News

What We Do In the Shadows: 6 Things to Know About Season 4

From Baby Colin Robinson to a supernatural night market, the cast and producers of the vampire comedy have found new ways to suck in viewers.

by | June 9, 2022 | Comments

Forget summer camp. It’s time for summer vamp.

FX’s Emmy-nominated comedy series What We Do In the Shadows returns for its fourth season at 10 p.m. on July 12.

The mockumentary-style show, which is based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s Certified Fresh film of the same name and which has recently been renewed for fifth and sixth seasons, centers on the inhabitants of a definitely not-at-all creepy house in Staten Island: married vampires Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), the looking-for-love Nandor (Kayvan Novak), energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) — who is experiencing a sort-of rebirth this season — and the human who puts up with it all, Harvey Guillén’s Guillermo de la Cruz.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4

(Photo by FX)

The third season of the series, which has the rare honor of being Certified Fresh with a 100% Tomatometer score, ended with the housemates going on separate journeys: Colin Robinson dying, Nandor to the country that now occupies his homeland, Nadja to London to work with the government organization Vampiric Council, Guillermo going with her (without his consent), and Laszlo staying home as he attempts to raise the baby energy vampire that crawled out of Colin Robinson’s carcass.

The fourth season picks up a year later and reunites everyone back at the house. But things aren’t how they left them. During a press panel to promote the season, series executive producers Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson as well as the series leads and Kristen Schaal, who plays the unnamed vampire known as The Guide, chatted about what’s in store for the series’ new season and the mythology of the series.

1. The House Could Use an HGTV-Style Makeover

“WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS”

(Photo by Russ Martin/FX)

With Laszlo left as the only adult vampire in charge of the State Island estate, the roommates’ house has some serious infrastructure problems.

“Laszlo is someone who is happy just to sit on a couch with an old horse blanket around him,” Simms says. “Laszlo is not going to do housework, basically.”

This means piles of packages, wild animals running about, and tree branches through the roof.

2. Romance Is Coming For Nandor and Guillermo

“WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS”

(Photo by Russ Martin/FX)

Having attempted to return home and finding it not to his liking and also experiencing many failed relationships, Nandor has decided that he would like to get married. Putting the cart ahead of the horse, he asks Guillermo to be his best man before he’s met his mate. Guillermo is honored and the move keeps him in the house a little longer. However, Simms promises that “both Nandor and Guillermo find love this season.”

“Being away from the group, Guillermo has realized a lot of things about himself,” Guillén says. “They’re both after love he comes back with a better understanding.”

He says that Nandor and Guillermo “still have this mutual love for each other” and that “I think their love is really great and deep, but it’s not always in a relationship form.”

Also, while the series has already introduced Guillermo’s mother Silvia (Myrna Cabello), the new season will introduce his entire family.

As far as Nandor and his potential wife, Simms says that there will be problems with “Nandor wanting her to be the perfect wife and maybe wanting to change her a little bit — and maybe almost to the point of changing her too much to like the same things that he likes.”

2. Nadja Releases Her True Passion in (After)Life Is To Open a Vampire Nightclub

But what does a vampire nightclub look like?

“It’s better than anything you could anything you could ever,” promises Demetriou. “There’s no limit because they’re the undead, so as crazy as you want to go.”

Simms says that “the vampire nightclub is mainly for vampires. But also they like to get some humans in there so that the vampires have something to drink.”

In the plot of this episode, Simms says that there was to be “a big vampire act who canceled their performance at the nightclub at the last moment and Nadja and The Guide have to go and do some wheeling and dealing.”

3. Staking Out Some Stunt Casting

What We Do in the Shadows

(Photo by Russ Martin/FX)

Simms is aware that another vampire show, HBO’s True Blood, also had a vampire nightclub and says that this won’t mean there will be cameo appearances from those actors in his show’s nightclub episode — although there is an open invitation for any True Blood alums or anyone else who has ever played a vampire in anything to appear on this show.

It’s not surprising that fans would expect to see faces from the other program. The series, famously, devoted a whole episode to casting actors who once played vampires in other roles as actual vampires.

He doesn’t want to spoil too many of the cameos this season, but guest-star-for-hire Fred Armisen will be there to play a “Eugene Landy to Brian Wilson”–type figure.

4. Colin Robinson Never Says Die

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS star Mark Proksch

(Photo by Brendon Meadows/FX)

Despite not knowing that energy vampires automatically expire at age 100, last season Colin Robinson went to bed with a stomach ache on his centennial birthday and never woke up. He didn’t stay dead long, however; a baby Colin Robinson clawed his way out of the housemate’s stomach, and Laszlo decided that he needed protecting in the hopes that he could save this new life from becoming an energy vampire.

