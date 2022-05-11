All Stephen King Movies Ranked

For as long as King’s been been publishing, Hollywood’s been knock-knock-knockin’ on Stephen’s door for more. First came 1976’s Carrie, two years after he published that first novel, which made household names of the author, Brian De Palma, Sissy Spacek, and the humiliating viscosity of pig’s blood. The 1980s saw a slew of adaptations, the highlights being The Shining, Stand by Me, and The Running Man (the book for which was published under pulp fall-guy name Richard Bachman). As for the ’90s, well…it’d be the best decade ever for just The Shawshank Redemption. But nope, there was also Misery and The Green Mile!

In recent years, it’s been about cats (Pet Sematary), clowns (It Chapter Two), and kids (Doctor Sleep, a new adaptation of Firestarter). So let’s get this fire started with all rated Stephen King movie adaptations by Tomatometer!

(This is a guide to theatrically released King adaptations. If you’re interested in King on different platforms, look to our guide of Stephen King TV Series, Miniseries, TV Movies Ranked.)

#1

Carrie (1976)
93%

#1
Adjusted Score: 98429%
Critics Consensus: Carrie is a horrifying look at supernatural powers, high school cruelty, and teen angst -- and it brings us one of the most memorable and disturbing prom scenes in history.
Synopsis: In this chilling adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, withdrawn and sensitive teen Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) faces taunting from... [More]
Starring: Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, William Katt, Amy Irving
Directed By: Brian De Palma

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 96160%
Critics Consensus: The Shawshank Redemption is an uplifting, deeply satisfying prison drama with sensitive direction and fine performances.
Synopsis: Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) is sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for the murders of his wife and... [More]
Starring: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, William Sadler
Directed By: Frank Darabont

#3

Stand by Me (1986)
91%

#3
Adjusted Score: 96214%
Critics Consensus: Stand By Me is a wise, nostalgic movie with a weird streak that captures both Stephen King's voice and the trials of growing up.
Synopsis: After learning that a stranger has been accidentally killed near their rural homes, four Oregon boys decide to go see... [More]
Starring: Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell
Directed By: Rob Reiner

#4

Misery (1990)
90%

#4
Adjusted Score: 95033%
Critics Consensus: Elevated by standout performances from James Caan and Kathy Bates, this taut and frightening film is one of the best Stephen King adaptations to date.
Synopsis: After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who... [More]
Starring: James Caan, Kathy Bates, Frances Sternhagen, Richard Farnsworth
Directed By: Rob Reiner

#5

The Dead Zone (1983)
90%

#5
Adjusted Score: 92807%
Critics Consensus: The Dead Zone combines taut direction from David Cronenberg and and a rich performance from Christopher Walken to create one of the strongest Stephen King adaptations.
Synopsis: When Johnny Smith (Christopher Walken) awakens from a coma caused by a car accident, he finds that years have passed,... [More]
Starring: Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams, Tom Skerritt, Herbert Lom
Directed By: David Cronenberg

#6

It (2017)
86%

#6
Adjusted Score: 116160%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and fiendishly frightening with an emotionally affecting story at its core, It amplifies the horror in Stephen King's classic story without losing touch with its heart.
Synopsis: Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges... [More]
Starring: Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard
Directed By: Andy Muschietti

#7

The Shining (1980)
85%

#7
Adjusted Score: 92818%
Critics Consensus: Though it deviates from Stephen King's novel, Stanley Kubrick's The Shining is a chilling, often baroque journey into madness -- exemplified by an unforgettable turn from Jack Nicholson.
Synopsis: Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) becomes winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to cure his writer's block.... [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers
Directed By: Stanley Kubrick

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 85288%
Critics Consensus: Post-Misery Kathy Bates proves to be another wonderful conduit for Stephen King's novels in this patient, gradually terrifying thriller.
Synopsis: In a small New England town, Dolores Claiborne (Kathy Bates) works as a housekeeper for the rich but heartless Vera... [More]
Starring: Kathy Bates, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judy Parfitt, Christopher Plummer
Directed By: Taylor Hackford

#9

1408 (2007)
79%

#9
Adjusted Score: 86704%
Critics Consensus: Relying on psychological tension rather than overt violence and gore, 1408 is a genuinely creepy thriller with a strong lead performance by John Cusack.
Synopsis: Mike Enslin (John Cusack) is a successful author who enjoys worldwide acclaim debunking supernatural phenomena -- before he checks into... [More]
Starring: John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson, Mary McCormack, Jasmine Jessica Anthony
Directed By: Mikael Hafstrom

