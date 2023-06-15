What to Watch This Week: The Flash, Elemental, and More

The anticipated arrival of a Justice League member in theaters headlines this week’s list of picks that also includes another Disney/Pixar money-maker, plus the return of a Netflix action hero, the return of a popular sci-fi mystery series, and the return of one of the latest Star Trek spinoff shows.

67% The Flash (2023)

Speeding into theaters is the DC film The Flash . The film is currently Fresh at 67% on the Tomatometer with over 200 reviews, with critics calling it “funny, fittingly fast-paced, and overall.. one of the best DC movies in recent years.”

Another reason to get excited, especially if you’re a comics nerd, is that elements of this film were influenced by the “Flashpoint” story arc from the comics in 2011, which includes an alternate DC universe with plenty of crossovers. And when we say crossovers, we don’t just mean the Flash hanging with another version of himself — although that does happen here. No, we’re talking about the appearance of Michael Keaton’s Batman, from 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, which, for the sake of this film, took place in an alternate universe. If that doesn’t put butts in theaters, we don’t know what will. We’re talking about Keaton’s Batmobile and Batwing, folks.

Where to Watch: In theaters

75% Elemental (2023)

And bringing more than just a little speed to theaters is the animated film Elemental . This Disney/Pixar original is set in a place called Element City where fire, water, air, and land residents all live together, and a fiery young woman named Ember begins to question her beliefs about the world she lives in. And yes that all feels very much like a Pixar movie, which is a good thing.

Another reason to give this one a look and a listen is because of the talented voice cast, which is a mix of young talent like stars Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie and more established actors in supporting roles like Catherine O’Hara, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Joe Pera.

And if you’re still waiting for another element to help persuade you, consider the resume of director Peter Sohn. Not only did he direct 2015’s The Good Dinosaur, but he’s also lent his voice to animated hits like Ratatouille, Monsters University, and Lightyear.

Where to Watch: In theaters

77% Extraction 2 (2023)

If you want both excitement and action in streaming form this week, look no further than Extraction 2 on Netflix. The first film from 2020 — which starred Chris Hemsworth and is called simply Extraction — is a Fresh 67% on the Tomatmeter with a strong Audience Score at 70%. On top of that, not only does Hemsworth reprise his role as an Australian black ops mercenary, but this time he will be reuniting with his old Thor: Ragnarok co-star Idris Elba.

Plus, let’s not forget about the Russo connection — as in, once again Joe Russo wrote the screenplay, which is based on a graphic novel co-written by Joe and his brother Anthony Russo, along with a handful of other people.

Where to Watch: Netflix

73% Black Mirror: Season 6 (2023)

Another strong streaming option for you this week is the sixth season of Black Mirror . One of the show’s creators, Charlie Brooker, said they decided against making a new season during the pandemic to avoid being “too depressing” for audiences, which was thoughtful and all, but we are definitely glad it’s back.

And the reason we’re celebrating its return from hiatus is because this anthology series that touches on our modern technological anxieties has turned in five Fresh seasons, not to mention an interactive movie and a Christmas special. Plus, Black Mirror always keeps things fresh with an array of different stars to dive into the techno-paranoia. For season six, some of those names include Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, and Michael Cera, plus many more.

Where to Watch: Netflix

98% Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 2 (2023)

And finally, boldly heading into a second season is the series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds . The top reason to launch into this one is that it’s a spinoff of the Star Trek: Discovery series and follows Captain Kirk’s predecessor, Captain Christopher Pike, as he navigates the Enterprise in the decade leading up to the original series.

Plus, its first season is Certified Fresh at a whopping 99% on the Tomatometer, and season 2 is also officially Certified Fresh at 98%, so it’s clear critics are totally on board. Now is the perfect time to come aboard Strange New Worlds and get settled in, because a third season was ordered back in March, so there’s plenty more to come.

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

Thumbnail image by ©Warner Bros.

