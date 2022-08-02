7 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch This August

Looking for something new to comfort-binge this August? Summer isn’t over quite yet! Grab your favorite snack and kick off your shoes as we walk you through five returning series, one revival, and one that’s getting a prequel that are well worth your time.

89% Game of Thrones

What it is: HBO’s epic fantasy juggernaut based on George R.R. Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire novel series is about the lengthy, bloody battle for the throne of the fictional kingdom of Westeros. In addition to the human drama, the series also features dragons, witches, warlocks, precognition and retrocognition, zombies, giants, tree nymphs, wolves the size of ponies, reincarnation, and more magical mysteries. The series stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, and many, many others in its enormous ensemble cast.

Why you should watch it: House of the Dragon drops on HBO and HBO Max on August 21 and stars former Doctor Who star Matt Smith, Paddy Considine (The Bourne Ultimatum), Emma D'Arcy (Truth Seekers), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), and Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man). Because House of the Dragon is a prequel, you don't have to see Game of Thrones to understand the new series, but it sure gives you a good excuse to watch/rewatch — how many GoT binges is that for you now? — one of the most popular TV shows of all time. Plus, HBO Max recently released all eight seasons of Game of Thrones in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos globally on select devices (users in the U.S. must be subscribed to the ad-free plan). Devices include Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube, Apple TV 4K, 4K LG and Samsung Smart TVs, and more (see the full list here).

Where to watch it: HBO Max

Where to watch it: HBO Max

Commitment: 69 hours, 23 minutes

99% Reservation Dogs

What it is: Co-created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, this half-hour comedy follows four Indigenous teenagers (played by D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Jewel Alexis, Lane Factor, and Elva Guerra) who do whatever they can — be it rob, steal, or commit grand theft auto — to escape rural Oklahoma for the fantastical far-off land known simply as “California.”

Why you should watch it: Reservation Dogs is the first American TV show to feature a writers room made up entirely of Indigenous people (this also applies to the program's directors) and is just the second series to ever feature an Indigenous showrunner. The chemistry between the cast, the offbeat comedy, the unique storylines, and attention to authenticity result in a groundbreaking, must-see comedy series. It'll make you laugh, tug at your heartstrings, and may even teach you a thing or two in the process. Season 2 premieres August 3 on Hulu.

Where to watch it: Hulu

Where to watch it: Hulu

Commitment: Approx. 4 hours (for the first season)

- - Beavis and Butt-head

What it is: Back when music videos were a programming staple for MTV, two dumb high school slackers, Beavis and Butt-Head, came along to provide some hilarious commentary, and disrupt the animated programming space in the process. What started as a crudely drawn animated short created by Mike Judge soon evolved into a pop-culture phenomenon.

Why you should watch it: The world has changed since last we saw them — viral videos have replaced music videos and trending TikTok clips are all the rage – but that doesn't mean Beavis and Butt-Head aren't needed; in fact, their immaturity and signature snark may very well save us from all the pop-culture monotony. Or, at the very least, provide some wonderfully dumb levity amid all the chaos. Season 1 of the revival series, Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, premieres August 4 on Paramount+.

Where to watch it: Paramount+

Where to watch it: Paramount+

Commitment: Approx. 71 hours (for the first eight seasons)

79% The Outlaws

What it is: From the minds of Stephen Merchant (The Office, Fighting With My Family) and Elgin James (Mayans M.C.) comes a dramatic-comedy series about seven ex-convicts who come together for community service. But while each of them aim to correct past mistakes, an unexpected discovery puts them all in a complicated (potentially life-threatening) situation.

Why you should watch it: The pairing of Merchant and James is an offbeat one, but their sensibilities result in a hilarious, and thrilling way, here. And, surprising to no one, Christopher Walken steals the show. Season 2 premieres August 5 on Prime Video.

Where to watch it: Prime Video

Where to watch it: Prime Video

Commitment: Approx. 6 hours (for the first season)

74% Locke & Key

What it is: Based on the comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, the horror-fantasy series takes place in the aftermath of the murder of Rendell Locke, the patriarch of the Locke family. His widow Nina (Darby Stanchfield) moves with her three children — Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) — to Keyhouse, Rendell’s family home. The kids soon find magical keys throughout the house that feature various powers and discover a demon entity bent on possessing the keys all for itself.

Why you should watch it: The subject matter in the series isn't as dark or troubling as some of the storylines featured in the comic; however, the horror elements are still very much in the mix. Add in a whole bunch of family drama and YA fantasy sensibilities, and you've got a story that is thoroughly enjoyable for adults and kids aged preteen and up.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Where to watch it: Netflix

Commitment: Approx. 15 hours (for the first two seasons)

94% Resident Alien

What it is: Based on the Dark Horse comic book of the same name, Resident Alien follows the exploits of an extraterrestrial who crash-lands on Earth after his mission to destroy the planet, and all of humanity, fails. Taking on the identity of pathology physician Harry Vanderspeigle, the alien begins to learn that humanity may not be all that bad.

Why you should watch it: This isn't the first television show about an alien hiding on Earth and doing its best to blend in among the humans; Resident Alien proudly stands on the shoulders of programs like ALF and Mork and Mindy. Alan Tudyk's star performance is at the core of the awkward comedy and, surprisingly, brings a whole lot of heart. Season 2: Part 2 premieres August 10 on Peacock.

Where to watch it: Peacock

Where to watch it: Peacock

Commitment: Approx. 14 hours (for the first two seasons)

94% Never Have I Ever

What it is: Created by Mindy Kaling and former Mindy Project colleague Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that follows 15-year-old Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian-American high school student that struggles not just to fit in, but to achieve popularity. The series is loosely inspired by Kaling’s Boston upbringing.

Why you should watch it: We've all seen rom-coms and teen dramas that explore similar stories, but rarely through an Indian-American lens. The irreverent wit of Kaling and Fisher, along with the inviting talent of Ramakrishnan and the cast, Never Have I Ever puts a delightful new spin on a tried-and-true formula. Season 3 premieres August 12 on Netflix.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Where to watch it: Netflix

Commitment: Approx. 10 hours (for the first two seasons)