#10

The Green Mile (1999)
79%

#10
Adjusted Score: 83874%
Critics Consensus: Though The Green Mile is long, critics say it's an absorbing, emotionally powerful experience.
Synopsis: Paul Edgecomb (Tom Hanks) walked the mile with a variety of cons. He had never encountered someone like John Coffey... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, David Morse, Michael Clarke Duncan, Bonnie Hunt
Directed By: Frank Darabont

#11

Doctor Sleep (2019)
78%

#11
Adjusted Score: 99021%
Critics Consensus: Doctor Sleep forsakes the elemental terror of its predecessor for a more contemplative sequel that balances poignant themes against spine-tingling chills.
Synopsis: Struggling with alcoholism, Dan Torrance remains traumatized by the sinister events that occurred at the Overlook Hotel when he was... [More]
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Cliff Curtis
Directed By: Mike Flanagan

#12

Creepshow (1982)
74%

#12
Adjusted Score: 76728%
Critics Consensus: It's uneven, as anthologies often are, but Creepshow is colorful, frequently funny, and treats its inspirations with infectious reverence.
Synopsis: A compendium of five short but terrifying tales contained within a single full-length feature, this film conjures scares from traditional... [More]
Starring: Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau, E.G. Marshall, Fritz Weaver
Directed By: George A. Romero

#13

The Mist (2007)
72%

#13
Adjusted Score: 77411%
Critics Consensus: Frank Darabont's impressive camerawork and politically incisive script make The Mist a truly frightening experience.
Synopsis: After a powerful storm damages their Maine home, David Drayton (Thomas Jane) and his young son head into town to... [More]
Starring: Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Laurie Holden, Andre Braugher
Directed By: Frank Darabont

#14

Christine (1983)
69%

#14
Adjusted Score: 68335%
Critics Consensus: The cracks are starting to show in John Carpenter's directorial instincts, but Christine is nonetheless silly, zippy fun.
Synopsis: Unpopular nerd Arnie Cunningham (Keith Gordon) buys a 1958 Plymouth Fury, which he names Christine. Arnie develops an unhealthy obsession... [More]
Starring: Keith Gordon, John Stockwell, Alexandra Paul, Robert Prosky
Directed By: John Carpenter

#15

Cat's Eye (1985)
67%

#15
Adjusted Score: 66066%
Critics Consensus: An effective if knowingly silly Stephen King anthology that combines comedy and terror.
Synopsis: Stephen King tales follow a cat into a smokers clinic, onto a penthouse ledge and into a girl's (Drew Barrymore)... [More]
Starring: Drew Barrymore, James Woods, Alan King, Kenneth McMillan
Directed By: Lewis Teague

#16

The Running Man (1987)
66%

#16
Adjusted Score: 67875%
Critics Consensus: The Running Man is winking sci-fi satire with ridiculous clothes and workmanlike direction.
Synopsis: In the year 2019, America is a totalitarian state where the favorite television program is "The Running Man" -- a... [More]
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso, Richard Dawson, Yaphet Kotto
Directed By: Paul Michael Glaser

#17

It: Chapter Two (2019)
62%

#17
Adjusted Score: 86063%
Critics Consensus: It: Chapter Two proves bigger doesn't always mean scarier for horror sequels, but a fine cast and faithful approach to the source material keep this follow-up afloat.
Synopsis: Defeated by members of the Losers' Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa
Directed By: Andy Muschietti

#18

Cujo (1983)
62%

#18
Adjusted Score: 64206%
Critics Consensus: Cujo is artless work punctuated with moments of high canine gore and one wild Dee Wallace performance.
Synopsis: In this tale of a killer canine, man's best friend turns into his worst enemy. When sweet St. Bernard Cujo... [More]
Starring: Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro, Daniel Hugh Kelly, Christopher Stone
Directed By: Lewis Teague

#19

The Dark Half (1993)
59%

#19
Adjusted Score: 58558%
Critics Consensus: The Dark Half is a highly serious psychological study that can be faulted for being more curious than actually scary.
Synopsis: Thad Beaumont (Timothy Hutton) has had success writing novels under both his real name and his pseudonym, George Stark, which... [More]
Starring: Timothy Hutton, Amy Madigan, Michael Rooker, Julie Harris
Directed By: George A. Romero

