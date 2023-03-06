7 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in March

Looking for something to binge this March? The month is stacked with award-winning programming that deserves your attention. Haven’t watched The Mandalorian? We envy you your journey of discovery. Never seen Ted Lasso? Succession? Those wildly different titles will satisfy your comedy-to-drama viewer spectrum. Get comfy on the couch, because here are seven returning series that are all well worth your time.

90% The Mandalorian

What it is: After the fall of the Galactic Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy. Season 3 premiered March 1.

Why you should watch it: Pedro Pascal has made playing tough men ushering magic children to salvation an art form. Unlike Pascal’s role of Joel in The Last of Us, though, Din Djarin keeps his face hidden behind a helmet throughout the majority of The Mandalorian. That air of mystery combined with the cuteness of his little baby-Yoda-like companion, Grogu; the riveting action sequences; and the intriguing ways in which show creators Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni expand the already expansive Star Wars universe, and you’ve got yourself one of the best Star Wars series to ever hit the small screen.

Where to watch: Disney+ (Subscription, seasons 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 11 hours (for the first two seasons)

84% Perry Mason

What it is: A brooding hard-boiled legal drama set in 1932 Los Angeles, based on the novels and short stories penned by Erle Stanley Gardner. Season 2 premieres March 6.

Why you should watch it: Raymond Burr initially made the iconic defense attorney famous on the small screen in the CBS series of the ’50s. This is not that show. HBO’s re-imagining of Gardner’s tales expands on the original concept of the classic procedural. The series gives Perry Mason a backstory which, in turn, expands who he is as a person. Matthew Rhys delivers a nuanced performance as the titular lawyer, drawing the viewer in to a deeply engaging character study filled with human drama, all delightfully wrapped in a riveting whodunit bow.

Where to watch: HBO Max (Subscription, season 1 ); Buy season 1 at Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Commitment: Approx. 8 hours (for the first season)

88% Luther

What it is: Luther is a brilliant but emotionally impulsive detective who is tormented by the dark side of humanity while hunting down murderers. Once the self-destructive detective knows the killer’s identity, it becomes a psychological duel between predator and prey. After a short theatrical run beginning on February 24, sequel movie Luther: The Fallen Sun continues the story as laid out in the initial five season run of the series and launches on Netflix on March 10.

Why you should watch it: To call Luther a cop drama would sell the entire series short. Sure, one could argue that the BBC drama is just one more police series that exploits the “tortured cop who plays by his own rules” trope. And that is a valid argument to make. But what makes Luther stand out from the crowd is the simple fact that it’s less cop drama, and more a gritty, murderous thriller. Big surprise: Idris Elba turns in an extremely watchable performance.

Where to watch: Hulu (Subscription, seasons 1-5); Buy seasons 1-5 at Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Commitment: Approx. 20 hours (for the first five seasons)

95% Ted Lasso

What it is: An American football coach is hired to manage a British soccer team; what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for in optimism, determination, and biscuits. Season 3 premieres March 15.

Why you should watch it: Ted Lasso premiered at just the right time when people around the world were quarantined inside their homes, and joyful escapism was in high demand. The Apple TV+ series, which stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular American football coach, brought comparisons to the likes of Major League and Friday Night Lights, which makes sense on the surface. But that luster quickly dissipates to reveal a show filled with warmth, hope, and humor. Motivational themes like teamwork and friendship permeate the series. Seems harmless, enough. But thanks to the smart writing and wonderful performances all around, and the heart-felt exploration of family, divorce, and mental health will bring on the tears.

Where to watch: Apple TV (Subscription, seasons 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 15 hours (for the first two seasons)

89% Shadow and Bone

What it is: Sinister forces plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world. Season 2 premieres March 16.

Why you should watch it: There are plenty of YA selections to pick when perusing Netflix’s content offerings, sure, but there are a few components to the streamer’s adaptation of Shadow and Bone (which is based Leigh Bardugo’s popular Grishaverse book series) on that catapult it above the rest of the pack. A solid ensemble cast, detailed character development, and fine-tuned fight sequences help build out this big magical world. Not to mention, Ben Barnes is pitch perfect as sinister baddie General Kirigan.

Where to watch: Netflix (Subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 7 hours (for the first season)

100% Yellowjackets

What it is: Yellowjackets tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high-school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they have attempted to piece back together. Season 2 premieres March 24.

Why you should watch it: When it premiered, it felt like Yellowjackets came out of nowhere. The stellar cast (Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Christina Ricci kill in this series), twisty plot, and Lord of the Flies–style storyline drew viewers in. And then the unexpected gore-filled horror show kept the audience locked in to see what would happen next. Transpiring over two separate timelines, the Showtime series gives us a ’90s bloody coming-of-age story in one, while the second finds the survivors as adults striving to reconcile the traumas of the past to pursue their damaged dreams of the future.

Where to watch: Showtime and Paramount+ (Subscription, season 1); Buy season 1 at Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Commitment: Approx. 15 hours (for the first two seasons)

94% Succession

What it is: Aging patriarch Logan Roy is contemplating what the future holds for Waystar Royco, his international media conglomerate. Despite a best-laid succession plan, tempers flare over Logan’s intentions. Kendall Roy, Logan’s eldest son from his second marriage and a division president at the firm, is the heir apparent. As Kendall attempts to solidify his eventual takeover, he and the three other Roy children face a difficult choice as company control and family loyalties collide. Season 4 premieres March 26.

Why you should watch it: Some may call it a comedy and others may argue it’s a drama. One thing everyone seems to agree with, though is the sentiment that Succession is one of the best shows on TV. Succinct writing, stellar performances all around, and biting parody blend together into a story of supreme familial dysfunction – and follows these despicable elites as they vie for power and respect within their insular world and outside of it. As much as some would hate to admit it, we love to see it.

Where to watch: HBO Max (Subscription, seasons 1-3); Buy seasons 1-2 at Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Commitment: Approx. 15 hours (for the first two seasons)

Thumbnail image by Apple TV+.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.