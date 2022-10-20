(Photo by Warner Bros./RADiUS-TWC/Universal Pictures/A24/IFC Midnight/Courtesy Everett Collection)
100 Best 2010s Horror Movies
The horror genre: What a decade it’s been, right? The rumblings of a quality horror comeback felt during the 2000s morphed into a full-blown renaissance during the 2010s. Genre films not only burst through multiplex and arthouse walls, but found new delivery methods of cruelty-on-demand with the meteoric rise of streaming services, giving new meaning to home invasions.
The 2010s started with a bumper crop of unlikely remake success stories: Piranha 3-D, Fright Night, and Let Me In were all Certified Fresh by some malevolent miracle. Meanwhile, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil and Cabin in the Woods were hilariously tearing apart the foundations of horror tropes, creaky after decades of abuse, allowing for something else to be built upon the remains.
While 2013’s The Conjuring turned relentless old-school scares into blockbuster business, 2014 marks when the beginning of this new nightmare really took shape, with unexpected headline grabbers like Under the Skin, A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, and The Babadook. This was going to be horror in the 2010s: An unseen force spreading into bewildering frontiers of intimate grief and personal storytelling, frequently on back-to-basics budgets.
So by 2017, horror was all but inescapable: In the record books (It became the highest-grossing horror movie ever), at the Oscars (Get Out), on streaming (Gerald’s Game, 1922), and, of course, at your local theater, where Happy Death Day became a surprise hit. Though considering it was made by return-on-investment masters Blumhouse, that should’ve been expected.
Then came Hereditary! A Quiet Place! A Halloween sequel that doesn’t suck! And we took all these movies and more, and ranked them by Adjusted Tomatometer, which factors in release year and number of reviews to help compare movies of different sizes and times. Speaking of: Because the competition is so cutthroat, we put in a 40-review minimum, ensuring the most critically-buzzed were the ones to fill out the collection. (So if you’re asking where’s Creep, ask the thousands of critics who never wrote about it to get the movie up to 40 reviews.)
We think we’ve delayed the inevitable long enough: Whether you’re here to find new horror movies and recommendations, or to let the last 10 years of diabolical memories come rushing back, see the blood, sweat, tears, and more blood that made this decade one to carry to the grave in our guide to the 100 Best 2010s Horror Movies! —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 105471%
Critics Consensus: Under the Shadow deftly blends seemingly disparate genres to deliver an effective chiller with timely themes and thought-provoking social subtext.
Synopsis:
After Shideh's building is hit by a missile during the Iran-Iraq War, a superstitious neighbor suggests that the missile was... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 103779%
Critics Consensus: The Wailing delivers an atmospheric, cleverly constructed mystery whose supernatural thrills more than justify its imposing length.
Synopsis:
Suspicion leads to hysteria when rural villagers link a series of brutal murders to the arrival of a mysterious stranger... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 129134%
Critics Consensus: Funny, scary, and thought-provoking, Get Out seamlessly weaves its trenchant social critiques into a brilliantly effective and entertaining horror/comedy thrill ride.
Synopsis:
Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 108127%
Critics Consensus: The Babadook relies on real horror rather than cheap jump scares -- and boasts a heartfelt, genuinely moving story to boot.
Synopsis:
A troubled widow (Essie Davis) discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 99725%
Critics Consensus: Successfully mixing the conventions of the teen and horror genres with a twist, Australian director Sean Byrne makes a striking directorial debut with The Loved Ones.
Synopsis:
After a classmate (Xavier Samuel) declines her invitation to the school dance, a teenager (Robin McLeavy) kidnaps him and makes... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 103596%
Critics Consensus: Tigers Are Not Afraid draws on childhood trauma for a story that deftly blends magical fantasy and hard-hitting realism - and leaves a lingering impact.