#20

Pet Sematary (2019)
57%

#20
Adjusted Score: 73516%
Critics Consensus: Pet Sematary takes its source material in a few different directions, but this remake feels like an exhuming almost as often as it does a revival.
Synopsis: Dr. Louis Creed and his wife, Rachel, relocate from Boston to rural Maine with their two young children. The couple... [More]
Starring: Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow, Jeté Laurence
Directed By: Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer

#21

Apt Pupil (1998)
53%

#21
Adjusted Score: 54341%
Critics Consensus: A somewhat disturbing movie that works as a suspenseful thriller, yet isn't completely satisfying.
Synopsis: A high-school student (Brad Renfro) forms an unhealthy relationship with a former Nazi death-camp officer (Ian McKellen).... [More]
Starring: Ian McKellen, Brad Renfro, Bruce Davison, Elias Koteas
Directed By: Bryan Singer

#22

Pet Sematary (1989)
53%

#22
Adjusted Score: 54327%
Critics Consensus: Pet Sematary is a bruising horror flick that wears its quirks on its sleeves, to the detriment of its scare factor.
Synopsis: Doctor Louis Creed (Dale Midkiff) moves his family to Maine, where he meets a friendly local named Jud Crandall (Fred... [More]
Starring: Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne, Denise Crosby, Brad Greenquist
Directed By: Mary Lambert

#23

Carrie (2013)
50%

#23
Adjusted Score: 57672%
Critics Consensus: It boasts a talented cast, but Kimberly Peirce's "reimagining" of Brian De Palma's horror classic finds little new in the Stephen King novel -- and feels woefully unnecessary.
Synopsis: High school can be tough for many teenagers, but for Carrie White (Chloë Grace Moretz), it's especially hellish. A shy... [More]
Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore, Judy Greer, Portia Doubleday
Directed By: Kimberly Peirce

#24

Big Driver (2014)
50%

#24
Adjusted Score: 22911%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Her mind shattered, a novelist (Maria Bello) seeks revenge on the man who brutally assaulted her on a desolate New... [More]
Starring: Maria Bello, Olympia Dukakis, Joan Jett, Will Harris
Directed By: Mikael Salomon

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 53280%
Critics Consensus: Hearts in Atlantis is well-acted and beautiful to look at, but the movie is nothing more than a mood piece.
Synopsis: "Hearts In Atlantis" is a drama based on Stephen King's best seller of the same name. It is the story... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Anton Yelchin, Hope Davis, Mika Boorem
Directed By: Scott Hicks

#26

Secret Window (2004)
46%

#26
Adjusted Score: 52502%
Critics Consensus: Depp is quirkily entertaining, but the movie runs out of steam by the end.
Synopsis: While in the process of an ugly divorce from his wife (Maria Bello), writer Mort Rainey (Johnny Depp) relocates to... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, John Turturro, Maria Bello, Timothy Hutton
Directed By: David Koepp

#27

Silver Bullet (1985)
45%

#27
Adjusted Score: 45812%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a series of unexplained murders occurs in the normally quiet town of Tarker's Mill, the residents decide to hunt... [More]
Starring: Gary Busey, Corey Haim, Megan Follows, Everett McGill
Directed By: Daniel Attias

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 42736%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The first of three dark tales involves resentful student Bellingham (Steve Buscemi) looking to an Egyptian mummy for help in... [More]
Starring: Deborah Harry, Christian Slater, David Johansen, William Hickey
Directed By: John Harrison

#29

Firestarter (1984)
37%

#29
Adjusted Score: 37294%
Critics Consensus: Firestarter's concept hews too closely to other known Stephen King adaptations, though it's got nice special effects (including scenery-chewing George C. Scott).
Synopsis: As youths, Andy McGee (David Keith) and his future wife, Vicky (Heather Locklear), participated in secret experiments, allowing themselves to... [More]
Starring: David Keith, Drew Barrymore, George C. Scott, Freddie Jones
Directed By: Mark L. Lester

#30
#30
Adjusted Score: 36420%
Critics Consensus: Children of the Corn's strong premise and beginning gets shucked away for a kiddie thriller that runs in circles.
Synopsis: As physician Burt Stanton (Peter Horton) and his girlfriend, Vicky (Linda Hamilton), drive across the Midwest to his new job,... [More]
Starring: Peter Horton, Linda Hamilton, R. G. Armstrong, John Franklin
Directed By: Fritz Kiersch