“Now Colin is a very, very active child with way too much energy,” says Simms, explaining that the new Colin doesn’t get his power from boring people to death — he makes you feel the way that parents of young children have been feeling these past two years.

As far as Baby Colin Robinson’s aging process, Simms says he’s “a growing boy who grows a little bit faster than normal humans.”

This won’t limit Colin Robinson’s screen time this season.

“I do quite a lot,” Proksch promises. “It’s stuff that I’d been wanting Colin to do for season 1 that I thought would be funny. We’re able to do this season.”

Simms says one episode features Laszlo and Baby Colin Robinson joining their neighbor Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) on a hunting trip. Instead, Laszlo tames the animals by playing a magical flute.

5. More Mythical Beings

“WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS” Mark Proksch and Catherine Cohen

(Photo by Russ Martin/FX)

The show isn’t just about vampires, though. Previous seasons have featured werewolves, a siren, a familiar-turned-zombie, and a troll who did online trolling. This season, there’s a genie who grants 50 wishes.

Robinson says there’s a list of mythical creators they hope to work into the show. Simms says there’s an episode this season called “The Night Market” “where all the supernatural creatures in the city gather in a hidden place to barter and trade with each other.”

6. The Premise Is Still That This Is a Documentary

“WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS” -- “The Escape”

(Photo by Russ Martin: FX)

Simms and Robinson say that the writers do keep it in mind that they’re making a mockumentary and that perhaps that film’s crew is changing each season — you know, in case someone doesn’t turn up to work one night. Schaal suggested that the documentary crew should also be vampires, while Simms says questions surrounding the documentary and its filmmakers will be answered by the end of the series.

Robinson says that the writers have researched textbooks and other vampire programs about the various rules and lore created for what vampires can and cannot do (one involves throwing rice on the ground so that they have to count each kernel while the human escapes). They decide what to include by “sussing out which, of the more weirder vampire-y things maybe could be an interesting story.”

