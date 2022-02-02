9 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge Watch This February

Good series come and go, and the television and streaming offerings for February 2022 are no different. A pair of beloved series kick off their final seasons, sophomore outings from promising newcomers also take the stage, and more than one spinoff from Certified Fresh favorites make their grand debut. Catch up on all that and more with Rotten Tomatoes’ February binge guide below.

- - Raising Dion (Netflix)

What it is: Based on the comic book by Dennis Liu and from executive producer and star Michael B. Jordan, Raising Dion is the story of a single mother (Alisha Wainwright) who, after discovering her son (Ja’Siah Young) has superpowers, must protect him while investigating the origins of her husband’s death.

Why you should watch it: A blending of character-driven family drama and high-octane superhero adventure, Raising Dion is grounded by an excellent, emotional performance from Wainwright. After finding its footing in season 1, we’re hopeful season 2 sticks the landing and comes into its full, powerful potential. Season 2 premieres Feb. 1 on Netflix.

Where to watch: Netflix

Commitment: Approx. 7.5 hours (for the first season)

91% Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

What it is: This larger-than-life sci-fi series is set on a virgin planet, Kepler-22b, and follows two androids, Father and Mother, who are tasked with raising human children after Earth is destroyed by an ongoing war. Time proves that a new world doesn’t solve mankind’s problems, and tensions over religion and power soon arise in the burgeoning colony.

Why you should watch it: Between House of Gucci and The Last Duel, Ridley Scott has been everywhere this year. As executive producer and director of Raised By Wolves, the film legend gets back to his sci-fi roots alongside creator Aaron Guzikowski. Previously of Vikings fame, it’s a joy to see Travis Fimmel reinstated as an action hero and leading man, and as the android named Mother, Amanda Collin makes a stunning breakout performance. Raised By Wolves 2 premieres Feb. 3 on HBO Max.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Commitment: Approx. 8.5 hours

- - Power Book IV: Force (Starz)

What it is: The highly anticipated Power Book IV: Force spinoff from creator Robert Munic hits Starz this month. It follows Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) in the aftermath of the original series’ finale, so we think a Power binge is in order. Omari Hardwick stars in the original hit series as New York City nightclub owner James “Ghost” St. Patrick, who doubles as a drug kingpin to an elite clientele. Executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson also stars as competing drug dealer Kanan Stark, whom prequel series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, follows through his character’s rise in the 1990s.

Why you should watch it: We’ve written before of Power’s addictive brand of soapy melodrama, and it’s kept us coming back for more with six seasons of the original and two single-season installments of Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Power Book IV: Force premieres Feb. 6 on Starz.

Where to watch it: Amazon, Google Play, Hulu, Microsoft, Starz, Vudu

Commitment: Approx. 52.5 hours (for all six seasons of Power)

- - State of the Union (SundanceTV)

What it is: From director Stephen Frears and screenwriter Nick Hornby, State of the Union is an anthological, conversation-driven series exploring couples at a crossroads. Each of the 10 episodes per season run just 10 minutes each. Season 1 centers on Louise and Tom (played by Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd). Season 2 features Patricia Clarkson and Brendan Gleeson as Ellen and Scott.

Why you should watch it: Frears and Hornby have long proven to be two of the most compelling minds working in British film and TV, and they’re a match put to perfect use here with witty, thought-provoking banter distilled all across brief snapshots. And how fun to watch actors like Pike and O’Dowd (and now Clarkson and Gleeson) go head-to-head. Season 2 premieres Feb. 14 on SundanceTV.

Where to watch: Amazon, Sundance Now

Commitment: Approx. 100 minutes (for the first season)

- - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

What it is: In 1950s New York City, Midge Maisel’s (Rachel Brosnahan) husband, Joel (Michael Zegen), admits to having an affair and leaves her. Rather than getting back, she gets even, and decides to pursue his dream of becoming a stand-up comedian — which makes sense, because she was the funny one writing his jokes all along.

