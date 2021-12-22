Renewed and Cancelled TV Shows 2022

Want to know if your favorite television series is among the latest cancelled TV shows? Bookmark this page to learn about Netflix cancelled shows, when network series get the axe, and which cable TV limited series are being reworked as anthologies to squeeze every single drop of fan love out of them.
How it works: Renewals are obvious: new season = yay! When a network or streaming service announces that they’re not making another season of a show, however, we count that as cancelled (or “canceled” if you spell it without SEO considerations). Sure, some shows “come to a natural end,” but someone somewhere said “enough,” and to avoid endless discussions about whether a title was “cancelled” or “retired” — A.P. Bio and Y: The Last Man were cancelled, but Better Call Saul and Black-ish will come to their natural conclusions — we’re going with the one designation. Feel free to debate specific titles in the comments if you wish. But first: learn which series will live on, which were renewed and then cancelled (thanks, COVID-19), and which have simply reached their expiration date.
Related: 2022 Premiere Dates
The internet is buzzing with the news that Showtime has given a second season to Yellowjackets, its young adult-tinged horror series about a group of high school soccer stars who were lost in the wilderness for months. Crossing timelines between the characters as teens in the 1990s who survived a plane crash and some of them as adults, the first season has a 100% Tomatometer score.
(Photo by © 2017 AMC Film Holdings LLC. All Rights Reserved.)
AMC has given The Walking Dead fans some things to chew on: spin-off Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for an eighth season. And star Kim Dickens, whose character was killed off in the show’s fourth season, will somehow make her way back on screen during the second half of the seventh season (which begins April 17).
(Photo by Steve Wilkie/SYFY)
Wanna play some more? A second season of the horror TV series Chucky has been ordered. The first season, which is rooted in the film franchise about a diabolical doll, is Certified Fresh. Although the rest season aired on USA Network and SYFY, a network for the second season has yet to be announced.
“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”
Just added: We’re Here: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed, CSI: Vegas: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed, Bunk’d: season 6 (Disney Channel) – Renewed, Why Women Kill: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed, Servant: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season), Music Box: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed, Yellowjackets: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed, American Dad: seasons 18 and 19 (TBS) – Renewed.
12 Dates of Christmas: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
60 Minutes: season 53 (CBS) – Renewed
100-Foot Wave: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
9-1-1: season 5 (Fox) – Renewed
9-1-1: Lone Star: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed
The $100,000 Pyramid: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
Access Daily : seasons 12, 13 and 14 (syndication) – Renewed
Access Hollywood : seasons 26, 27 and 28 (syndication) – Renewed
After Life: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Alex Rider: season 2 (IMDb TV) – Renewed
All American: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed
All Rise: season 3 (OWN) – Renewed (moves to OWN for season 3)
The Amazing Race: season 33 (CBS) – Renewed
The Amber Ruffin Show: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
America’s Funniest Home Videos: season 32 (ABC) – Renewed
America’s Got Talent: season 15 (NBC) – Renewed
America’s Got Talent: The Champions: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
The American Barbecue Showdown: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
American Crime Story: season 3 (FX) – Renewed
American Dad: seasons 18 and 19 (TBS) – Renewed
American Horror Story: seasons 10, 11, 12 and 13 (FX) – Renewed
American Horror Stories: season 2 (FX on Hulu) – Renewed
American Idol: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed
American Ninja Warrior: season 12 (NBC) – Renewed
American Soul: season 2 (BET) – Renewed
Amphibia: season 3 (Disney Channel) – Renewed
Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: season 2 (Food Network) – Renewed
Animal Kingdom: season 6 (TNT) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)
Animaniacs: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed
Another Life: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Arcane: League of Legends: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Archer: season 13 (FX) – Renewed
At Home With Amy Sedaris: season 3 (truTV) – Renewed
Atlanta: seasons 3 & 4 (FX) – Renewed
Avenue 5: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens: season 2 (Comedy Central) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
B Positive: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
The Bachelor: season 25 (ABC)
The Bachelorette: season 16 (ABC) – Renewed
Bachelor in Paradise: season 7 (ABC) – Renewed
Back to Life: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed
Bargain Mansions: season 3 (HGTV) – Renewed
Bar Rescue: season 7 (Paramount Network) – Renewed
Barry: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
Batwoman: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed
Beat Shazam: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed
Better Things: season 5 (FX) – Cancelled (after a fifth, and final, season)
Better Call Saul: season 6 (HBO) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)
Big Brother: season 23 (CBS) – Renewed
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed
Big Mouth: seasons 3-6 (Netflix) – Renewed
Big Shot: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Big Sky: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Billions: season 6 (Showtime) – Renewed
