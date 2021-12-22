Renewed and Cancelled TV Shows 2022

Want to know if your favorite television series is among the latest cancelled TV shows? Bookmark this page to learn about Netflix cancelled shows, when network series get the axe, and which cable TV limited series are being reworked as anthologies to squeeze every single drop of fan love out of them.

How it works: Renewals are obvious: new season = yay! When a network or streaming service announces that they’re not making another season of a show, however, we count that as cancelled (or “canceled” if you spell it without SEO considerations). Sure, some shows “come to a natural end,” but someone somewhere said “enough,” and to avoid endless discussions about whether a title was “cancelled” or “retired” — A.P. Bio and Y: The Last Man were cancelled, but Better Call Saul and Black-ish will come to their natural conclusions — we’re going with the one designation. Feel free to debate specific titles in the comments if you wish. But first: learn which series will live on, which were renewed and then cancelled (thanks, COVID-19), and which have simply reached their expiration date.

The internet is buzzing with the news that Showtime has given a second season to Yellowjackets, its young adult-tinged horror series about a group of high school soccer stars who were lost in the wilderness for months. Crossing timelines between the characters as teens in the 1990s who survived a plane crash and some of them as adults, the first season has a 100% Tomatometer score.

(Photo by © 2017 AMC Film Holdings LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

AMC has given The Walking Dead fans some things to chew on: spin-off Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for an eighth season. And star Kim Dickens, whose character was killed off in the show’s fourth season, will somehow make her way back on screen during the second half of the seventh season (which begins April 17).

(Photo by Steve Wilkie/SYFY)

Wanna play some more? A second season of the horror TV series Chucky has been ordered. The first season, which is rooted in the film franchise about a diabolical doll, is Certified Fresh. Although the rest season aired on USA Network and SYFY, a network for the second season has yet to be announced.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

Just added: We’re Here: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed, CSI: Vegas: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed, Bunk’d: season 6 (Disney Channel) – Renewed, Why Women Kill: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed, Servant: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season), Music Box: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed, Yellowjackets: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed, American Dad: seasons 18 and 19 (TBS) – Renewed.

12 Dates of Christmas: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

60 Minutes: season 53 (CBS) – Renewed

100-Foot Wave: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

9-1-1: season 5 (Fox) – Renewed

9-1-1: Lone Star: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed

The $100,000 Pyramid: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed

A

Access Daily : seasons 12, 13 and 14 (syndication) – Renewed

Access Hollywood : seasons 26, 27 and 28 (syndication) – Renewed

After Life: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Alex Rider: season 2 (IMDb TV) – Renewed

All American: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed

All Rise: season 3 (OWN) – Renewed (moves to OWN for season 3)

The Amazing Race: season 33 (CBS) – Renewed

The Amber Ruffin Show: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

America’s Funniest Home Videos: season 32 (ABC) – Renewed

America’s Got Talent: season 15 (NBC) – Renewed

America’s Got Talent: The Champions: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

The American Barbecue Showdown: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

American Crime Story: season 3 (FX) – Renewed

American Dad: seasons 18 and 19 (TBS) – Renewed

American Horror Story: seasons 10, 11, 12 and 13 (FX) – Renewed

American Horror Stories: season 2 (FX on Hulu) – Renewed

American Idol: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed

American Ninja Warrior: season 12 (NBC) – Renewed

American Soul: season 2 (BET) – Renewed

Amphibia: season 3 (Disney Channel) – Renewed

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: season 2 (Food Network) – Renewed

Animal Kingdom: season 6 (TNT) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)

Animaniacs: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed

Another Life: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Arcane: League of Legends: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Archer: season 13 (FX) – Renewed

At Home With Amy Sedaris: season 3 (truTV) – Renewed

Atlanta: seasons 3 & 4 (FX) – Renewed

Avenue 5: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens: season 2 (Comedy Central) – Renewed

B

B Positive: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

The Bachelor: season 25 (ABC)

The Bachelorette: season 16 (ABC) – Renewed

Bachelor in Paradise: season 7 (ABC) – Renewed

Back to Life: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed

Bargain Mansions: season 3 (HGTV) – Renewed

Bar Rescue: season 7 (Paramount Network) – Renewed

Barry: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed

Batwoman: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed

Beat Shazam: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed

Better Things: season 5 (FX) – Cancelled (after a fifth, and final, season)

