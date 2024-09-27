(Photo by Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection. SALEM'S LOT)

All Stephen King TV Series and Miniseries Ranked

TV has been a favorite home to adaptations of Stephen King books and short stories into series and mini-series since 1979 TV series Salem’s Lot. Whether developed for television or straight-to-video — remember video tapes? — TV and movie translations of, or based on, the horror master’s work have long been fan favorites, even if they didn’t receive much critical acclaim.

But which is the best? Rotten Tomatoes dug up 17 Stephen King made-for-TV shows and streaming series and ranked them by their Tomatometer scores. The top 10 is made up of six of the most recent King adaptations — yay, progress! — including The Outsider, which hit HBO in 2020.

Some titles, like The Dead Zone with Anthony Michael Hall, that happened before Peak TV don’t have enough reviews of their seasons to get series-level scores and are listed alphabetically at the end of the list below (that is, you will see them first as you read down the page). Season 1 of The Dead Zone, for instance, has a 77% score on 13 reviews, but has no scores on its other five seasons and therefore doesn’t meet the criteria for a series-level score (at least half of a show’s seasons must have scores).

You may also note that while films that are Certified Fresh are clearly labeled here, TV shows are Certified Fresh by season, and season badges won’t show up in a mixed list of film and series-level scores — click through to the shows’ overview pages to find out how many seasons are Certified Fresh.

Have a look at all Stephen King TV and streaming series ranked by Tomatometer. Have we forgotten your favorite? Remind us in the comments.

Newly added: Salem’s Lot

#1 1922 (2017) 92% #1 Adjusted Score: 93816% Critics Consensus: Thanks to director Zak Hilditch's patient storytelling and strong work from lead Thomas Jane, 1922 ranks among the more satisfying Stephen King adaptations. Synopsis: A rancher conspires to murder his wife for financial gain and convinces his teenage son to participate.... A rancher conspires to murder his wife for financial gain and convinces his teenage son to participate.... [More]

#2 Gerald's Game (2017) 91% #2 Adjusted Score: 94749% Critics Consensus: Carla Gugino carries Gerald's Game's small-scale suspense with a career-defining performance. Synopsis: A woman accidentally kills her husband during a kinky game. Handcuffed to her bed with no hope of rescue, she... A woman accidentally kills her husband during a kinky game. Handcuffed to her bed with no hope of rescue, she... [More]

#4 Salem's Lot (1979) 89% #4 Adjusted Score: 90106% Critics Consensus: Director Tobe Hooper and a devilishly charismatic James Mason elevate this television adaptation of the Stephen King novel, injecting the vampiric tradition with fresh blood and lingering scares. Synopsis: Based on the Stephen King novel, Ben Mears (David Soul) has returned to his hometown of Salem's Lot to write... Based on the Stephen King novel, Ben Mears (David Soul) has returned to his hometown of Salem's Lot to write... [More]

#11 Salem's Lot (2004) 68% #11 Adjusted Score: 64328% Critics Consensus: Salem's Lot is a bit anemic due to a dearth of proper scares, but its effectively creepy atmosphere and solid performances make for a respectable adaptation of Stephen King's revered novel. Synopsis: A writer (Rob Lowe) encounters a pair of sinister new residents when he returns to his Maine hometown to research... A writer (Rob Lowe) encounters a pair of sinister new residents when he returns to his Maine hometown to research... [More]

#12 It (1990) 68% #12 Adjusted Score: 69352% Critics Consensus: Though hampered by an uneven second half, It supplies a wealth of funhouse thrills and an idelible turn from Tim Curry as Pennywise. Synopsis: In 1960, seven preteen outcasts fight an evil demon that poses as a child-killing clown. Thirty years later, they reunite... In 1960, seven preteen outcasts fight an evil demon that poses as a child-killing clown. Thirty years later, they reunite... [More]

#13 Salem's Lot (2024) 65% #13 Adjusted Score: 65669% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only... Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only... [More]

#15 Stephen King's 'The Langoliers' (1995) 50% #15 Adjusted Score: 50856% Critics Consensus: While not without its fair share of thrills, The Langoliers suffers from a meandering pace and dubious characterizations. Synopsis: Ten passengers on a red-eye flight from L.A. to Boston discover that they are not the only people on the... Ten passengers on a red-eye flight from L.A. to Boston discover that they are not the only people on the... [More]

#17 The Tommyknockers (1993) 30% #17 Adjusted Score: 31491% Critics Consensus: Unlikeable characters, a bloated narrative, and drab scripting make The Tommyknockers a hard watch for even the most die-hard of Stephen King fans. Synopsis: ... ... [More]

RELATED: All Stephen King Movies Ranked

Like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get more features, news, and guides in your inbox every week.