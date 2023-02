(Photo by Neon. Thumbnail: Blumhouse/Everett Collection.)

Best Horror Movies of 2023 Ranked

It didn’t take long for 2023 to find its new scream queen: M3GAN, the Certified Fresh horror hit released the first week of the year, representing another strike of success for Blumhouse. But expect actress Jenna Ortega (who we proclaimed a Golden Year winner in our Golden Tomato Awards for her contributions to the dark genre arts) back for the crown with Scream VI in March. In this guide to the newest scary movies, we’ll rank best horror movies of 2023 every week, which so far notably includes Knock at the Cabin (from director M. Night Shyamalan), Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, and viral curiosity Skinamarink.

On the horror calendar for 2023: Evil Dead Rise (April), Nicolas Cage‘s gothic wishes coming true in Renfield (April), Chris Stuckmann’s directorial debut Shelby Oaks (July), Disney’s return to the Haunted Mansion (August), more from The Conjuring universe with The Nun 2 (September), and David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist (October).

Check back weekly as we rank the best new horror movies of the 2023, with Certified Fresh films first, followed by Fresh and then the Rotten.

#2 M3GAN (2022) 94% #2 Adjusted Score: 114068% Critics Consensus: Unapologetically silly and all the more entertaining for it, M3GAN is the rare horror-comedy that delivers chuckles as effortlessly as chills. Synopsis: M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's... M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's... [More] Starring: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez Directed By: Gerard Johnstone

#4 Sick (2022) 86% #4 Adjusted Score: 89178% Critics Consensus: Smart, self-aware, and all too timely, this slasher co-written by Kevin Williamson is Sick in all the best ways. Synopsis: As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at... As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at... [More] Starring: Gideon Adlon, Dylan Sprayberry, Bethlehem Million, Jane Adams Directed By: John Hyams

#9 The Offering (2022) 79% #9 Adjusted Score: 80813% Critics Consensus: Within the outline of its fairly standard story, The Offering puts a unique -- and often genuinely scary -- spin on demonic possession horror tropes. Synopsis: In the wake of a young Jewish girl's disappearance, the son of a Hasidic funeral director returns home with his... In the wake of a young Jewish girl's disappearance, the son of a Hasidic funeral director returns home with his... [More] Starring: Nick Blood, Emm Wiseman, Allan Corduner, Paul Kaye Directed By: Oliver Park

#10 The Outwaters (2022) 71% #10 Adjusted Score: 73247% Critics Consensus: The Outwaters may strike some viewers as frustratingly withholding, but it remains an ambitious -- and overall effective -- slice of found-footage horror. Synopsis: Four travelers experience a mind-bending trip through terror while camping in a remote stretch of the Mojave desert.... Four travelers experience a mind-bending trip through terror while camping in a remote stretch of the Mojave desert.... [More] Starring: Robbie Banfitch, Angela Basolis, Michelle May, Scott Schamell Directed By: Robbie Banfitch

#11 Skinamarink (2022) 72% #11 Adjusted Score: 78720% Critics Consensus: Skinamarink can be more confounding than frightening, but for viewers able or willing to dial into its unique wavelength, this unsettling film will be difficult to shake. Synopsis: Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows... Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows... [More] Starring: Lucas Paul, Dali Rose Tetreault, Ross Paul, Jaime Hill Directed By: Kyle Edward Ball