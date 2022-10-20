(Photo by Warner Bros./RADiUS-TWC/Universal Pictures/A24/IFC Midnight/Courtesy Everett Collection)

100 Best 2010s Horror Movies

The horror genre: What a decade it’s been, right? The rumblings of a quality horror comeback felt during the 2000s morphed into a full-blown renaissance during the 2010s. Genre films not only burst through multiplex and arthouse walls, but found new delivery methods of cruelty-on-demand with the meteoric rise of streaming services, giving new meaning to home invasions.

The 2010s started with a bumper crop of unlikely remake success stories: Piranha 3-D, Fright Night, and Let Me In were all Certified Fresh by some malevolent miracle. Meanwhile, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil and Cabin in the Woods were hilariously tearing apart the foundations of horror tropes, creaky after decades of abuse, allowing for something else to be built upon the remains.

While 2013’s The Conjuring turned relentless old-school scares into blockbuster business, 2014 marks when the beginning of this new nightmare really took shape, with unexpected headline grabbers like Under the Skin, A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, and The Babadook. This was going to be horror in the 2010s: An unseen force spreading into bewildering frontiers of intimate grief and personal storytelling, frequently on back-to-basics budgets.

So by 2017, horror was all but inescapable: In the record books (It became the highest-grossing horror movie ever), at the Oscars (Get Out), on streaming (Gerald’s Game, 1922), and, of course, at your local theater, where Happy Death Day became a surprise hit. Though considering it was made by return-on-investment masters Blumhouse, that should’ve been expected.

Then came Hereditary! A Quiet Place! A Halloween sequel that doesn’t suck! And we took all these movies and more, and ranked them by Adjusted Tomatometer, which factors in release year and number of reviews to help compare movies of different sizes and times. Speaking of: Because the competition is so cutthroat, we put in a 40-review minimum, ensuring the most critically-buzzed were the ones to fill out the collection. (So if you’re asking where’s Creep, ask the thousands of critics who never wrote about it to get the movie up to 40 reviews.)

We think we’ve delayed the inevitable long enough: Whether you’re here to find new horror movies and recommendations, or to let the last 10 years of diabolical memories come rushing back, see the blood, sweat, tears, and more blood that made this decade one to carry to the grave in our guide to the 100 Best 2010s Horror Movies! —Alex Vo

#15 Us (2019) 93% 60% #15 Adjusted Score: 128581% Critics Consensus: With Jordan Peele's second inventive, ambitious horror film, we have seen how to beat the sophomore jinx, and it is Us. Synopsis: Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a... Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a... [More] Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker Directed By: Jordan Peele

#16 Raw (2016) 93% 76% #16 Adjusted Score: 108066% Critics Consensus: Raw's lurid violence and sexuality live up to its title, but they're anchored with an immersive atmosphere and deep symbolism that linger long after the provocative visuals fade. Synopsis: Stringent vegetarian Justine (Garance Marillier) encounters a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world during her first week at veterinary school.... Stringent vegetarian Justine (Garance Marillier) encounters a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world during her first week at veterinary school.... [More] Starring: Garance Marillier, Ella Rumpf, Rabah Nait Oufella, Laurent Lucas Directed By: Julia Ducournau

#17 Revenge (2017) 93% 58% #17 Adjusted Score: 100772% Critics Consensus: Revenge slices and dices genre tropes, working within an exploitation framework while adding a timely -- yet never less than viscerally thrilling -- feminist spin. Synopsis: Jen is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend -- until his two sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced... Jen is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend -- until his two sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced... [More] Starring: Matilda Lutz, Kevin Janssens, Vincent Colombe, Guillaume Bouchède Directed By: Coralie Fargeat

#18 Cam (2018) 93% 54% #18 Adjusted Score: 98627% Critics Consensus: Smart and suspenseful, CAM is a techno-thriller that's far more than the sum of its salacious parts -- and an outstanding showcase for Madeline Brewer in the leading role. Synopsis: A camgirl has her principles, until a mysterious woman who looks just like her takes over her channel.... A camgirl has her principles, until a mysterious woman who looks just like her takes over her channel.... [More] Starring: Madeline Brewer, Patch Darragh, Melora Walters, Devin Druid Directed By: Daniel Goldhaber

#22 Demon (2015) 92% 54% #22 Adjusted Score: 95963% Critics Consensus: Ambitious and beautifully shot, Demon delivers a gripping -- and sadly final -- testament to the singular talent possessed by director/co-writer Marcin Wrona. Synopsis: Peter (Itay Tiran) receives a piece of land as a gift for his upcoming wedding. While preparing the property to... Peter (Itay Tiran) receives a piece of land as a gift for his upcoming wedding. While preparing the property to... [More] Starring: Itay Tiran, Tomasz Schuchardt, Andrzej Grabowski, Adam Woronowicz Directed By: Marcin Wrona

