As Succession returns for its fourth and final season, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, and J. Smith-Cameron spoke with Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Karama Horne about red flags, embracing their not-so-loved characters, the ever-changing script on set, and more. Plus, Cox delights in how he is often asked by strangers to tell them to “f— off.”

99% Succession: Season 4 (2023) new episodes premiere on Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