Better Call Saul: season 6 (HBO) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)

Big Brother: season 23 (CBS) – Renewed

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed

Big Mouth: seasons 3-6 (Netflix) – Renewed

Big Shot: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

Big Sky: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Billions: season 6 (Showtime) – Renewed

#blackAF: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Black-ish: season 8 (ABC) – Cancelled (after an eighth, and final, season)

A Black Lady Sketch Show: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed

Black Market : season 2 (VICE TV) – Renewed

Black Monday: season 3 (Showtime) – Renewed

The Blacklist: season 9 (NBC) – Renewed

Black Mirror: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed

Blindspotting: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Bling Empire: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Blood & Treasure: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

Blue Bloods: season 12 (CBS) – Renewed

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed

Bob’s Burgers: seasons 12 and 13 (Fox) – Renewed

The Bold and the Beautiful: seasons 34 and 35 (CBS) – Renewed

Bonding: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled

Boomerang: season 2 (BET) – Renewed

Botched: season 7 (E!)- Renewed

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: season 5 (Shudder) – Renewed

The Boys: season 3 (Amazon) – Renewed

The Bradshaw Bunch: season 2 (E!)- Renewed

Breeders: season 3 (FX) – Renewed

Bridge and Tunnel: season 2 (Epix) – Renewed

Bridgerton: seasons 3 and 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Britannia: season 3 (moves to Epix) – Renewed

Buddy vs. Duff: season 2 (Food Network) – Renewed

Bull: season 6 (CBS) – Renewed

Bunk’d: season 6 (Disney Channel) – Renewed

Burden of Truth: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed

C

Cake: season 3 (FXX) – Renewed

Call Me Kat: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

Card Sharks: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Carmen Sandiego: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Carnival Row: season 2 (Amazon) – Renewed

Carpool Karaoke: The Series: season 5 (moves to Apple TV+) – Renewed

Carter: season 2 (WGN) – Renewed

Castlevania: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Celebrity Family Feud: season 7 (ABC) – Renewed

Central Park: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Chad: season 2 (TBS) – Renewed

The Challenge: All Stars: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Charmed: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed

The Chase: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Chef’s Table: seasons 7 and 8 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Chi: season 5 (Showtime) – Renewed

Chicago Fire: season 11 (NBC) – Renewed

Chicago Med: season 8 (NBC) – Renewed

Chicago P.D.: season 10 (NBC) – Renewed

Chrisley Knows Best: season 9 (USA) – Renewed

Christina on the Coast: season 2 (HGTV) – Renewed

Chucky: season 2 (SYFY and USA Network) – Renewed

The Circle: seasons 4 and 5 (Netflix) – Renewed

City on a Hill: season 3 (Showtime) – Renewed

Cobra Kai: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed

Condor: season 2 (moves to Epix) – Renewed

The Conners: season 4 (ABC) – Renewed

Couples Therapy: season 3 (Showtime) – Renewed

Craftopia: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Craig of the Creek: season 3 (Cartoon Network) – Renewed

Crank Yankers: season 6 (Comedy Central) – Renewed

Creepshow: season 3 (Shudder) – Renewed

Crime Scene: season 2, 3 and 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Crossing Swords: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

The Crown: seasons 4, 5 and 6 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after sixth, and final, season)

Cruel Summer: season 2 (Freeform) – Renewed

CSI: Vegas: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

Curb Your Enthusiasm: season 11 (HBO) – Renewed

(Photo by BBC America)

The D’Amelio Show: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Dancing With the Stars: season 30 (ABC) – Renewed

Dave: season 2 (FXX) – Renewed

Days of Our Lives: seasons 57 and 58 (NBC) – Renewed

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: season 7 (The CW) – Renewed

DC’s Stargirl: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed

Dear…: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Deliciousness: season 2 (MTV) – Renewed

Derry Girls: season 3 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after third, and final, season)

Desus & Mero: season 4 (Showtime) – Renewed

The Devil You Know: season 2 (VICE TV) – Renewed

Die Harter: season 2 (Roku Originals) – Renewed

A Discovery of Witches: seasons 2 and 3 (Sundance Now) – Renewed

Disenchantment: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Doctor Who: season 13 (BBC America) – Renewed

Documentary Now: season 4 (IFC) – Renewed

Dogs: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Doom Patrol: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Dream Home Makeover: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Duncanville: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed