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 35901%
Critics Consensus: The Lawnmower Man suffers from a predictable, melodramatic script, and its once-groundbreaking visual effects look dated today.
Synopsis: The eccentric Dr. Lawrence Angelo (Pierce Brosnan) puts mentally disabled landscaper Jobe Smith (Jeff Fahey) on a regimen of experimental... [More]
Starring: Jeff Fahey, Pierce Brosnan, Jenny Wright, Mark Bringleson
Directed By: Brett Leonard

#32

Sleepwalkers (1992)
33%

#32
Adjusted Score: 27243%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When newcomers Charles (Brian Krause) and his mother, Mary (Alice Krige), settle into town, the local residents do not suspect... [More]
Starring: Brian Krause, Madchen Amick, Alice Krige, Jim Haynie
Directed By: Mick Garris

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 12030%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Rival reporters (Miguel Ferrer, Julie Entwisle) tail a vampire who travels by airplane, claiming victims at small isolated airports.... [More]
Starring: Miguel Ferrer, Julie Entwisle, Dan Monahan, Michael H. Moss
Directed By: Mark Pavia

#34

A Good Marriage (2014)
32%

#34
Adjusted Score: 31008%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: While her husband (Anthony LaPaglia) of more than 20 years is away on a business trip, a woman (Joan Allen)... [More]
Starring: Joan Allen, Anthony LaPaglia, Kristen Connolly, Stephen Lang
Directed By: Peter Askin

#35

Needful Things (1993)
31%

#35
Adjusted Score: 30293%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a creepy older man named Leland Gaunt (Max von Sydow) moves to a small town in Maine and sets... [More]
Starring: Max von Sydow, Ed Harris, Bonnie Bedelia, Amanda Plummer
Directed By: Fraser C. Heston

#36

Creepshow 2 (1987)
29%

#36
Adjusted Score: 29100%
Critics Consensus: Not even the melding of Stephen King and George A. Romero's writing sensibilities can elevate this spineless anthology, which is too simple in its storytelling and too skimpy on the genuine scares.
Synopsis: This second horror anthology presents more eerie tales based on Stephen King stories. One episode finds a cigar-store Native American... [More]
Starring: George Kennedy, Lois Chiles, Dorothy Lamour, Tom Savini
Directed By: Michael Gornick

#37

Dreamcatcher (2003)
28%

#37
Adjusted Score: 34608%
Critics Consensus: An incoherent and overly long creature feature.
Synopsis: "Dreamcatcher" tells of four young friends who perform a heroic act -- and are changed forever by the uncanny powers... [More]
Starring: Morgan Freeman, Thomas Jane, Jason Lee, Damian Lewis
Directed By: Lawrence Kasdan

#38

The Mangler (1995)
27%

#38
Adjusted Score: 13669%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A laundry owner's (Robert Englund) employee falls victim to an ironing machine with a mind of its own.... [More]
Starring: Robert Englund, Ted Levine, Daniel Matmor, Jeremy Crutchley
Directed By: Tobe Hooper

#39
#39
Adjusted Score: 26059%
Critics Consensus: Stephen King adaptation veteran director Mick Garris has lofty storytelling goals which ultimately flail and undercut the story's terror.
Synopsis: Ever since his father passed away, art student Alan Parker (Jonathan Jackson) has been hypnotized by thoughts of death. After... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Jackson, David Arquette, Cliff Robertson, Barbara Hershey
Directed By: Mick Garris

#40
#40
Adjusted Score: 23742%
Critics Consensus: As disposable as its predecessor is indispensable, The Rage: Carrie 2 mimics the arc of Stephen King's classic story without adding anything of value.
Synopsis: When her closest friend commits suicide after being manipulated by the popular crowd, quiet and bookish Rachel Lang (Emily Bergl)... [More]
Starring: Emily Bergl, Jason London, Dylan Bruno, J. Smith-Cameron
Directed By: Katt Shea

#41

Pet Sematary Two (1992)
22%

#41
Adjusted Score: 21067%
Critics Consensus: Not realizing that it had no unfinished business, Pet Sematary rises from the grave once more to beat an undead corpse.
Synopsis: When his mother, Renee (Darlanne Fluegel), dies, young Jeff Matthews (Edward Furlong) moves back to his hometown with his father,... [More]
Starring: Edward Furlong, Anthony Edwards, Clancy Brown, Jared Rushton
Directed By: Mary Lambert

#42
#42
Adjusted Score: 9011%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A newsman (Terence Knox) and his son (Paul Scherrer) snoop around a Nebraska town where children kill many adults.... [More]
Starring: Terence Knox, Paul Scherrer, Ryan Bollman, Christie Clark
Directed By: David F. Price