Why you should watch it: A runaway comedy hit upon its debut, Maisel has won top honors at both the Emmys, Golden Globes, and more. Brosnahan’s star-making performance (and her scene-stealing costars like Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein) continue to anchor the rat-a-tat Amy Sherman-Palladino series that is smart, funny, and full of heart. After a long pandemic-induced delay, season 4 finally premieres Feb. 18 on Amazon Prime.

Where to watch it: Amazon

Commitment: Approx. 26 hours (for the first three seasons)

87% Snowfall (FX)

What it is: Created by the late John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron (the latter of whom serves as showrunner), Snowfall tells an L.A. story like we’ve never seen by dramatizing the rise and breakout of the city’s first crack epidemic in 1984 and its greater impact on American culture at large.

Why you should watch it: As riveting as it is eye-opening, this street-crime epic pulls no punches in its portrayal of the drug trade and its implications in both micro and macro spheres. Startling performances from its ensemble of relative newcomers also bring us into a world that until now has been left off the small screen — and they keep a hold on us there. Season 4 was last year’s top-rated original series for FX. Season 5 premieres Feb. 23.

Where to watch it: Amazon, Google Play, Hulu, Microsoft, Vudu

Commitment: Approx. 30 hours (for the first four seasons)

93% Vikings (Netflix)

What it is: In the mood for a meaty, generations-spanning period drama that has violence, politics, sex, and true-to-history recreations to spare? Look no further than Vikings, Michael Hirst’s brilliant follow-up to The Tudors. The heart of the series begins with the rags-to-riches tale of legendary Viking Ragnar Lothbrok and his rise to power before passing the narrative baton to his children. This month’s Vikings: Valhalla (created by Jeb Stuart and executive produced by Hirst) is set 100 years after the action of Vikings and centers on the adventures of Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Hardrada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror. We recommend you preface it with a binge of the original series, which wrapped last year.

Why you should watch it: Vikings is complex, calculated storytelling. Gorgeous, lush sets and production design and committed, gritty performances all around. Catch up on the bloody action before Vikings: Valhalla premieres Feb. 25 on Netflix.

Where to watch: Amazon, Google Play, Hulu, Microsoft, Vudu

Commitment: Approx. 72 hours (for all six seasons of Vikings)

89% Killing Eve (BBC America)

What it is: From the mind of Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve is a female-driven cat-and-mouse espionage thriller between a globetrotting assassin, Villanelle (Jodie Comer), and a MI5 security operative, the titular Eve (Sandra Oh).

Why you should watch it: Oh is effortlessly likable and utterly watchable, and the fact that Killing Eve gives her the opportunity to flex that charm (and brains, brawn, sensuality — the list goes on) as a top-billed leading lady is reason enough to watch. The fact that she’s met mark-for-mark by newcomer–turned–Emmy winner Comer is the reason you’ll stick around for the binge and want more when you’re done. Its fourth and final season premieres Feb. 27 on BBC America.

Where to watch: Amazon, Google Play, Hulu, Microsoft

Commitment: Approx. 16.5 hours (for the first three seasons)

97% Better Things (FX)

What it is: The semi-autobiographical, humanistic half-hour dramedy is not new terrain for television. But Better Things stands out from the pack thanks to Pamela Adlon, who stars as a version of herself, Sam Fox — a single mother to three daughters who is juggling life as a working actor in Hollywood.

Why you should watch it: Adlon is an Emmy Award–winning voiceover artist for King of the Hill and Golden Globe and Emmy nominee for starring on and co-creating Better Things. Her series is an emotional concoction of dry witticisms and familial love unlike anything else on TV. The fact that it’s one of the most realistic portrayals of single motherhood to grace the small screen is just the cherry on top. Its fifth and final season premieres Feb. 28 on FX.

Where to watch it: Amazon, Google Play, Hulu, Microsoft, Vudu

Commitment: Approx. 18 hours (for the first four seasons)

Thumbnail image by Starz, Anika Molnar/BBC America, Coco Van Oppens/Scott Free/HBO Max

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.