- - What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 (2022) premieres at 10 p.m., July 12 on FX.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Musical Best Actress natural history TV new zealand GoT Acorn TV documentary jurassic park summer TV Horror IMDb TV Sony Pictures Dark Horse Comics Amazon Prime scary Tokyo Olympics blockbuster suspense The Walt Disney Company Amazon Studios Mystery psychological thriller ITV Watching Series Warner Bros. 1990s Star Trek halloween Opinion Black History Month screen actors guild cartoon Awards Tour South by Southwest Film Festival Election Marathons Mary Poppins Returns Rock emmy awards Mary poppins book adaptation GLAAD MGM satire Lifetime Christmas movies indie The Purge Song of Ice and Fire criterion Emmy Nominations Oscars based on movie NYCC unscripted Television Critics Association TCA Awards Valentine's Day Paramount teaser foreign dceu Food Network BBC Grammys Disney TBS justice league Neflix WGN Sneak Peek E! Teen venice rt archives movie screenings Paramount Pictures comic book movies Brie Larson video American Society of Cinematographers ABC Family Superheroes Tags: Comedy Western 2018 Focus Features San Diego Comic-Con Pixar dramedy Cartoon Network Hallmark Musicals superman comic trophy monster movies HBO adventure 21st Century Fox 24 frames posters Lionsgate Interview witnail Image Comics YouTube 2021 20th Century Fox streaming movies talk show james bond 94th Oscars Spike Universal Television Academy Hulu Heroines international richard e. Grant AMC Ellie Kemper Trailer The CW Premiere Dates crime Summer Epix miniseries crime drama HBO Max chucky Spring TV live action CBS All Access NBA dark Sundance Now legend Photos TCA 2019 NBC spider-verse Creative Arts Emmys El Rey spider-man Sony Tumblr free movies Winners breaking bad OWN Music Pride Month crossover GIFs archives Anna Paquin zero dark thirty versus sag awards revenge Wes Anderson Fox Searchlight twilight adenture blockbusters Funimation Red Carpet royal family mob VH1 rotten movies we love films 4/20 Endgame TIFF Hallmark Christmas movies Disney Channel PlayStation 2020 BET The Arrangement biopic Nominations game of thrones casting period drama classics ViacomCBS directors aapi Baby Yoda dreamworks X-Men Superheroe popular critic resources sitcom comics Super Bowl heist movie Best and Worst Country reboot saw MSNBC Paramount Plus black king arthur canceled batman Mary Tyler Moore Instagram Live Disney streaming service razzies summer preview Fox News superhero genre Showtime ESPN Syfy Holidays 93rd Oscars target obituary Calendar Marvel Fargo BBC America strong female leads biography scorecard Walt Disney Pictures wonder woman New York Comic Con VOD Prime Video ID boxing war trailers 2016 prank blaxploitation tv talk CBS CMT social media canceled TV shows deadpool concert comic books debate ghosts stop motion golden globe awards 2017 Infographic LGBTQ Apple TV Plus fresh Crackle ABC Adult Swim Universal Pictures women A&E Crunchyroll Biopics toy story TCM psycho dexter Chernobyl BET Awards Turner SXSW comedies Family The Academy Pacific Islander VICE First Reviews romantic comedy Fall TV First Look Arrowverse Toys Animation worst leaderboard festival spy thriller Schedule live event scene in color christmas movies cults Women's History Month Columbia Pictures Alien latino new york festivals Netflix zombie composers boxoffice SDCC Best Picture BBC One jamie lee curtis HBO Go Star Wars name the review APB serial killer History facebook dc Holiday OneApp series best new star wars movies Freeform spanish language feel good Set visit Star Wars Celebration kids DC streaming service Sundance TV sequel Polls and Games Best Actor 71st Emmy Awards elevated horror ABC Signature obi wan Britbox Nat Geo lord of the rings docudrama Stephen King Avengers PBS romance Masterpiece 99% telelvision 73rd Emmy Awards toronto Ghostbusters transformers YouTube Red hist gangster TNT rom-coms RT21 politics south america TCA 2017 cinemax Hollywood Foreign Press Association rotten news die hard adaptation art house king kong space DirecTV Sundance 2015 cancelled TV series WarnerMedia Academy Awards Pop TV USA critics CW Seed Tomatazos Emmys Black Mirror Awards Logo mockumentary what to watch black comedy movies RT History HFPA DC Universe Marvel Television Geeked Week Discovery Channel mutant Chilling Adventures of Sabrina AMC Plus MTV 007 45 BAFTA TV Land Paramount Network Disney Plus TCA Winter 2020 spain thriller Drama hispanic heritage month slasher scary movies Winter TV IFC hollywood Turner Classic Movies 72 Emmy Awards Apple Vudu CNN remakes DC Comics Hear Us Out Pirates spinoff marvel cinematic universe FXX quibi game show theme song Character Guide sports SundanceTV Action action-comedy See It Skip It anthology YA Martial Arts National Geographic animated italian Rocky cooking 79th Golden Globes Awards mission: impossible Mudbound Reality godzilla Reality Competition zombies discovery award winner golden globes Shudder fast and furious indiana jones Broadway Cannes kaiju renewed TV shows Comedy Central Rom-Com Exclusive Video mcc Trophy Talk Christmas robots Pet Sematary binge Classic Film streaming vampires summer TV preview The Walking Dead green book Comics on TV werewolf Oscar high school television supernatural Nickelodeon asian-american franchise Lifetime MCU dogs kong LGBT stoner disaster Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Apple TV+ YouTube Premium marvel comics Esquire cats harry potter TLC FX australia police drama video on demand TruTV Binge Guide doctor who 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards SXSW 2022 cancelled TV shows a nightmare on elm street Film Festival historical drama The Witch Comic-Con@Home 2021 Tarantino all-time Disney+ Disney Plus football technology Quiz medical drama basketball reviews hidden camera singing competition Thanksgiving documentaries children's TV Writers Guild of America Best Director Amazon Prime Video young adult Film laika science fiction Marvel Studios Comic Book Certified Fresh Ovation E3 docuseries independent universal monsters USA Network rt labs critics edition comic book movie Elton John nbcuniversal Spectrum Originals PaleyFest Video Games Tubi Starz Legendary Pop Comedy japan TV renewals DGA Shondaland vs. spanish olympics book travel IFC Films Captain marvel political drama child's play Sci-Fi hispanic parents cars rt labs Year in Review worst movies anime sopranos Podcast Trivia TV One Cosplay comiccon nfl pirates of the caribbean Amazon broadcast FOX Peacock diversity dragons french aliens Countdown know your critic A24 TV movies Bravo japanese sequels FX on Hulu stand-up comedy streamig Mindy Kaling nature crime thriller Fantasy Extras Box Office Travel Channel joker President Rocketman true crime slashers cops Kids & Family cancelled television finale Netflix Christmas movies ratings cancelled interviews 90s Lucasfilm halloween tv
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy