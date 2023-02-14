(Photo by Neon. Thumbnail: Blumhouse/Everett Collection.)

Best Horror Movies of 2023 Ranked

It didn’t take long for 2023 to find its new scream queen: M3GAN, the Certified Fresh horror hit released the first week of the year, representing another strike of success for Blumhouse. But expect actress Jenna Ortega (who we proclaimed a Golden Year winner in our Golden Tomato Awards for her contributions to the dark genre arts) back for the crown with Scream VI in March. In this guide to the newest scary movies, we’ll rank best horror movies of 2023 every week, which so far notably includes Knock at the Cabin (from director M. Night Shyamalan), Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, and viral curiosity Skinamarink.

On the horror calendar for 2023: Evil Dead Rise (April), Nicolas Cage‘s gothic wishes coming true in Renfield (April), Chris Stuckmann’s directorial debut Shelby Oaks (July), Disney’s return to the Haunted Mansion (August), more from The Conjuring universe with The Nun 2 (September), and David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist (October).

Check back weekly as we rank the best new horror movies of the 2023, with Certified Fresh films first, followed by Fresh and then the Rotten.