8 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in April

Looking for something to binge this April? The month is stacked with an array of programming — from an award-winning dramedy and musical comedy, to some noteworthy genre goodies — that deserves your attention. Haven’t watched HBO’s Barry? Never seen Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon!? How about MGM+’s From? These are just a taste of what’s premiering this month. And they will surely satisfy your comedy-to-drama-to-horror viewer spectrum. Kick back and get comfy, because here are eight returning series that are all well worth your time.

84% Dave (FXX)

What it is: A half-hour comedy inspired by the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky). The series follows Dave, in all his neurotic glory, as he endeavors to become one of the best rappers alive. All he has to do, aside from spit some sick rhymes, is to get his friends on his side. With their help, he may actually convince the world of his genius and become big in the rap game. Season 3 premieres Wednesday, April 5.

Why you should watch it: Smarter than it seems, the show can appear raucous and silly on the surface, but wisdom lurks within this story. Mental health, the alienating price of fame, and music industry politics are just a few of the issues explored in the series. Celeb cameos from the likes of Justin Bieber to producer Benny Blanco further help legitimize the series.

Where to watch: Hulu (Subscription, seasons 1-2); Buy seasons 1-2 at Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Commitment: Approx. 10 hours (for the first two seasons)

94% Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

What it is: A parody of musicals from the 1940s and ’50s that follows backpacking married couple Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) who find themselves trapped in a magical place called Schmigadoon, where the townsfolk spontaneously break out into song and dance. As silly as it all seems, the duo soon discover they can’t escape. At least, not before finding true love first. The only problem is that they thought they already had. Season 2 premieres Wednesday, April 5.

Why you should watch it: If you’re a musical-theater fan, this one’s for you. It’s smartly written and filled with original songs inspired by classic Broadway productions from Brigadoon to The Music Man. The ensemble cast features performances from Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit, Tony Award-nominee Ariana DeBose, Tony Award-winner Alan Cumming, Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth, and Primetime Emmy-nominee Jane Krakowski, among many more. Season 2 finds Josh and Melissa in “Schmicago.”

Where to watch: Apple TV+ (Subscription, season 1 )

Commitment: Approx. 3 hours (for the first season)

96% Single Drunk Female (Freeform)

What it is: The comedy follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) who, after a very public breakdown, is fired from her New York City writing position and moves back in with her overbearing mother in the suburbs. Now she’s on a journey to figure out who she is, reconcile old demons, confront family issues, and put her addiction behind her. No easy task. Season 2 premieres Wednesday, April 12.

Why you should watch it: It’s a challenge to explore addiction and recovery in a way that is both entertaining and poignant. Single Drunk Female achieves this, for the most part. It may take a few episodes for the show to find its footing, but the performance of Black-D’Elia makes it all incredibly watchable.

Where to watch: Hulu (Subscription, season 1); Buy season 1 at Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Commitment: Approx. 4 hours (for the first season)

100% Blindspotting (Starz)

What it is: Following the events of the movie Blindspotting — which starred Daveed Diggs as Collin and Rafael Casal as Miles, workers for a moving company striving to stay clean during the final days of Collin’s probation — the series pivots focus to Miles’ significant other Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones). After he is incarcerated, she’s left taking care of herself and their son and is soon forced to move in with his hippie mother Rainey (Helen Hunt) and cold-hearted half-sister Trish (Jaylen Barron). Season 2 premieres Friday, April 14.

Why you should watch it: Thanks to the creative involvement of Diggs and Casal, the series continues the vibe of the movie. What that means is, you’ll still get references to Oakland in the show’s writing, which is steadily hilarious and poignant. And thanks to the shift in leads, Cephas Jones shines as the star of the show, offering a new perspective on the ongoing struggle of the story’s main players. You’ve also never seen Helen Hunt like this before.

Where to watch: Starz (Subscription, season 1); Buy season 1 at Prime Video (First episode is available for free), Apple TV, and Vudu.

Commitment: Approx. 15 hours (for the first two seasons)

100% A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

What it is: A sketch comedy series created by and starring Robin Thede, alongside a hilarious cast composed entirely of Black women talent. In its first three seasons, the program has explored topics so often presented through the white male gaze, like religion, sex, dating, and relationships. Season 4 premieres Friday, April 14.

Why you should watch it: Amid the sketch comedy landscape, the series is an immediate standout. Thede and the main cast Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend, consistently deliver the laughs while exploring cultural issues of importance. Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, and guest stars like Angela Bassett, Issa Rae, Yvette Nicole Brown, and David Alan Grier make A Black Lady Sketch Show is a perfect addition to your late-night comedy viewing.

Where to watch: HBO Max (Subscription, seasons 1-3); Buy seasons 1-3 at Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Commitment: Approx. 8 hours (for seasons 1-3)

99% Barry (HBO)

What it is: A comedy that follows Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) a depressed, low-level hitman who finds a new lease on life in a Los Angeles acting class taught by offbeat teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). Finding acceptance in this new community brings the promise of a new start and a new relationship, thanks to his love connection with student Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), but some nagging loose ends from his criminal past leaves Barry in a constant struggle to break free. Season 4 premieres Sunday, April 16.

Why you should watch it: The Emmy-winning series features standout performances by Hader and co-stars Winkler, Goldberg, and Anthony Carrigan, who plays good-hearted mobster NoHo Hank. Reminiscent of Breaking Bad, the program has evolved from quirky comedy beginnings in season 1 to a dark drama getting all the buzz. Before the fourth and final season begins, now’s the perfect time to catch up.

Where to watch: HBO Max (Subscription, seasons 1-3); Buy seasons 1-3 at Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Commitment: Approx. 12 hours (for seasons 1-3)

96% From (MGM+)

What it is: A horror series centered on a peculiar Midwestern town that traps lost travelers in its boundaries. Aside from struggling to find a way out, the inhabitants must take shelter each night when a horde of nocturnal creatures come out to hunt. Season 2 premieres Sunday, April 23.

Why you should watch it: Like so many of Stephen King’s small-town stories (take your pick, there are plenty), From is a tightly-wound horror drama packed with mysteries, lore, and strong performances all around. Harold Perrineau leads a talented diverse ensemble cast.

Where to watch: MGM+ (Subscription, season 1); Buy season 1 at Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Commitment: Approx. 8 hours (for the first season)

97% Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

What it is: A drama series inspired by the DC comic of the same name that follows Gus, a half-human, half-animal who ventures on a journey across post-apocalyptic America in search of his mother, his purpose, and perhaps, a cure to humanity’s destruction. Season 2 premieres Thursday, April 27.

Why you should watch it: For a TV show about the end of the world, Sweet Tooth is surprisingly heartwarming. The emotional stakes are high enough to keep you connected to every life-threatening challenge Gus is faced with. And thanks to expert world-building and character development, this one stands above most of the post-apocalyptic programming gracing the screen these days.

Where to watch: Netflix (Subscription, season 1); Buy season 1 at Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Commitment: Approx. 6 hours (for the first season)

Thumbnail image by HBO.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.