Synopsis:
When a girl's mother disappears leaving her on her own, she goings a gang of street children, leading to a... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 120210%
Critics Consensus: A Quiet Place artfully plays on elemental fears with a ruthlessly intelligent creature feature that's as original as it is scary -- and establishes director John Krasinski as a rising talent.
Synopsis:
If they hear you, they hunt you. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 101156%
Critics Consensus: A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night blends conventional elements into something brilliantly original -- and serves as a striking calling card for writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour.
Synopsis:
Residents of a worn-down Iranian city encounter a skateboarding vampire (Sheila Vand) who preys on men who disrespect women.... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 106312%
Critics Consensus: Smart, original, and above all terrifying, It Follows is the rare modern horror film that works on multiple levels -- and leaves a lingering sting.
Synopsis:
After carefree teenager Jay (Maika Monroe) sleeps with her new boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary), for the first time, she learns... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 101683%
Critics Consensus: The Love Witch offers an absorbing visual homage to a bygone era, arranged subtly in service of a thought-provoking meditation on the battle of the sexes.
Synopsis:
Elaine (Samantha Robinson), a beautiful young witch, is determined to find a man to love her. In her gothic Victorian... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 96104%
Critics Consensus: Alternately hilarious, gross, and simply diverting, Housebound is the rare horror-comedy that delivers on both fronts.
Synopsis:
A would-be thief (Morgana O'Reilly) is remanded to the custody of her estranged mother (Rima Te Wiata), who turns out... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 96006%
Critics Consensus: Smart, powerfully acted, and devilishly clever, We Are Still Here offers some novel twists on familiar territory -- and heralds the arrival of a major talent in writer-director Ted Geoghegan.
Synopsis:
Every 30 years, a lonely old house in the fields of New England wakes up and demands a sacrifice.... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 101499%
Critics Consensus: Train to Busan delivers a thrillingly unique -- and purely entertaining -- take on the zombie genre, with fully realized characters and plenty of social commentary to underscore the bursts of skillfully staged action.
Synopsis:
A man (Gong Yoo), his estranged daughter and other passengers become trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 96776%
Critics Consensus: Most Beautiful Island plunges audiences into a little-seen sector of society, with writer-director Ana Asensio's fearless performance leading the way.
Synopsis:
An illegal immigrant struggling to begin a new life in New York City is offered a great opportunity, but as... [More]
#15
Us (2019) 93%60%
Adjusted Score: 128581%
Critics Consensus: With Jordan Peele's second inventive, ambitious horror film, we have seen how to beat the sophomore jinx, and it is Us.
Synopsis:
Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a... [More]
#16
Raw (2016) 93%76%
Adjusted Score: 108066%
Critics Consensus: Raw's lurid violence and sexuality live up to its title, but they're anchored with an immersive atmosphere and deep symbolism that linger long after the provocative visuals fade.
Synopsis:
Stringent vegetarian Justine (Garance Marillier) encounters a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world during her first week at veterinary school.... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 100772%
Critics Consensus: Revenge slices and dices genre tropes, working within an exploitation framework while adding a timely -- yet never less than viscerally thrilling -- feminist spin.
Synopsis:
Jen is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend -- until his two sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced... [More]
#18
Cam (2018) 93%54%
Adjusted Score: 98627%
Critics Consensus: Smart and suspenseful, CAM is a techno-thriller that's far more than the sum of its salacious parts -- and an outstanding showcase for Madeline Brewer in the leading role.
Synopsis:
A camgirl has her principles, until a mysterious woman who looks just like her takes over her channel.... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 105113%
Critics Consensus: The Cabin in the Woods is an astonishing meta-feat, capable of being funny, strange, and scary -- frequently all at the same time.
Synopsis:
When five college friends (Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams) arrive at a remote forest cabin... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 103130%
Critics Consensus: Thelma plays with genre tropes in unexpected ways, delivering a thoughtfully twisty supernatural thriller with a lingering impact.