#28 Cropsey (2009) 91% 60% #28 Adjusted Score: 92039% Critics Consensus: Riveting and bone-chillingly creepy, Cropsey manages to be one of the best documentaries and one of the best horror movies of the year. Synopsis: Two filmmakers investigate the disappearance of five children and the real boogeyman linked to them.... Two filmmakers investigate the disappearance of five children and the real boogeyman linked to them.... [More] Starring: Joshua Zeman, Barbara Brancaccio Directed By: Barbara Brancaccio, Joshua Zeman

#29 Hereditary (2018) 90% 69% #29 Adjusted Score: 113885% Critics Consensus: Hereditary uses its classic setup as the framework for a harrowing, uncommonly unsettling horror film whose cold touch lingers long beyond the closing credits. Synopsis: When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying... When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying... [More] Starring: Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Ann Dowd Directed By: Ari Aster

#31 Mandy (2018) 90% 67% #31 Adjusted Score: 105308% Critics Consensus: Mandy's gonzo violence is fueled by a gripping performance by Nicolas Cage -- and anchored with palpable emotion conveyed between his volcanic outbursts. Synopsis: In the Pacific Northwest in 1983, outsiders Red Miller and Mandy Bloom lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their... In the Pacific Northwest in 1983, outsiders Red Miller and Mandy Bloom lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough, Linus Roache, Ned Dennehy Directed By: Panos Cosmatos

#40 Don't Breathe (2016) 88% 79% #40 Adjusted Score: 103658% Critics Consensus: Don't Breathe smartly twists its sturdy premise to offer a satisfyingly tense, chilling addition to the home invasion genre that's all the more effective for its simplicity. Synopsis: Rocky (Jane Levy), Alex and Money are three Detroit thieves who get their kicks by breaking into the houses of... Rocky (Jane Levy), Alex and Money are three Detroit thieves who get their kicks by breaking into the houses of... [More] Starring: Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, Daniel Zovatto, Stephen Lang Directed By: Fede Alvarez

#44 Luz (2018) 87% 58% #44 Adjusted Score: 90028% Critics Consensus: Luz takes a refreshingly unique approach to horror possession tropes, elevated by a chilly mood and minimalist scares. Synopsis: Luz is a young cab driver fleeing from the grasp of a possessed woman, whose confession could endanger the lives... Luz is a young cab driver fleeing from the grasp of a possessed woman, whose confession could endanger the lives... [More] Starring: Luana Velis, Johannes Benecke, Jan Bluthardt, Lilli Lorenz Directed By: Tilman Singer

#48 Sightseers (2012) 86% 62% #48 Adjusted Score: 89987% Critics Consensus: Director Ben Wheatley and writer-stars Alice Lowe and Steve Oram deliver a wicked road trip movie that successfully walks the line between dark comedy and horror. Synopsis: A couple's (Alice Lowe, Steve Oram) cross-country road trip takes a deadly turn when they decide to start killing everyone... A couple's (Alice Lowe, Steve Oram) cross-country road trip takes a deadly turn when they decide to start killing everyone... [More] Starring: Alice Lowe, Steve Oram, Eileen Davies, Richard Glover Directed By: Ben Wheatley

#49 Berberian Sound Studio (2012) 86% 53% #49 Adjusted Score: 89479% Critics Consensus: Its reach may exceed its grasp, but with Berberian Sound Studio, director Peter Strickland assembles a suitably twisted, creepy tribute to the Italian Giallo horror movies of the '70s that benefits from a strong central performance by Toby Jones. Synopsis: A sound engineer tortures people to get the sounds he needs for his work in an Italian horror studio.... A sound engineer tortures people to get the sounds he needs for his work in an Italian horror studio.... [More] Starring: Toby Jones, Cosimo Fusco, Hilda Péter, Tonia Sotiropoulou Directed By: Peter Strickland

#59 Crawl (2019) 84% 71% #59 Adjusted Score: 96801% Critics Consensus: An action-packed creature feature that's fast, terrifying, and benefits greatly from a completely game Kaya Scodelario, Crawl is a fun throw-back with just enough self-awareness to work. Synopsis: When a massive hurricane hits her Florida town, young Haley ignores the evacuation orders to search for her missing father,... When a massive hurricane hits her Florida town, young Haley ignores the evacuation orders to search for her missing father,... [More] Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Morfydd Clark, Ross Anderson Directed By: Alexandre Aja

#61 Mayhem (2017) 84% 66% #61 Adjusted Score: 87900% Critics Consensus: Mayhem delivers stylish violence by the bloody bucketful -- and grounds all the titular chaos in sharp humor and surprisingly effective real-world economic angst. Synopsis: Derek Cho is having a really bad day. After being unjustly fired from his job, he discovers that the law... Derek Cho is having a really bad day. After being unjustly fired from his job, he discovers that the law... [More] Starring: Steven Yeun, Samara Weaving, Steven Brand, Caroline Chikezie Directed By: Joe Lynch