#blackAF: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Black-ish: season 8 (ABC) – Cancelled (after an eighth, and final, season)
A Black Lady Sketch Show: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
Black Market : season 2 (VICE TV) – Renewed
Black Monday: season 3 (Showtime) – Renewed
The Blacklist: season 9 (NBC) – Renewed
Black Mirror: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed
Blindspotting: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Bling Empire: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Blood & Treasure: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
Blue Bloods: season 12 (CBS) – Renewed
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed
Bob’s Burgers: seasons 12 and 13 (Fox) – Renewed
The Bold and the Beautiful: seasons 34 and 35 (CBS) – Renewed
Bonding: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled
Boomerang: season 2 (BET) – Renewed
Botched: season 7 (E!)- Renewed
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: season 5 (Shudder) – Renewed
The Boys: season 3 (Amazon) – Renewed
The Bradshaw Bunch: season 2 (E!)- Renewed
Breeders: season 3 (FX) – Renewed
Bridge and Tunnel: season 2 (Epix) – Renewed
Bridgerton: seasons 3 and 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Britannia: season 3 (moves to Epix) – Renewed
Buddy vs. Duff: season 2 (Food Network) – Renewed
Bull: season 6 (CBS) – Renewed
Bunk’d: season 6 (Disney Channel) – Renewed
Burden of Truth: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
Cake: season 3 (FXX) – Renewed
Call Me Kat: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Card Sharks: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Carmen Sandiego: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Carnival Row: season 2 (Amazon) – Renewed
Carpool Karaoke: The Series: season 5 (moves to Apple TV+) – Renewed
Carter: season 2 (WGN) – Renewed
Castlevania: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Celebrity Family Feud: season 7 (ABC) – Renewed
Central Park: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Chad: season 2 (TBS) – Renewed
The Challenge: All Stars: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Charmed: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed
The Chase: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Chef’s Table: seasons 7 and 8 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Chi: season 5 (Showtime) – Renewed
Chicago Fire: season 11 (NBC) – Renewed
Chicago Med: season 8 (NBC) – Renewed
Chicago P.D.: season 10 (NBC) – Renewed
Chrisley Knows Best: season 9 (USA) – Renewed
Christina on the Coast: season 2 (HGTV) – Renewed
Chucky: season 2 (SYFY and USA Network) – Renewed
The Circle: seasons 4 and 5 (Netflix) – Renewed
City on a Hill: season 3 (Showtime) – Renewed
Cobra Kai: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed
Condor: season 2 (moves to Epix) – Renewed
The Conners: season 4 (ABC) – Renewed
Couples Therapy: season 3 (Showtime) – Renewed
Craftopia: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Craig of the Creek: season 3 (Cartoon Network) – Renewed
Crank Yankers: season 6 (Comedy Central) – Renewed
Creepshow: season 3 (Shudder) – Renewed
Crime Scene: season 2, 3 and 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Crossing Swords: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
The Crown: seasons 4, 5 and 6 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after sixth, and final, season)
Cruel Summer: season 2 (Freeform) – Renewed
CSI: Vegas: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
Curb Your Enthusiasm: season 11 (HBO) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
(Photo by BBC America)
The D’Amelio Show: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Dancing With the Stars: season 30 (ABC) – Renewed
Dave: season 2 (FXX) – Renewed
Days of Our Lives: seasons 57 and 58 (NBC) – Renewed
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: season 7 (The CW) – Renewed
DC’s Stargirl: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed
Dear…: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Deliciousness: season 2 (MTV) – Renewed
Derry Girls: season 3 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after third, and final, season)
Desus & Mero: season 4 (Showtime) – Renewed
The Devil You Know: season 2 (VICE TV) – Renewed
Die Harter: season 2 (Roku Originals) – Renewed
A Discovery of Witches: seasons 2 and 3 (Sundance Now) – Renewed
Disenchantment: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Doctor Who: season 13 (BBC America) – Renewed
Documentary Now: season 4 (IFC) – Renewed
Dogs: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Doom Patrol: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Dream Home Makeover: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Duncanville: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed
Dynasty: season 5 (The CW) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
E! True Hollywood Story: season 2 (E!)- Renewed
Eli Roth’s History of Horror: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed
Elite: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed
Ellen’s Game of Games: season 4 (NBC) – Renewed
Emily In Paris: season 2 (Netflix)
The Equalizer: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
Euphoria: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Evil: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Family Guy: seasons 19 and 20 (Fox) – Renewed
Fantasy Island: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Fargo: season 4 (FX) – Renewed
Fast Foodies: season 2 (truTV) – Renewed
Fate: The Winx Saga: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
FBI: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed
FBI: Most Wanted: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed
FBoy Island: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Fear the Walking Dead: season 8 (AMC) – Renewed
Firefly Lane: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
First Wives Club: season 3 (BET+) – Renewed