Synopsis:
A college student starts to experience extreme seizures while studying at a university in Oslo, Norway. She soon learns that... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 99577%
Critics Consensus: The Endless benefits from its grounded approach to an increasingly bizarre story, elevated by believable performances by filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.
Synopsis:
Two brothers receive a cryptic video message inspiring them to revisit the UFO death cult they escaped a decade earlier.... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 95963%
Critics Consensus: Ambitious and beautifully shot, Demon delivers a gripping -- and sadly final -- testament to the singular talent possessed by director/co-writer Marcin Wrona.
Synopsis:
Peter (Itay Tiran) receives a piece of land as a gift for his upcoming wedding. While preparing the property to... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 95258%
Critics Consensus: The Devil's Candy playfully subverts horror tropes while serving up more than enough stylish thrills to satisfy genre enthusiasts.
Synopsis:
A struggling painter is possessed by satanic forces after he and his family move into their dream home.... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 94560%
Critics Consensus: Bone Tomahawk's peculiar genre blend won't be for everyone, but its gripping performances and a slow-burning story should satisfy those in search of something different.
Synopsis:
In the Old West, a sheriff (Kurt Russell), his deputy (Richard Jenkins), a gunslinger (Matthew Fox),and a cowboy (Patrick Wilson)... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 96989%
Critics Consensus: As ambitious as it is daringly transgressive, Prevenge should thrill fans of pitch-black horror-comedy -- and open untold opportunities for writer/director/star Alice Lowe.
Synopsis:
A pregnant woman kills an assortment of people.... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 96507%
Critics Consensus: Carla Gugino carries Gerald's Game's small-scale suspense with a career-defining performance.
Synopsis:
A woman accidentally kills her husband during a kinky game. Handcuffed to her bed with no hope of rescue, she... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 93615%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to director Zak Hilditch's patient storytelling and strong work from lead Thomas Jane, 1922 ranks among the more satisfying Stephen King adaptations.
Synopsis:
A rancher conspires to murder his wife for financial gain and convinces his teenage son to participate.... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 92039%
Critics Consensus: Riveting and bone-chillingly creepy, Cropsey manages to be one of the best documentaries and one of the best horror movies of the year.
Synopsis:
Two filmmakers investigate the disappearance of five children and the real boogeyman linked to them.... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 113885%
Critics Consensus: Hereditary uses its classic setup as the framework for a harrowing, uncommonly unsettling horror film whose cold touch lingers long beyond the closing credits.
Synopsis:
When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 111776%
Critics Consensus: As thought-provoking as it is visually compelling, The Witch delivers a deeply unsettling exercise in slow-building horror that suggests great things for debuting writer-director Robert Eggers.
Synopsis:
In 1630 New England, panic and despair envelops a farmer, his wife and their children when youngest son Samuel suddenly... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 105308%
Critics Consensus: Mandy's gonzo violence is fueled by a gripping performance by Nicolas Cage -- and anchored with palpable emotion conveyed between his volcanic outbursts.
Synopsis:
In the Pacific Northwest in 1983, outsiders Red Miller and Mandy Bloom lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 105861%
Critics Consensus: Green Room delivers unapologetic genre thrills with uncommon intelligence and powerfully acted élan.
Synopsis:
Members (Anton Yelchin, Alia Shawkat) of a punk-rock band and a tough young woman (Imogen Poots) battle murderous white supremacists... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 93757%
Critics Consensus: Rare Exports is an unexpectedly delightful crossbreed of deadpan comedy and Christmas horror.
Synopsis:
A young boy named Pietari (Onni Tommila) and his friend Juuso (Ilmari Järvenpää) think a secret mountain drilling project near... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 93177%
Critics Consensus: Creepy lives up to its title with a suspenseful and thoroughly unsettling - not to mention well-acted - blend of crime procedural and domestic drama.
Synopsis:
A retired detective is asked to investigate an old missing family case.... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 90812%
Critics Consensus: Smart, suspenseful, and visually distinctive, Julia's Eyes marks another modern Spanish thriller that quickens the pulse while engaging the mind.