Dynasty: season 5 (The CW) – Renewed

E! True Hollywood Story: season 2 (E!)- Renewed

Eli Roth’s History of Horror: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed

Elite: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed

Ellen’s Game of Games: season 4 (NBC) – Renewed

Emily In Paris: season 2 (Netflix)

The Equalizer: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

Euphoria: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Evil: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Family Guy: seasons 19 and 20 (Fox) – Renewed

Fantasy Island: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

Fargo: season 4 (FX) – Renewed

Fast Foodies: season 2 (truTV) – Renewed

Fate: The Winx Saga: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

FBI: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed

FBI: Most Wanted: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed

FBoy Island: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Fear the Walking Dead: season 8 (AMC) – Renewed

Firefly Lane: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

First Wives Club: season 3 (BET+) – Renewed

Five Points: season 2 (Facebook) – Renewed

Flack: season 2 (moves to Amazon) – Renewed

The Flash: season 8 (The CW) – Renewed

Flatbush Misdemeanors: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed

The Flight Attendant: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Floor Is Lava: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

For All Mankind: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

For Life: season 2 (ABC) – Cancelled

Foundation: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

F*ck That’s Delicious: season 4 (Viceland) – Renewed

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: season 6 (TBS) – Renewed

Gangs of London: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed

Genius: season 4 (moves to Disney+) – Renewed

Gentleman Jack: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Gentefied: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Get Organized with The Home Edit: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Get Shorty: season 3 (Epix) – Renewed

The Ghost and Molly McGee: season 2 (Disney Channel) – Renewed

Ghost Nation: season 2 (Travel Channel) – Renewed

Girls5eva: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Ginny & Georgia: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Go-Big Show: season 2 (TBS) – Renewed

Godfather of Harlem: season 2 (Epix) – Renewed

The Goldbergs: season 9 (ABC) – Renewed

The Good Doctor: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed

The Good Fight: season 6 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Good Girls: season 4 (NBC) – Cancelled

Good Omens: season 2 (Amazon Prime Video) – Renewed

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik: season 2 (Comedy Central) – Renewed

Good Trouble: season 4 (Freefrom) – Renewed

The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Gossip Girl: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Grace and Frankie: season 7 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a seventh, and final, season)

Grantchester: season 6 (PBS) – Renewed

The Great: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

The Great North: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

Grey’s Anatomy: season 18 (ABC) – Renewed

Growing Up Chrisley: season 3 (USA) – Renewed

Grown-ish: season 4 (Freeform) – Renewed

Hacks: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

The Handmaid’s Tale: season 5 (Hulu) – Renewed

Happy Valley: season 3 (moves to AMC) – Cancelled (after third, and final, season)

The Hardy Boys: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Harley Quinn: season 3 (moves to HBO Max) – Renewed

The Haunting of Hill House: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Heels: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Hell’s Kitchen: seasons 19 and 20 (FOX) – Renewed

High Maintenance: season 4 (HBO) – Cancelled

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed

Hightown: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

The Hills: New Beginnings: season 2 (MTV) – Renewed

His Dark Materials: season 3 (HBO) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)

Hitmen: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Holey Moley: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Home Economics: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Home Before Dark: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

The Hot Zone: season 2 (Nat Geo) – Renewed

HouseBroken: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

How To with John Wilson: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Hunters: season 2 (Amazon) – Renewed

The Hustler: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

The Hype: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

I Can See Your Voice: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

I Was a Teenage Felon : season 2 (VICE TV) – Renewed

iCarly: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Impractical Jokers: season 9 (truTV) – Renewed

In the Dark: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed

Indian Matchmaking: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Industry: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Into the Dark: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Invasion: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Invincible: seasons 2 and 3 (Amazon Prime Video) – Renewed

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: season 15, 16, 17 and 18 (FXX) – Renewed

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Seasons 18, 19, and 20 (ABC) – Renewed

Judge Jerry: season 3 (syndication) – Renewed

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Kenan: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

Kevin Can F**k Himself: season 2 (AMC) – Cancelled (after a second, and final, season)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: season 2 (A&E) – Renewed

Killing Eve: season 4 (AMC and BBC America) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)

Kung Fu: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed

La Brea: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

Last Chance U: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Last Chance U: Basketball : season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: season 3 (Shudder) – Renewed

The Last O.G.: season 4 (TBS) – Renewed

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: seasons 8, 9 and 10 (HBO) – Renewed

