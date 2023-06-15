What to Watch This Week: The Flash, Elemental, and More

The anticipated arrival of a Justice League member in theaters headlines this week’s list of picks that also includes another Disney/Pixar money-maker, plus the return of a Netflix action hero, the return of a popular sci-fi mystery series, and the return of one of the latest Star Trek spinoff shows.
67% The Flash (2023)
Another reason to get excited, especially if you’re a comics nerd, is that elements of this film were influenced by the “Flashpoint” story arc from the comics in 2011, which includes an alternate DC universe with plenty of crossovers. And when we say crossovers, we don’t just mean the Flash hanging with another version of himself — although that does happen here. No, we’re talking about the appearance of Michael Keaton’s Batman, from 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, which, for the sake of this film, took place in an alternate universe. If that doesn’t put butts in theaters, we don’t know what will. We’re talking about Keaton’s Batmobile and Batwing, folks.
Where to Watch: In theaters
75% Elemental (2023)
Another reason to give this one a look and a listen is because of the talented voice cast, which is a mix of young talent like stars Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie and more established actors in supporting roles like Catherine O’Hara, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Joe Pera.
And if you’re still waiting for another element to help persuade you, consider the resume of director Peter Sohn. Not only did he direct 2015’s The Good Dinosaur, but he’s also lent his voice to animated hits like Ratatouille, Monsters University, and Lightyear.
Where to Watch: In theaters
77% Extraction 2 (2023)
Plus, let’s not forget about the Russo connection — as in, once again Joe Russo wrote the screenplay, which is based on a graphic novel co-written by Joe and his brother Anthony Russo, along with a handful of other people.
Where to Watch: Netflix
73% Black Mirror: Season 6 (2023)
And the reason we’re celebrating its return from hiatus is because this anthology series that touches on our modern technological anxieties has turned in five Fresh seasons, not to mention an interactive movie and a Christmas special. Plus, Black Mirror always keeps things fresh with an array of different stars to dive into the techno-paranoia. For season six, some of those names include Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, and Michael Cera, plus many more.
Where to Watch: Netflix
98% Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 2 (2023)
Plus, its first season is Certified Fresh at a whopping 99% on the Tomatometer, and season 2 is also officially Certified Fresh at 98%, so it’s clear critics are totally on board. Now is the perfect time to come aboard Strange New Worlds and get settled in, because a third season was ordered back in March, so there’s plenty more to come.
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!
Thumbnail image by ©Warner Bros.