Synopsis:
The closer she gets to solving her sister's death, a woman (Belén Rueda) with a degenerative eye disease becomes increasingly... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 95479%
Critics Consensus: The Invitation makes brilliant use of its tension-rich premise to deliver a uniquely effective -- and surprisingly clever -- slow-building thriller.
Synopsis:
While attending a dinner party at his former house, a man (Logan Marshall-Green) starts to believe that his ex-wife (Tammy... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 93222%
Critics Consensus: Carried by its charismatic young cast, Better Watch Out is an adorably sinister holiday horror film.
Synopsis:
Ashley travels to the suburban home of the Lerners to baby-sit their 12-year-old son Luke at Christmastime. She must soon... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 107932%
Critics Consensus: Smart, subversive, and darkly funny, Ready or Not is a crowd-pleasing horror film with giddily entertaining bite.
Synopsis:
Grace couldn't be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family's luxurious estate. There's just one... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 107726%
Critics Consensus: It Comes at Night makes lethally effective use of its bare-bones trappings while proving once again that what's left unseen can be just as horrifying as anything on the screen.
Synopsis:
After a mysterious apocalypse leaves the world with few survivors, two families are forced to share a home in an... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 103658%
Critics Consensus: Don't Breathe smartly twists its sturdy premise to offer a satisfyingly tense, chilling addition to the home invasion genre that's all the more effective for its simplicity.
Synopsis:
Rocky (Jane Levy), Alex and Money are three Detroit thieves who get their kicks by breaking into the houses of... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 97595%
Critics Consensus: Similar to the original in all the right ways -- but with enough changes to stand on its own -- Let Me In is the rare Hollywood remake that doesn't add insult to inspiration.
Synopsis:
Bullied at school, neglected at home and incredibly lonely, 12-year-old Owen (Kodi Smit-McPhee) spends his days plotting revenge on his... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 95033%
Critics Consensus: Smartly constructed and powerfully acted, Hounds of Love satisfies as a psychological thriller with a few nasty surprises -- and marks writer-director Ben Young as a promising talent.
Synopsis:
In 1987, murderous couple John and Evelyn roam the streets of Perth, Australia, searching for their latest victim. Fate leads... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 91783%
Critics Consensus: Gleefully nasty and darkly hilarious, Cheap Thrills lives down to its title in the best possible way.
Synopsis:
A series of escalating bets pits recently reunited friends against each other.... [More]
#44
Luz (2018) 87%58%
Adjusted Score: 90028%
Critics Consensus: Luz takes a refreshingly unique approach to horror possession tropes, elevated by a chilly mood and minimalist scares.
Synopsis:
Luz is a young cab driver fleeing from the grasp of a possessed woman, whose confession could endanger the lives... [More]
#45
It (2017) 86%84%
Adjusted Score: 116331%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and fiendishly frightening with an emotionally affecting story at its core, It amplifies the horror in Stephen King's classic story without losing touch with its heart.
Synopsis:
Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 95435%
Critics Consensus: Well-crafted and gleefully creepy, The Conjuring ratchets up dread through a series of effective old-school scares.
Synopsis:
In 1970, paranormal investigators and demonologists Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed (Patrick Wilson) Warren are summoned to the home of... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 93757%
Critics Consensus: The Autopsy of Jane Doe subverts the gruesome expectations triggered by its title to deliver a smart, suggestively creepy thriller that bolsters director André Ovredal's growing reputation.
Synopsis:
When father and son coroners investigate the death of a beautiful "Jane Doe," they find increasingly bizarre clues.... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 89987%
Critics Consensus: Director Ben Wheatley and writer-stars Alice Lowe and Steve Oram deliver a wicked road trip movie that successfully walks the line between dark comedy and horror.