Law & Order: season 21 (NBC) – Renewed

Law and Order: Organized Crime: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: season 24 (NBC) – Renewed

Legacies: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed

Legendary: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Lego Masters: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed

Letterkenny: season 10 (Hulu) – Renewed

Leverage: Redemption: season 2 (IMDb Pro) – Renewed

Liar: season 2 (Sundance) – Renewed

Little America: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Little Big Shots: season 4 (NBC) – Renewed

A Little Late with Lilly Singh: season 2 (NBC) – Cancelled

Liza On Demand: season 2 (YouTube Premium) – Renewed

Locke & Key: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Loki: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

The Lord of the Rings: season 2 (Amazon) – Renewed

Los Espookys: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Loudermilk: season 3 (Audience) Renewed

Love, Death & Robots: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Love is Blind: seasons 2 and 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Love Island: seasons 2 (CBS) – Renewed

Love Life: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Love on the Spectrum: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Love, Victor: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed

Made For Love: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Magic for Humans: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines: seasons 3 and 4 (Magnolia Network) – Renewed

Magnum P.I.: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed

Making It: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed

Making the Cut: season 2 (Amazon Prime Video) – Renewed

The Mandalorian: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed

Manifest: season 4 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season on Netflix)

Marcella: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Marvel’s Spider-Man: season 3 (Disney XD) – Renewed (retitled Spider-Man: Maximum Venom)

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends: season 2 (Disney Junior) – Renewed

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: season 4 (Amazon) – Renewed

The Masked Singer: season 5 (Fox) – Renewed

MasterChef: season 12 (Fox) – Renewed

MasterChef Junior: season 8 (Fox) – Renewed

Masters of Illusion: season 9 (The CW) – Renewed

Match Game: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed

Mayans M.C.: season 4 (FX) – Renewed

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Mental Samurai: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

Mickey Mouse Funhouse: season 2 (Disney Jr.) – Renewed

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

A Million Little Things: season 4 (ABC) – Renewed

Mindhunter: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Miracle Workers: season 4 (TNT) – Renewed

The Misery Index: season 3 (TBS) – Renewed

Modern Love: season 2 (Amazon Prime Video) – Renewed

The Mosquito Coast: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Most Dangerous Game: season 2 (The Roku Channel) – Renewed

The Morning Show: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Mr. Mayor: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

Mr. Mercedes: season 3 (Audience) – Renewed

The Ms. Pat Show: season 2 (BET+) – Renewed

Music Box: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

My Brilliant Friend: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed

My Unorthodox Life: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Mysterious Benedict Society: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

Mythic Quest: seasons 3 and 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Nancy Drew: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed

NCIS: season 19 (CBS) – Renewed

NCIS: Los Angeles: season 13 (CBS) – Renewed

The Neighborhood: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed

Never Have I Ever: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

New Amsterdam: seasons 3, 4 and 5 (NBC) – Renewed

No Activity: season 4 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Only Murders in the Building: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

The Orville: season 3 (Fox/Hulu) – Renewed

The Other Two: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Outer Banks: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Outlander: season 7 (Starz) – Renewed

The Outlaws: season 2 (Amazon Prime Video) – Renewed

The Outpost: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed

The Owl House: season 3 (Disney Channel) – Renewed

Ozark: season 4 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)

P-Valley: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Painting with John: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Paradise PD: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Pause with Sam Jay: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Peace of Mind with Taraji: season 2 (Facebook Watch) – Renewed

Peaky Blinders: season 6 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)

Pennyworth: season 3 (moves to HBO Max) – Renewed

Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta): season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Perry Mason: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Peyton’s Places: season 3 (ESPN+) – Renewed

Physical: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Power Book II: Ghost: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Press Your Luck: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Project Blue Book: season 2 (History) – Renewed

Project Runway: season 19 (Bravo) – Renewed

Queer Eye: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed

Queen Sugar: season 7 (OWN) – Cancelled (after seventh, and final, season)

Raised by Wolves: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Ramy: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed

Random Acts of Flyness: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Raven’s Home: season 4 (Disney Channel) – Renewed

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: season 2 (Bravo) – Renewed

Real Time with Bill Maher: season 21 and 22 (HBO) – Renewed

The Real World Homecoming: seasons 2 and 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Reservation Dogs: season 2 (FX on Hulu) – Renewed