Five Points: season 2 (Facebook) – Renewed
Flack: season 2 (moves to Amazon) – Renewed
The Flash: season 8 (The CW) – Renewed
Flatbush Misdemeanors: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed
The Flight Attendant: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Floor Is Lava: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
For All Mankind: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
For Life: season 2 (ABC) – Cancelled
Foundation: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
F*ck That’s Delicious: season 4 (Viceland) – Renewed
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: season 6 (TBS) – Renewed
Gangs of London: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed
Genius: season 4 (moves to Disney+) – Renewed
Gentleman Jack: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Gentefied: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Get Organized with The Home Edit: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Get Shorty: season 3 (Epix) – Renewed
The Ghost and Molly McGee: season 2 (Disney Channel) – Renewed
Ghost Nation: season 2 (Travel Channel) – Renewed
Girls5eva: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Ginny & Georgia: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Go-Big Show: season 2 (TBS) – Renewed
Godfather of Harlem: season 2 (Epix) – Renewed
The Goldbergs: season 9 (ABC) – Renewed
The Good Doctor: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed
The Good Fight: season 6 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Good Girls: season 4 (NBC) – Cancelled
Good Omens: season 2 (Amazon Prime Video) – Renewed
Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik: season 2 (Comedy Central) – Renewed
Good Trouble: season 4 (Freefrom) – Renewed
The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Gossip Girl: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Grace and Frankie: season 7 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a seventh, and final, season)
Grantchester: season 6 (PBS) – Renewed
The Great: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
The Great North: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Grey’s Anatomy: season 18 (ABC) – Renewed
Growing Up Chrisley: season 3 (USA) – Renewed
Grown-ish: season 4 (Freeform) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
Hacks: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
The Handmaid’s Tale: season 5 (Hulu) – Renewed
Happy Valley: season 3 (moves to AMC) – Cancelled (after third, and final, season)
The Hardy Boys: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Harley Quinn: season 3 (moves to HBO Max) – Renewed
The Haunting of Hill House: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Heels: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Hell’s Kitchen: seasons 19 and 20 (FOX) – Renewed
High Maintenance: season 4 (HBO) – Cancelled
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed
Hightown: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
The Hills: New Beginnings: season 2 (MTV) – Renewed
His Dark Materials: season 3 (HBO) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)
Hitmen: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Holey Moley: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Home Economics: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Home Before Dark: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
The Hot Zone: season 2 (Nat Geo) – Renewed
HouseBroken: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
How To with John Wilson: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Hunters: season 2 (Amazon) – Renewed
The Hustler: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
The Hype: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
I Can See Your Voice: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
I Was a Teenage Felon : season 2 (VICE TV) – Renewed
iCarly: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Impractical Jokers: season 9 (truTV) – Renewed
In the Dark: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed
Indian Matchmaking: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Industry: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Into the Dark: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Invasion: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Invincible: seasons 2 and 3 (Amazon Prime Video) – Renewed
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: season 15, 16, 17 and 18 (FXX) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
Jimmy Kimmel Live: Seasons 18, 19, and 20 (ABC) – Renewed
Judge Jerry: season 3 (syndication) – Renewed
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Kenan: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Kevin Can F**k Himself: season 2 (AMC) – Cancelled (after a second, and final, season)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: season 2 (A&E) – Renewed
Killing Eve: season 4 (AMC and BBC America) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
Kung Fu: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
La Brea: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Last Chance U: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Last Chance U: Basketball : season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: season 3 (Shudder) – Renewed
The Last O.G.: season 4 (TBS) – Renewed
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: seasons 8, 9 and 10 (HBO) – Renewed
Law & Order: season 21 (NBC) – Renewed
Law and Order: Organized Crime: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: season 24 (NBC) – Renewed
Legacies: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed
Legendary: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Lego Masters: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed
Letterkenny: season 10 (Hulu) – Renewed
Leverage: Redemption: season 2 (IMDb Pro) – Renewed
Liar: season 2 (Sundance) – Renewed
Little America: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Little Big Shots: season 4 (NBC) – Renewed
A Little Late with Lilly Singh: season 2 (NBC) – Cancelled
Liza On Demand: season 2 (YouTube Premium) – Renewed
Locke & Key: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Loki: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
The Lord of the Rings: season 2 (Amazon) – Renewed
Los Espookys: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Loudermilk: season 3 (Audience) Renewed
Love, Death & Robots: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Love is Blind: seasons 2 and 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Love Island: seasons 2 (CBS) – Renewed
Love Life: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Love on the Spectrum: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Love, Victor: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
Made For Love: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Magic for Humans: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines: seasons 3 and 4 (Magnolia Network) – Renewed
Magnum P.I.: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed
Making It: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed
Making the Cut: season 2 (Amazon Prime Video) – Renewed
The Mandalorian: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed
Manifest: season 4 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season on Netflix)
Marcella: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Marvel’s Spider-Man: season 3 (Disney XD) – Renewed (retitled Spider-Man: Maximum Venom)
Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends: season 2 (Disney Junior) – Renewed
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: season 4 (Amazon) – Renewed
The Masked Singer: season 5 (Fox) – Renewed
MasterChef: season 12 (Fox) – Renewed
MasterChef Junior: season 8 (Fox) – Renewed
Masters of Illusion: season 9 (The CW) – Renewed
Match Game: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed
Mayans M.C.: season 4 (FX) – Renewed
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Mental Samurai: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Mickey Mouse Funhouse: season 2 (Disney Jr.) – Renewed
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
A Million Little Things: season 4 (ABC) – Renewed
Mindhunter: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Miracle Workers: season 4 (TNT) – Renewed
The Misery Index: season 3 (TBS) – Renewed
Modern Love: season 2 (Amazon Prime Video) – Renewed
The Mosquito Coast: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Most Dangerous Game: season 2 (The Roku Channel) – Renewed
The Morning Show: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Mr. Mayor: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Mr. Mercedes: season 3 (Audience) – Renewed
The Ms. Pat Show: season 2 (BET+) – Renewed
Music Box: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
My Brilliant Friend: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
My Unorthodox Life: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Mysterious Benedict Society: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Mythic Quest: seasons 3 and 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
Nancy Drew: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed
NCIS: season 19 (CBS) – Renewed
NCIS: Los Angeles: season 13 (CBS) – Renewed
The Neighborhood: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed
Never Have I Ever: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
New Amsterdam: seasons 3, 4 and 5 (NBC) – Renewed
No Activity: season 4 (Paramount+) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
Only Murders in the Building: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
The Orville: season 3 (Fox/Hulu) – Renewed
The Other Two: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Outer Banks: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Outlander: season 7 (Starz) – Renewed
The Outlaws: season 2 (Amazon Prime Video) – Renewed
The Outpost: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed
The Owl House: season 3 (Disney Channel) – Renewed
Ozark: season 4 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
_
Back to Top
P-Valley: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Painting with John: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Paradise PD: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Pause with Sam Jay: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Peace of Mind with Taraji: season 2 (Facebook Watch) – Renewed
Peaky Blinders: season 6 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)
Pennyworth: season 3 (moves to HBO Max) – Renewed
Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta): season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Perry Mason: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Peyton’s Places: season 3 (ESPN+) – Renewed
Physical: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Power Book II: Ghost: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Press Your Luck: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Project Blue Book: season 2 (History) – Renewed
Project Runway: season 19 (Bravo) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
Queer Eye: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed
Queen Sugar: season 7 (OWN) – Cancelled (after seventh, and final, season)
Raised by Wolves: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Ramy: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed
Random Acts of Flyness: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Raven’s Home: season 4 (Disney Channel) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: season 2 (Bravo) – Renewed
Real Time with Bill Maher: season 21 and 22 (HBO) – Renewed
The Real World Homecoming: seasons 2 and 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Reservation Dogs: season 2 (FX on Hulu) – Renewed
The Resident: season 5 (Fox) – Renewed
Resident Alien: season 2 (SYFY) – Renewed
Rhythm+ Flow: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Rick and Morty: season 5 (Adult Swim) – Renewed
Ride With Norman Reedus: season 5 (AMC) – Renewed
The Righteous Gemstones: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: season 2 (Nickelodeon) – Renewed
Riverdale: season 6 (The CW) – Renewed
Riviera: season 3 (Sundance Now) – Renewed
The Rookie: season 4 (ABC) – Renewed
Roswell, New Mexico: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed
Rugrats: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 14 (VH1) – Renewed
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: season 6 (VH1) – Renewed
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: season 2 (VH1) – Renewed
Run the World: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Russian Doll: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Rutherford Falls: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
Sanditon: season 2 (PBS) – Renewed
Saved By the Bell: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
SEAL Team: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed
Search Party: season 4 (TBS) – Renewed
Secrets of Sulphur Springs: season 2 (Disney Channel) – Renewed
See: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Selena + Chef: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Selling Sunset: Servant: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
Sex Education: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Sex/Life: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Sex Lives of College Girls: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Sexy Beasts: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Shadow and Bone: season 2 (Netflix)
Shark Tank: season 12 (ABC) – Renewed
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed
Sherman’s Showcase: season 2 (AMC and IFC) – Renewed
Short Circuit: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Side Hustle: season 2 (Nickelodeon) – Renewed
The Simpsons: seasons 33 and 34 (Fox) – Renewed
Snowfall: season 4 (FX) – Renewed
Snowpiercer: season 4 (TNT) – Renewed
So You Think You Can Dance: season 17 (Fox) – Renewed
Solar Opposites: season 4 (Hulu) – Renewed
Somebody Feed Phil: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed
Songland: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Soulmates: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed
South Park: season 30 (Comedy Central) – Renewed
Space Force: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Star Trek: Discovery: season 4 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Star Trek: Lower Decks: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Star Trek: Picard: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Star Trek: Prodigy: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Starstruck: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
State of the Union: season 2 (SundanceTV) – Renewed
Station 19: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed
Stranger Things: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Succession: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed
Super Sema: season 2 (YouTube Originals) – Renewed
Superman & Lois: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed
Supermarket Sweep: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Survivor: season 41 (CBS) – Renewed
S.W.A.T.: season 5 (CBS) – Renewed
Sweet Life: Los Angeles: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Sweet Magnolias: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Sweet Tooth: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Sydney to the Max: season 3 (Disney Channel) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
Taboo: season 2 (FX) – Renewed
Tacoma FD: season 4 (TruTV) – Renewed
The Talk: season 12 (CBS) – Renewed
Tamron Hall: season 3 (syndicated) – Renewed
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Ted Lasso: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Tehran: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Temptation Island: season 5 (USA) – Renewed
The Terror: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed
Texas 6: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
That Damn Michael Che: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
This Close: season 2 (Sundance) – Renewed
This Is Us: season 6 (NBC) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)
The Titan Games: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Titans: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed
To Tell the Truth: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: season 4 (Amazon) – Renewed
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: through season 13 (NBC) – Renewed
Too Hot To Handle: seasons 2 and 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Tooning Out the News: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Top Class: season 2 (IMBb TV) – Renewed
Tough as Nails: seasons 3 and 4 (CBS) – Renewed
Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller: season 3 (National Geographic) – Renewed
Transplant: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
TrollsTopia: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Truth Be Told: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Tuca & Bertie: season 3 (Adult Swim) – Renewed
Twenties: season 2 (BET) – Renewed
Tyler Perry’s The Oval: season 3 (BET) – Renewed
Tyler Perry’s Sistas: season 3 (BET) – Renewed
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan: season 3 (Nickelodeon) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
X
_
Back to Top
(Photo by Lifetime)
Year of the Rabbit: season 2 (IFC) – Renewed
Yellowjackets: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed
Yellowstone: season 4 (Paramount Network) – Renewed
You: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Young and the Restless: seasons 48, 49, 50 and 51 (CBS) – Renewed
Young Justice: seasons 4 (moves to HBO Max) – Renewed
Young Rock: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Young Sheldon: seasons 5, 6 and 7 (CBS) – Renewed
Younger: season 7 (moves to Paramount+) – Renewed
Your Honor: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed
_
Back to Top
Like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get more features, news, and guides in your inbox every week.