Synopsis:
A couple's (Alice Lowe, Steve Oram) cross-country road trip takes a deadly turn when they decide to start killing everyone... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 89479%
Critics Consensus: Its reach may exceed its grasp, but with Berberian Sound Studio, director Peter Strickland assembles a suitably twisted, creepy tribute to the Italian Giallo horror movies of the '70s that benefits from a strong central performance by Toby Jones.
Synopsis:
A sound engineer tortures people to get the sounds he needs for his work in an Italian horror studio.... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 89304%
Critics Consensus: A compelling story cleverly told, We Are What We Are quenches horror buffs' thirst for gore while serving up serious-minded filmmaking and solid acting.
Synopsis:
The Parkers, reclusive people who cling to ancient customs, find their secret lives threatened when a torrential downpour and the... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 88539%
Critics Consensus: Recklessly assembled and occasionally compelling in spite of itself, A Field in England showcases a singularly brilliant voice in British cinema.
Synopsis:
Two men capture a small group of deserters during England's civil war. After the captives ingest some wild mushrooms, they... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 90749%
Critics Consensus: Dark, violent, and drenched in dread, Goodnight Mommy is perfect for extreme horror enthusiasts -- or filmgoers who prefer to watch between splayed fingers.
Synopsis:
Twin boys who do everything together, from collecting beetles to feeding stray cats, welcome their mother home after her reconstructive... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 92512%
Critics Consensus: Ghost Stories offers a well-crafted, skillfully told horror anthology that cleverly toys with genre tropes while adding a few devilishly frightful twists.
Synopsis:
Professor Phillip Goodman devotes his life to exposing phony psychics and fraudulent supernatural shenanigans. His skepticism soon gets put to... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 94443%
Critics Consensus: The Girl with All the Gifts grapples with thought-provoking questions without skimping on the scares -- and finds a few fresh wrinkles in the well-worn zombie horror genre along the way.
Synopsis:
In the future, a strange fungus has changed nearly everyone into a thoughtless, flesh-eating monster. When a scientist and a... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 89255%
Critics Consensus: Like the best horror/comedies, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil mines its central crazy joke for some incredible scares, laughs, and -- believe it or not -- heart.
Synopsis:
Two scruffy pals' (Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk) backwoods vacation takes a bloody turn when ignorant college students mistake them for... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 89463%
Critics Consensus: The Transfiguration tells a quieter, more deliberately paced tale than genre fans might expect, but for those with the patience to let it sink in, it offers its own rewards.
Synopsis:
Troubled teen Milo (Eric Ruffin) hides behind his fascination with vampire lore. When he meets the equally alienated Sophie (Chloe... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 86736%
Critics Consensus: Rich in atmosphere and intelligence, Spring is a singular horror film with a sneaky, lingering impact.
Synopsis:
An aimless young man (Lou Taylor Pucci) takes an impromptu trip to Italy and becomes involved with an alluring genetics... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 95387%
Critics Consensus: Its message may prove elusive for some, but with absorbing imagery and a mesmerizing performance from Scarlett Johansson, Under the Skin is a haunting viewing experience.
Synopsis:
Disguising herself as a human female, an extraterrestrial (Scarlett Johansson) drives around Scotland and tries to lure unsuspecting men into... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 96801%
Critics Consensus: An action-packed creature feature that's fast, terrifying, and benefits greatly from a completely game Kaya Scodelario, Crawl is a fun throw-back with just enough self-awareness to work.
Synopsis:
When a massive hurricane hits her Florida town, young Haley ignores the evacuation orders to search for her missing father,... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 87808%
Critics Consensus: Tragedy Girls injects familiar teen tropes with just enough up-to-the-minute commentary -- and pitch-black humor -- to work as an irreverently entertaining diversion.
Synopsis:
Teenage crime reporters Sadie and McKayla are hot on the trail of a crazed serial killer. After capturing the maniac... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 87900%
Critics Consensus: Mayhem delivers stylish violence by the bloody bucketful -- and grounds all the titular chaos in sharp humor and surprisingly effective real-world economic angst.
Synopsis:
Derek Cho is having a really bad day. After being unjustly fired from his job, he discovers that the law... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 86764%
Critics Consensus: A thrillingly effective update on a classic story, Depraved jolts a familiar monster back to life with a potent blend of timely themes and old-school chills.
Synopsis:
A disillusioned field surgeon who is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder makes a man out of body parts and brings... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 108421%
Critics Consensus: Ambitious, impressively crafted, and above all unsettling, Midsommar further proves writer-director Ari Aster is a horror auteur to be reckoned with.
Synopsis:
A young American couple, their relationship foundering, travel to a fabled Swedish midsummer festival where a seemingly pastoral paradise transforms... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 90567%
Critics Consensus: Ouija: Origin of Evil swerves its franchise's planchette unexpectedly to YES with a surprisingly scary and dramatically satisfying follow-up to its lackluster predecessor.
Synopsis:
In 1967 Los Angeles, widowed mother Alice Zander (Elizabeth Reaser) unwittingly invites authentic evil into her home by adding a... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 87877%
Critics Consensus: The Hole in the Ground artfully exploits parental fears with a well-made horror outing that makes up in sheer effectiveness what it lacks in originality.
Synopsis:
One night, Sarah's young son disappears into the woods behind their rural home. When he returns, he looks the same,... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 87141%
Critics Consensus: Creepy, provocative, and aesthetically absorbing, Evolution marks a satisfying step forward for director/co-writer Lucile Hadzihalilovic.
#67
Adjusted Score: 95814%
Critics Consensus: Part revisionist war drama, part zombie thriller, and part all-out genre gorefest, Overlord offers A-level fun for B-movie fans of multiple persuasions.
Synopsis:
On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate the walls of a fortified church and... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 85938%
Critics Consensus: Trollhunter is a mockumentary with an appropriate level of creeping dread, but one that also benefits from generous helpings of dry wit.
Synopsis:
While investigating reports of illegal poaching, three student filmmakers encounter a man (Otto Jespersen) who slays trolls for the Norwegian... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 83850%
Critics Consensus: Never flinching during its descent into depravity, I Saw the Devil is a pulverizing thriller that will give bloody satisfaction to audiences who like their revenge served with fiery rage.
Synopsis:
On a dark road, taxi driver Kyung-chul (Choi Min-sik) comes across a scared female motorist stranded in a broken-down vehicle.... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 84624%
Critics Consensus: Imperfect yet intriguing, The Wind offers horror fans an admirably ambitious story further distinguished by its fresh perspective and effective scares.
Synopsis:
Lizzy is a tough, resourceful frontierswoman settling a remote stretch of land on the 19th-century American frontier. Isolated from civilization... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 82774%
Critics Consensus: Compact and effective, In Fear offers discerning horror fans a smart and disturbing plunge into the depths of cinematic anxiety.
Synopsis:
A young couple gets lost in a maze of country roads and becomes the target of a mysterious tormentor.... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 83603%
Critics Consensus: Southbound doesn't entirely avoid the jarring shifts common to anthology films, but thanks to some thrilling twists and turns, this horror road movie is a surprisingly smooth ride.
Synopsis:
Interlocking tales of highway terror revolve around malevolent spirits at a truck stop, a mysterious traveler, a car accident and... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 96337%
Critics Consensus: The Conjuring 2 can't help but lose a bit of its predecessor's chilly sting through familiarity, but what remains is still a superior ghost story told with spine-tingling skill.
Synopsis:
In 1977, paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren come out of a self-imposed sabbatical to travel to Enfield,... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 94529%
Critics Consensus: Unsane unleashes Steven Soderbergh's inner B-movie maestro, wading into timeless psychological thriller territory and giving it a high-tech filmmaking spin.
Synopsis:
Sawyer Valentini relocates from Boston to Pennsylvania to escape from the man who's been stalking her for the last two... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 81870%
Critics Consensus: Writer-director Bobcat Goldthwait's first foray into horror doesn't break any new ground, but it does wring fresh terror from a well-worn genre formula -- and offers a few nasty laughs in the bargain.
Synopsis:
A man (Bryce Johnson) and his girlfriend (Alexie Gilmore) camp in the woods to capture firsthand evidence of Bigfoot.... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 82574%
Critics Consensus: Smart, stylish, and well-acted, What Keeps You Alive proves it's still possible to spin an engrossing horror yarn without fundamentally altering established formula.
Synopsis:
Jackie and Jules are a couple celebrating their first anniversary at a secluded cabin in the woods belonging to Jackie's... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 82936%
Critics Consensus: The Monster uses its effectively simple setup and a powerful lead performance from Zoe Kazan to deliver a traditional yet subtly subversive -- and thoroughly entertaining -- horror story.
Synopsis:
A divorced mother and her headstrong daughter must make an emergency late-night road trip to see the girl's father. As... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 82127%
Critics Consensus: Baskin complements its gory thrills with heavy atmosphere and deliberate pacing, adding up to a horror outing that plays with the mind as enthusiastically as it ruins the appetite.
Synopsis:
Policemen (Gorkem Kasal, Ergun Kuyucu) face a night of horror in a subterranean labyrinth after answering a distress call.... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 103145%
Critics Consensus: Halloween largely wipes the slate clean after decades of disappointing sequels, ignoring increasingly elaborate mythology in favor of basic - yet still effective - ingredients.
Synopsis:
It's been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. Locked... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 85480%
Critics Consensus: You're Next's energetic and effective mix of brutal gore and pitch black humor will please horror buffs and beyond.
Synopsis:
The Davisons, an upper-class family, are extremely wealthy -- but also estranged. In an attempt to mend their broken family... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 83889%
Critics Consensus: It doesn't break any rules of the genre, but The Innkeepers serves as additional proof that Ti West is a young director that discriminating horror fans can trust.
Synopsis:
The last two employees (Sara Paxton, Pat Healy) of a century-old haunted hotel go on the hunt for ghosts.... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 82743%
Critics Consensus: Apostle resists easy scares in favor of a steady, slow-building descent into dread led by a commanding central performance from Dan Stevens.
Synopsis:
London, 1905. Prodigal son Thomas Richardson has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 91957%
Critics Consensus: Lean and solidly crafted, The Shallows transcends tired shark-attack tropes with nasty thrills and a powerful performance from Blake Lively.
Synopsis:
Still reeling from the loss of her mother, medical student Nancy Adams (Blake Lively) travels to a secluded beach for... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 85194%
Critics Consensus: The Eyes of My Mother uses a shocking trauma to fuel a hauntingly hypnotic odyssey whose nightmarish chill lingers long after the closing credits.
Synopsis:
Francisca (Kika Magalhaes) has been unfazed by death from an early age because her mother, formerly a surgeon in Portugal,... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 81623%
Critics Consensus: Kill List is an expertly executed slow-burn crime thriller that thrives on tension before morphing into visceral horror.
Synopsis:
Events take a darker turn as a contract killer (Neil Maskell) and his business partner (Michael Smiley) carry out a... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 83105%
Critics Consensus: The Void offers a nostalgic rush for fans of low-budget 1980s horror -- and legitimate thrills for hardcore genre enthusiasts of all ages.
Synopsis:
Cloaked, cult-like figures trap a police officer (Aaron Poole), patients and staffers inside a hospital that is a gateway to... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 91385%
Critics Consensus: Like the bestselling series of books that inspired it, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark opens a creepy gateway into horror for younger genre enthusiasts.
Synopsis:
The shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large in the small town of Mill Valley for generations. It's in... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 84122%
Critics Consensus: Anna and the Apocalypse finds fresh brains and a lot of heart in the crowded zombie genre - not to mention a fun genre mashup populated by rootable characters.
