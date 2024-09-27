TAGGED AS: , , ,

(Photo by Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection. SALEM'S LOT)

All Stephen King TV Series and Miniseries Ranked

TV has been a favorite home to adaptations of Stephen King books and short stories into series and mini-series since 1979 TV series Salem’s Lot. Whether developed for television or straight-to-video — remember video tapes? — TV and movie translations of, or based on, the horror master’s work have long been fan favorites, even if they didn’t receive much critical acclaim.

But which is the best? Rotten Tomatoes dug up 17 Stephen King made-for-TV shows and streaming series and ranked them by their Tomatometer scores. The top 10 is made up of six of the most recent King adaptations — yay, progress! — including The Outsider, which hit HBO in 2020.

Some titles, like The Dead Zone with Anthony Michael Hall, that happened before Peak TV don’t have enough reviews of their seasons to get series-level scores and are listed alphabetically at the end of the list below (that is, you will see them first as you read down the page). Season 1 of The Dead Zone, for instance, has a 77% score on 13 reviews, but has no scores on its other five seasons and therefore doesn’t meet the criteria for a series-level score (at least half of a show’s seasons must have scores).

You may also note that while films that are Certified Fresh are clearly labeled here, TV shows are Certified Fresh by season, and season badges won’t show up in a mixed list of film and series-level scores — click through to the shows’ overview pages to find out how many seasons are Certified Fresh.

Have a look at all Stephen King TV and streaming series ranked by Tomatometer. Have we forgotten your favorite? Remind us in the comments.

Newly added: Salem’s Lot

#1

1922 (2017)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#1
Adjusted Score: 93816%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to director Zak Hilditch's patient storytelling and strong work from lead Thomas Jane, 1922 ranks among the more satisfying Stephen King adaptations.
Synopsis: A rancher conspires to murder his wife for financial gain and convinces his teenage son to participate.... [More]

#2

Gerald's Game (2017)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#2
Adjusted Score: 94749%
Critics Consensus: Carla Gugino carries Gerald's Game's small-scale suspense with a career-defining performance.
Synopsis: A woman accidentally kills her husband during a kinky game. Handcuffed to her bed with no hope of rescue, she... [More]

The Outsider (2020)
91%

#3
Synopsis: Based on Stephen King's best-selling novel of the same name, "The Outsider" begins by following an investigation which at first... [More]
Starring: Ben Mendelsohn, Jason Bateman, Julianne Nicholson, Mare Winningham
Directed By: Jason Bateman, Andrew Bernstein, Richard Price, Dennis Lehane

#4

Salem's Lot (1979)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#4
Adjusted Score: 90106%
Critics Consensus: Director Tobe Hooper and a devilishly charismatic James Mason elevate this television adaptation of the Stephen King novel, injecting the vampiric tradition with fresh blood and lingering scares.
Synopsis: Based on the Stephen King novel, Ben Mears (David Soul) has returned to his hometown of Salem's Lot to write... [More]

Castle Rock (2018)
88%

#5
Synopsis: The psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of his works,... [More]
Starring: Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins, Paul Sparks, Yusra Warsama
Directed By: Sam Shaw, Dustin Thomason, J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson

Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King (2006)
85%

#6
Synopsis: Adaptations of short stories written by author Stephen King.... [More]
Starring: Robert Mammone, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tom Berenger, Kim Delaney
Directed By: Bill Haber

11.22.63 (2016)
83%

#7
Synopsis: James Franco plays the role of Jake Epping, an ordinary high school teacher, who is presented with a chance to... [More]
Starring: James Franco, Chris Cooper, Sarah Gadon, Daniel Webber
Directed By: Stephen King, J.J. Abrams, Bridget Carpenter, Bryan Burk

Stephen King's Storm of the Century (1999)
83%

#8
Synopsis: Mike Anderson, the constable of the isolated Maine island hamlet Little Tall Island, is facing the toughest challenge of his... [More]
Starring: Tim Daly, Colm Feore, Dyllan Christopher, Debrah Farentino
Directed By: Stephen King, Mark Carliner, Craig R. Baxley

Stephen King's The Stand (1994)
70%

#9
Synopsis: A four-part miniseries tells the horror story of King's "The Stand." A supervirus that leaked from a lab kills most... [More]
Starring: Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Laura San Giacomo, Jamey Sheridan
Directed By: Stephen King, Richard P. Rubinstein

Under the Dome (2013)
68%

#10
Synopsis: Based on the best-selling Stephen King novel of the same name, "Under the Dome" follows the residents of Chester's Mill,... [More]
Starring: Mike Vogel, Rachelle Lefevre, Dean Norris, Eddie Cahill
Directed By: Neal Baer, Stephen King, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank

#11

Salem's Lot (2004)
Tomatometer icon 68%

#11
Adjusted Score: 64328%
Critics Consensus: Salem's Lot is a bit anemic due to a dearth of proper scares, but its effectively creepy atmosphere and solid performances make for a respectable adaptation of Stephen King's revered novel.
Synopsis: A writer (Rob Lowe) encounters a pair of sinister new residents when he returns to his Maine hometown to research... [More]

#12

It (1990)
Tomatometer icon 68%

#12
Adjusted Score: 69352%
Critics Consensus: Though hampered by an uneven second half, It supplies a wealth of funhouse thrills and an idelible turn from Tim Curry as Pennywise.
Synopsis: In 1960, seven preteen outcasts fight an evil demon that poses as a child-killing clown. Thirty years later, they reunite... [More]

#13

Salem's Lot (2024)
Tomatometer icon 65%

#13
Adjusted Score: 65669%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only... [More]

Haven (2010)
63%

#14
Synopsis: FBI Agent Audrey Parker arrives in Haven, Maine, on what she believes is a routine assignment. But the longer she... [More]
Starring: Emily Rose, Lucas Bryant, Eric Balfour, Edge
Directed By: T.W. Peacocke, Lee Rose, Lloyd Segan, Shawn Piller

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 50856%
Critics Consensus: While not without its fair share of thrills, The Langoliers suffers from a meandering pace and dubious characterizations.
Synopsis: Ten passengers on a red-eye flight from L.A. to Boston discover that they are not the only people on the... [More]

Stephen King's Rose Red (2002)
42%

#16
Synopsis: A college professor and a team of psychics investigate an old abandoned house at the request of the man who... [More]
Starring: Nancy Travis, Matt Keeslar, Kimberly J. Brown, David Dukes
Directed By: Craig R. Baxley, Stephen King, Mark Carliner

#17

The Tommyknockers (1993)
Tomatometer icon 30%

#17
Adjusted Score: 31491%
Critics Consensus: Unlikeable characters, a bloated narrative, and drab scripting make The Tommyknockers a hard watch for even the most die-hard of Stephen King fans.
Synopsis: ... [More]

RELATED: All Stephen King Movies Ranked

Like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get more features, news, and guides in your inbox every week.

Movie & TV News