The Resident: season 5 (Fox) – Renewed

Resident Alien: season 2 (SYFY) – Renewed

Rhythm+ Flow: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Rick and Morty: season 5 (Adult Swim) – Renewed

Ride With Norman Reedus: season 5 (AMC) – Renewed

The Righteous Gemstones: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: season 2 (Nickelodeon) – Renewed

Riverdale: season 6 (The CW) – Renewed

Riviera: season 3 (Sundance Now) – Renewed

The Rookie: season 4 (ABC) – Renewed

Roswell, New Mexico: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed

Rugrats: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 14 (VH1) – Renewed

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: season 6 (VH1) – Renewed

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: season 2 (VH1) – Renewed

Run the World: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Russian Doll: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Rutherford Falls: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Sanditon: season 2 (PBS) – Renewed

Saved By the Bell: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

SEAL Team: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed

Search Party: season 4 (TBS) – Renewed

Secrets of Sulphur Springs: season 2 (Disney Channel) – Renewed

See: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Selena + Chef: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Selling Sunset: Servant: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)

Sex Education: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Sex/Life: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Sex Lives of College Girls: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Sexy Beasts: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Shadow and Bone: season 2 (Netflix)

Shark Tank: season 12 (ABC) – Renewed

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed

Sherman’s Showcase: season 2 (AMC and IFC) – Renewed

Short Circuit: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

Side Hustle: season 2 (Nickelodeon) – Renewed

The Simpsons: seasons 33 and 34 (Fox) – Renewed

Snowfall: season 4 (FX) – Renewed

Snowpiercer: season 4 (TNT) – Renewed

So You Think You Can Dance: season 17 (Fox) – Renewed

Solar Opposites: season 4 (Hulu) – Renewed

Somebody Feed Phil: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed

Songland: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

Soulmates: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed

South Park: season 30 (Comedy Central) – Renewed

Space Force: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Star Trek: Discovery: season 4 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Star Trek: Lower Decks: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Star Trek: Picard: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Star Trek: Prodigy: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

Starstruck: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

State of the Union: season 2 (SundanceTV) – Renewed

Station 19: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed

Stranger Things: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Succession: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed

Super Sema: season 2 (YouTube Originals) – Renewed

Superman & Lois: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed

Supermarket Sweep: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Survivor: season 41 (CBS) – Renewed

S.W.A.T.: season 5 (CBS) – Renewed

Sweet Life: Los Angeles: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Sweet Magnolias: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Sweet Tooth: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Sydney to the Max: season 3 (Disney Channel) – Renewed

Taboo: season 2 (FX) – Renewed

Tacoma FD: season 4 (TruTV) – Renewed

The Talk: season 12 (CBS) – Renewed

Tamron Hall: season 3 (syndicated) – Renewed

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Ted Lasso: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Tehran: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Temptation Island: season 5 (USA) – Renewed

The Terror: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed

Texas 6: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

That Damn Michael Che: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

This Close: season 2 (Sundance) – Renewed

This Is Us: season 6 (NBC) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)

The Titan Games: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

Titans: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed

To Tell the Truth: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: season 4 (Amazon) – Renewed

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: through season 13 (NBC) – Renewed

Too Hot To Handle: seasons 2 and 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Tooning Out the News: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Top Class: season 2 (IMBb TV) – Renewed

Tough as Nails: seasons 3 and 4 (CBS) – Renewed

Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller: season 3 (National Geographic) – Renewed

Transplant: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

TrollsTopia: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Truth Be Told: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Tuca & Bertie: season 3 (Adult Swim) – Renewed

Twenties: season 2 (BET) – Renewed

Tyler Perry’s The Oval: season 3 (BET) – Renewed

Tyler Perry’s Sistas: season 3 (BET) – Renewed

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan: season 3 (Nickelodeon) – Renewed

V



(Photo by Lifetime)

Year of the Rabbit: season 2 (IFC) – Renewed

Yellowjackets: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed

Yellowstone: season 4 (Paramount Network) – Renewed

You: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Young and the Restless: seasons 48, 49, 50 and 51 (CBS) – Renewed

Young Justice: seasons 4 (moves to HBO Max) – Renewed

Young Rock: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

Young Sheldon: seasons 5, 6 and 7 (CBS) – Renewed

Younger: season 7 (moves to Paramount+) – Renewed

Your Honor: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed

Ziwe : season 2 (Showtime) –