Synopsis:
A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven - at Christmas - forcing Anna and her friends to... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 79971%
Critics Consensus: Barry Levinson's eco-horror flick cleverly utilizes familiar found-footage methods in service of a gruesome yet atmospheric chiller.
Synopsis:
The residents of a seaside Maryland community become the unfortunate hosts of mutant, waterborne parasites that take control of their... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 79535%
Critics Consensus: Tales of Halloween boasts a number of fun scares and is overall more consistent than many horror anthology films, even if it isn't quite as dark or nasty as the classics of the genre.
Synopsis:
Ten short stories revolve around ghosts, ghouls, monsters, the devil, aliens, and ax murderers who terrorize a suburb on Halloween... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 82230%
Critics Consensus: Berlin Syndrome offers thriller fans an uncommonly well-written descent into dangerous obsession, enlivened by taut direction and a committed performance from Teresa Palmer.
Synopsis:
A disturbed teacher holds a young photographer captive in his Berlin apartment after bringing her home for a night of... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 77645%
Critics Consensus: Smart, stylish, and nail-bitingly tense, Honeymoon packs more slow-building horror than many bigger-budget productions.
Synopsis:
A honeymooning bride (Rose Leslie) goes sleepwalking into the woods surrounding a secluded cabin. When she returns she looks the... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 77971%
Critics Consensus: Admirably eclectic yet more consistent than most horror anthologies, Nightmare Cinema should entertain viewers in the mood for a good old-fashioned creepshow.
Synopsis:
Five strangers watch their deepest and darkest fears play out before them in an abandoned theater as the Projectionist preys... [More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 86374%
Critics Consensus: Lights Out makes skillful use of sturdy genre tropes -- and some terrific performances -- for an unsettling, fright-filled experience that delivers superior chills without skimping on story.
Synopsis:
When Rebecca (Teresa Palmer) left home, she thought that her childhood fears were behind her. As a young girl growing... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 81509%
Critics Consensus: With an emphasis on dread over gore and an ending that leaves the door wide open for sequels, Oculus could be just the first spine-tingling chapter in a new franchise for discerning horror fans.
Synopsis:
Haunted by the violent demise of their parents 10 years earlier, adult siblings Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim (Brenton Thwaites)... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 83031%
Critics Consensus: Mom and Dad's gonzo premise serves as an effective springboard for a wickedly dark, bloody comedy - and an appropriately over-the-top performance from Nicolas Cage.
Synopsis:
A teenage girl and her little brother try to survive a wild 24 hours during which a mass hysteria of... [More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 78515%
Critics Consensus: The Voices gives Ryan Reynolds an opportunity to deliver a highlight-reel performance -- and offers an off-kilter treat for fans of black comedies.
Synopsis:
A mentally unhinged factory worker (Ryan Reynolds) must decide whether to listen to his talking cat and become a killer,... [More]
#98
Adjusted Score: 78901%
Critics Consensus: Playing exactly to expectations for a movie about killer fish run amok, Piranha 3-D dishes out gore, guffaws and gratuitous nudity with equal glee.
Synopsis:
Spring break turns gory when an underground tremor releases hundreds of prehistoric, carnivorous fish into Lake Victoria, a popular waterside... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 79266%
Critics Consensus: The Limehouse Golem offers old-school Hammer-style horror anchored by rich period detail and strong work from a solid cast.
Synopsis:
Victorian London is gripped with fear as a serial killer is on the loose and leaving cryptic messages written in... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 75989%
Critics Consensus: Though the genre is well worn at this point, director Jim Mickle focuses on strong characterization and eerie atmosphere to craft an effective apocalyptic vampire chiller that also manages to pack a mean punch.
Synopsis:
After a plague turns America into a realm of vampires, a hunter (Nick Damici) of the depraved creatures travels cross-country... [More]