#43

The Dark Tower (2017)
15%

#43
Adjusted Score: 36326%
Critics Consensus: Go then, there are other Stephen King adaptations than these.
Synopsis: Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), the last Gunslinger, is locked in an eternal battle with Walter O'Dim (Matthew McConaughey), also known... [More]
Starring: Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim
Directed By: Nikolaj Arcel

#44
#44
Adjusted Score: 15380%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After a comet causes a radiation storm on Earth, machines come to life and turn against their makers. Holed up... [More]
Starring: Emilio Estevez, Pat Hingle, Laura Harrington, Yeardley Smith
Directed By: Stephen King

#45
#45
Adjusted Score: 13484%
Critics Consensus: A bland, weightless horror film that seems to want to mock itself as the proceedings drag on.
Synopsis: Billy Halleck (Robert John Burke) is an obese lawyer who accidentally hits a Gypsy with his car after his wife... [More]
Starring: Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna, Michael Constantine, Lucinda Jenney
Directed By: Tom Holland

#46

Cell (2016)
11%

#46
Adjusted Score: 12892%
Critics Consensus: Shoddily crafted and devoid of suspense, Cell squanders a capable cast and Stephen King's once-prescient source material on a bland rehash of zombie cliches.
Synopsis: A graphic novelist (John Cusack) begins a desperate search for his estranged wife (Clark Sarullo) and son (Ethan Andrew Casto)... [More]
Starring: John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Owen Teague
Directed By: Tod Williams

#47
#47
Adjusted Score: 4201%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Jobe (Matt Frewer) exists as a malevolent consciousness in virtual reality and seeks to discover the technology to hack into... [More]
Starring: Patrick Bergin, Matt Frewer, Austin O'Brien, Ely Pouget
Directed By: Farhad Mann

#48

Graveyard Shift (1990)
0%

#48
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: John Hall (David Andrews) is a drifter who wanders into a small town in Maine. He needs a job and... [More]
Starring: David Andrews, Kelly Wolf, Stephen Macht, Brad Dourif
Directed By: Ralph S. Singleton

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Travel Channel Sundance TV The Witch art house TV movies NBC cinemax canceled all-time TLC 2015 Amazon Prime dragons foreign pirates of the caribbean transformers laika Turner Classic Movies Baby Yoda streaming movies Superheroe SXSW 2022 black werewolf Mary Poppins Returns PBS Pet Sematary Action Netflix Set visit Hallmark Christmas movies Brie Larson ViacomCBS know your critic Family ESPN Netflix Christmas movies CBS All Access jamie lee curtis TBS Film Festival TV One San Diego Comic-Con Disney cancelled television festival period drama Hear Us Out japanese OneApp FX sequels rt labs scary movies dogs adventure Endgame Peacock 71st Emmy Awards technology spider-man BET blockbuster 93rd Oscars Mindy Kaling gangster Columbia Pictures Chilling Adventures of Sabrina TNT Ellie Kemper TCA Winter 2020 doctor who Western romance Syfy dceu stand-up comedy biopic space obituary 99% cancelled TV series twilight video VH1 Lifetime anime festivals Heroines satire mockumentary Instagram Live suspense versus comic book movies nbcuniversal YouTube YouTube Red Oscar 73rd Emmy Awards Legendary Creative Arts Emmys Paramount Network Red Carpet what to watch spanish Awards Tour Interview comic books Best Picture comic black comedy 45 BAFTA theme song monster movies Apple spain reviews Elton John Television Academy Mudbound Paramount Plus RT History Britbox nfl cartoon Lionsgate spanish language Animation DGA E3 new zealand unscripted Disney+ Disney Plus cults Comedy Central king arthur Winners Women's History Month casting Country sag awards robots WGN Masterpiece Premiere Dates Pacific Islander Character Guide dramedy Black Mirror 2018 Best and Worst Ghostbusters emmy awards classics miniseries mission: impossible Election Marathons boxing Star Wars Trailer franchise spider-verse Binge Guide El Rey genre ratings Teen marvel comics MGM a nightmare on elm street Sci-Fi docuseries History breaking bad E! lord of the rings Sneak Peek reboot Chernobyl Nominations Toys Spike dreamworks LGBTQ Holidays name the review game show scary medical drama The Arrangement South by Southwest Film Festival LGBT witnail HFPA screenings BET Awards green book Logo Valentine's Day Captain marvel AMC stoner halloween independent Exclusive Video ID remakes Amazon TruTV BBC One HBO Max harry potter Avengers leaderboard spy thriller MCU renewed TV shows CMT aapi streaming comedies indiana jones worst movies Pirates Fantasy Martial Arts CW Seed Tarantino 4/20 CNN zero dark thirty police drama dark President worst crime drama WarnerMedia cops Comic-Con@Home 2021 Image Comics VOD ABC Family American Society of Cinematographers news Rocketman movie Turner USA based on movie National Geographic Walt Disney Pictures NYCC royal family Christmas video on demand golden globes Mary Tyler Moore TCA 2017 Crackle stop motion australia Warner Bros. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt razzies latino scorecard Dark Horse Comics free movies PlayStation series See It Skip It documentaries Sony Pictures slashers Pride Month nature Kids & Family scene in color Fox Searchlight supernatural HBO TV Hulu Tags: Comedy indie 007 sequel TCM Video Games movies natural history IFC venice comic book movie Trophy Talk VICE Esquire BBC die hard Musicals cancelled Grammys Disney Plus FX on Hulu psychological thriller Apple TV+ Box Office Universal First Reviews Polls and Games hispanic concert olympics First Look adaptation Crunchyroll Fox News Neflix YA Emmys live event award winner Vudu 94th Oscars Funimation Marvel Pop Calendar TV Land Hollywood Foreign Press Association psycho wonder woman 1990s rotten movies we love Spring TV spinoff Academy Awards Sundance Now AMC Plus animated Podcast book adaptation Lifetime Christmas movies international 2019 72 Emmy Awards marvel cinematic universe Winter TV obi wan ITV crossover blockbusters HBO Go Hallmark cancelled TV shows Paramount fast and furious Awards sitcom Disney Channel Classic Film elevated horror Food Network Biopics toy story NBA GoT Freeform binge james bond Universal Pictures Arrowverse Black History Month hidden camera Horror universal monsters GLAAD ABC Signature cats women parents vs. discovery telelvision new york DC Comics Certified Fresh screen actors guild Bravo documentary asian-american biography feel good ABC live action Alien Year in Review FXX 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards SXSW mcc popular TV renewals historical drama deadpool Best Actor zombies A24 Quiz Film Writers Guild of America Reality Competition DirecTV target Mary poppins slasher dc 2020 war chucky PaleyFest Song of Ice and Fire Cannes Cosplay kong french vampires batman Adult Swim Star Trek Photos Holiday Marvel Television hist revenge science fiction Tubi prank toronto critics sopranos Comedy Marvel Studios hispanic heritage month Amazon Prime Video legend justice league DC streaming service blaxploitation football films Rock IFC Films japan mob godzilla zombie Comics on TV Opinion A&E best YouTube Premium Broadway Pop TV The Walt Disney Company child's play CBS high school archives OWN quibi boxoffice SDCC Shondaland anthology Tokyo Olympics 24 frames APB critic resources Cartoon Network rotten 20th Century Fox Tumblr Stephen King true crime directors MTV saw Showtime 2016 Superheroes DC Universe X-Men Epix Emmy Nominations disaster italian Anna Paquin 2017 comiccon trophy crime thriller TIFF USA Network romantic comedy streamig posters new star wars movies Best Director Television Critics Association 90s GIFs halloween tv Tomatazos IMDb TV Acorn TV social media composers Discovery Channel FOX facebook Schedule BBC America thriller Super Bowl 79th Golden Globes Awards Starz book Music Best Actress kaiju politics Reality strong female leads Thanksgiving cars MSNBC Rom-Com The Walking Dead television Comic Book debate fresh Disney streaming service superman teaser dexter TCA adenture 21st Century Fox superhero Summer TCA Awards children's TV game of thrones Nickelodeon sports The Academy Oscars criterion travel Wes Anderson tv talk rt archives crime kids Extras The Purge Lucasfilm comics docudrama Amazon Studios aliens king kong Nat Geo finale diversity basketball serial killer rt labs critics edition action-comedy jurassic park Spectrum Originals heist movie south america rom-coms political drama richard e. Grant The CW singing competition Fargo cooking christmas movies Shudder Countdown Sundance Infographic young adult Apple TV Plus 2021 trailers Rocky Fall TV Prime Video joker Musical golden globe awards SundanceTV Mystery hollywood Watching Series talk show Ovation RT21 Pixar ghosts canceled TV shows Trivia mutant New York Comic Con Drama
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy