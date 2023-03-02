What to Watch This Week: Creed III, The Mandalorian, and More

TAGGED AS: movies, streaming, TV
It’s puns out, guns out as we knock out our selections of what you should watch this week. Weighing in alongside the third Creed movie is the third season of The Mandalorian — coincidentally featuring the original Apollo Creed, Carl Weathers — as well as a rocking new series on Amazon Prime Video, a sequel series to a certain classic Mel Brooks movie, and a special but absolutely not surprising awards pick.
87% Creed III (2023)
This time around, watch out for the 1-2 punch as Michael B. Jordan not only stars as the titular character once again but also makes his feature film directorial debut. Thank goodness, because the guy is clearly running out of talent. And let’s go for the knockout here: Jordan has confirmed this is the first sports movie to be shot on IMAX cameras, immersing you into the fights on a level no other sports movie has to date.
Where to Watch: In theaters
85% The Mandalorian: Season 3 (2023)
The big force pull for this season is Mando and Grogu will be visiting Mandalore, the Mandalorian homeworld, in order to see if Mando may be forgiven for what he calls his “transgressions” over the past two seasons. And with the sea of friends and foes Mando has picked up over the series, like Bo-Katan, Moff Gideon, and deepfake Luke Skywalker, the season is sure to crackle with excitement for fans who have been following along.
Where to Watch: Disney+
75% Daisy Jones & the Six: Season 1 (2023)
With stars Riley Keough, Camila Morrone, and Sam Claflin leading the way, this limited series is presented in a documentary style as it follows a rock band’s rise to legendary status in the 1970s. It’s based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which itself is based on her own experiences growing up and following the roller coaster career of the one and only Fleetwood Mac.
Where to Watch: Prime Video
76% History of the World: Part II: Season 1 (2023)
Where to Watch: Hulu
95% Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
Where to Watch: Vudu, Showtime
Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!