#62 Depraved (2019) 84% 48% #62 Adjusted Score: 86764% Critics Consensus: A thrillingly effective update on a classic story, Depraved jolts a familiar monster back to life with a potent blend of timely themes and old-school chills. Synopsis: A disillusioned field surgeon who is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder makes a man out of body parts and brings... A disillusioned field surgeon who is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder makes a man out of body parts and brings... [More] Starring: David Call, Joshua Leonard, Alex Breaux, Ana Kayne Directed By: Larry Fessenden

#67 Overlord (2018) 82% 67% #67 Adjusted Score: 95814% Critics Consensus: Part revisionist war drama, part zombie thriller, and part all-out genre gorefest, Overlord offers A-level fun for B-movie fans of multiple persuasions. Synopsis: On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate the walls of a fortified church and... On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate the walls of a fortified church and... [More] Starring: Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Pilou Asbæk, Mathilde Ollivier Directed By: Julius Avery

#74 Unsane (2018) 80% 59% #74 Adjusted Score: 94529% Critics Consensus: Unsane unleashes Steven Soderbergh's inner B-movie maestro, wading into timeless psychological thriller territory and giving it a high-tech filmmaking spin. Synopsis: Sawyer Valentini relocates from Boston to Pennsylvania to escape from the man who's been stalking her for the last two... Sawyer Valentini relocates from Boston to Pennsylvania to escape from the man who's been stalking her for the last two... [More] Starring: Claire Foy, Joshua Leonard, Jay Pharoah, Juno Temple Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#77 The Monster (2016) 80% 40% #77 Adjusted Score: 82936% Critics Consensus: The Monster uses its effectively simple setup and a powerful lead performance from Zoe Kazan to deliver a traditional yet subtly subversive -- and thoroughly entertaining -- horror story. Synopsis: A divorced mother and her headstrong daughter must make an emergency late-night road trip to see the girl's father. As... A divorced mother and her headstrong daughter must make an emergency late-night road trip to see the girl's father. As... [More] Starring: Zoe Kazan, Scott Speedman, Ella Ballentine, Aaron Douglas Directed By: Bryan Bertino

#78 Baskin (2015) 80% 47% #78 Adjusted Score: 82127% Critics Consensus: Baskin complements its gory thrills with heavy atmosphere and deliberate pacing, adding up to a horror outing that plays with the mind as enthusiastically as it ruins the appetite. Synopsis: Policemen (Gorkem Kasal, Ergun Kuyucu) face a night of horror in a subterranean labyrinth after answering a distress call.... Policemen (Gorkem Kasal, Ergun Kuyucu) face a night of horror in a subterranean labyrinth after answering a distress call.... [More] Starring: Gorkem Kasal, Ergun Kuyucu, Mehmet Cerrahoglu, Sabahattin Yakut Directed By: Can Evrenol

#82 Apostle (2018) 79% 54% #82 Adjusted Score: 82743% Critics Consensus: Apostle resists easy scares in favor of a steady, slow-building descent into dread led by a commanding central performance from Dan Stevens. Synopsis: London, 1905. Prodigal son Thomas Richardson has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom... London, 1905. Prodigal son Thomas Richardson has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom... [More] Starring: Dan Stevens, Lucy Boynton, Michael Sheen, Kristine Froseth Directed By: Gareth Evans

#91 Berlin Syndrome (2017) 76% 53% #91 Adjusted Score: 82230% Critics Consensus: Berlin Syndrome offers thriller fans an uncommonly well-written descent into dangerous obsession, enlivened by taut direction and a committed performance from Teresa Palmer. Synopsis: A disturbed teacher holds a young photographer captive in his Berlin apartment after bringing her home for a night of... A disturbed teacher holds a young photographer captive in his Berlin apartment after bringing her home for a night of... [More] Starring: Teresa Palmer, Max Riemelt, Matthias Habich, Emma Bading Directed By: Cate Shortland

#95 Oculus (2013) 75% 53% #95 Adjusted Score: 81509% Critics Consensus: With an emphasis on dread over gore and an ending that leaves the door wide open for sequels, Oculus could be just the first spine-tingling chapter in a new franchise for discerning horror fans. Synopsis: Haunted by the violent demise of their parents 10 years earlier, adult siblings Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim (Brenton Thwaites)... Haunted by the violent demise of their parents 10 years earlier, adult siblings Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim (Brenton Thwaites)... [More] Starring: Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites, Katee Sackhoff, Rory Cochrane Directed By: Mike Flanagan

#98 Piranha (2010) 74% 43% #98 Adjusted Score: 78901% Critics Consensus: Playing exactly to expectations for a movie about killer fish run amok, Piranha 3-D dishes out gore, guffaws and gratuitous nudity with equal glee. Synopsis: Spring break turns gory when an underground tremor releases hundreds of prehistoric, carnivorous fish into Lake Victoria, a popular waterside... Spring break turns gory when an underground tremor releases hundreds of prehistoric, carnivorous fish into Lake Victoria, a popular waterside... [More] Starring: Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott, Jerry O'Connell, Ving Rhames Directed By: Alexandre Aja