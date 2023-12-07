Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2024 Golden Globe Nominations

TAGGED AS: Awards, golden globes, Top Movies
(Photo by ©Apple TV+)
Awards season is just getting started, but what would it be without a little controversy? Well, the Golden Globes are back and ready to celebrate their first official show in their new home. After years of controversial headlines, the Golden Globes’ previous home, NBC, decided to part ways with the beleaguered organization, and just like the last time that happened, the Globes switched over to CBS, which will host the awards show for this year and going forward. We are still not sure how well things will go with a new voting body and a new home, but that won’t stop us from trying to guess what they might be thinking.
Still, the awards obsessives (yes, that includes us) are dialed in. Even with big-name titles, once expected to be major players this year, vacating to the 2024 season, this is shaping up to be one for the record books. (Don’t worry, Zendaya; we’ll still be here for you in 2024 with Challengers and Dune.) All of Hollywood is expected to turn out for Globes, anxious to see where the early season winds are blowing. With many of the old members leaving the organization, this new Hollywood Foreign Press may choose to buck tradition and select an entirely new host of nominees, ones that we’ve likely never seen before.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Globes unveiled their new voting body and rules while announcing two new voting categories. One is for the best standup special on TV, and one is for the best cinematic and box office achievement. We’ll be sticking with traditional categories this year for our television and film nominations, but we will keep a close eye on how these new ones play out to predict them accurately next year. With so many new faces from around the globe, we are at a loss as to how exactly to predict for this new group of 300 journalists. However, there have been indications all year to give us a good idea of exactly who will be competing in this slightly smaller award season.
This year, we expect a Barbenheimer-type showdown to dominate the awards season, just as their combined power dominated the summer box office. In fact, if the prolonged labor strikes of the WGA and SAG taught us anything this summer, it’s that people hunger for ways to comment on and celebrate the biggest titles of the year. And though many in Hollywood wanted to turn the page on the Globes, they are an integral part of the awards season landscape, with their prime calendar placement and boozy ceremonies filled with can’t-miss moments. And if they can get their act together, they’ll continue to be for years to come.
For the predictions below, our Awards Expert Jacqueline Coley will take into consideration everything from industry buzz and the historical leanings of the HFPA to our Tomatometer and Audience Scores as a guide, read the tea leaves, and place our bets. How right will they be? Bookmark this page and find out when the Golden Globe nominations are announced next Tuesday, December 11.
Check out our picks for the Golden Globe nominations below, and let us know who you think will be nominated in the comments.
(Photo by Courtesy of Universal Pictures)
Who will be nominated?
93% Oppenheimer (2023)
97% All of Us Strangers (2023)
96% Anatomy of a Fall (2023)
92% The Zone of Interest (2023)
93% Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)
97% Past Lives (2023)
Possible Spoilers – One Thousand and One, Maestro, Pricilla,
(Photo by Courtesy of Warner Bros.)
Who will be nominated?
92% Poor Things (2023)
- - The Color Purple (2023)
92% May December (2023)
96% The Holdovers (2023)
93% American Fiction (2023)
88% Barbie (2023)
Possible Spoilers – Air, Asteroid City
(Photo by Courtesy of Universal Pictures)
Who will be nominated?
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Possible Spoilers: Adam Driver (Ferrari), Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)
(Photo by Courtesy of A24)
Who will be nominated?
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Teyona Taylor- A Thousand and One
Jessica Chastain – Memory
Possible Spoilers: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Origin), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)
(Photo by Courtesy of Warner Brothers)
Who will be nominated?
Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Jamie Foxx – The Burial
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Matt Damon – Air
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Possible Spoiler: Gael García Bernal (Cassandro)
Who will be nominated?
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Ayo Edebiri – Bottoms
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Possible Spoiler: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (You Hurt My Feelings), Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid)
(Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures)
Who will be nominated?
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Possible Spoilers: Willem Dafoe – (Poor Things), Paul Mescal (All of Us Strangers)
Who will be nominated?
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Julianne Moore – May December
Possible Spoilers: Taraji P. Henson (The Color Purple), Viola Davis (Air)
(Photo by ©Sony Pictures Releasing)
Who will be nominated?
96% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)
96% The Boy and the Heron (2023)
96% Suzume (2022)
74% Elemental (2023)
95% Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
63% They Shot the Piano Player (2023)
(Photo by Melinda Sue Gordon/©Universal Pictures)
Who will be nominated?
92% May December (2023)
93% Oppenheimer (2023)
93% Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)
96% Anatomy of a Fall (2023)
88% Barbie (2023)
92% Poor Things (2023)
Who will be nominated?
88% Barbie (2023)
93% Oppenheimer (2023)
92% Poor Things (2023)
93% American Fiction (2023)
92% May December (2023)
96% Anatomy of a Fall (2023)
Possible Spoilers: All of Us Strangers, Killers of the Flower Moon
Who will be nominated?
88% The Promised Land (2023)
95% Society of the Snow (2023)
92% The Zone of Interest (2023)
96% Anatomy of a Fall (2023)
98% The Taste of Things (2023)
97% Past Lives (2023)
Possible Spoilers: Fallen Leaves, TÓTEM
Who will be nominated?
74% Elemental (2023)
95% Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
93% Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)
95% Society of the Snow (2023)
93% Oppenheimer (2023)
88% Barbie (2023)
Possible Spoilers: The Zone of Interest, Wish
Who will be nominated?
“Dance the Night” from Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie
“Keep It Movin’” from The Color Purple
“Peaches” from The Super Mario Brothers Movie
“Road to Freedom” from Rustin
Possible Spoilers: “For the First Time” from The Little Mermaid, “My House” Beyoncé: Renaissance Concert Experience
(Photo by HBO)
Who will be nominated?
93% The Curse: Season 1 (2023)
97% Succession: Season 4 (2023)
86% Star Wars: Ahsoka: Season 1 (2023)
72% The Morning Show: Season 3 (2023)
83% The Diplomat: Season 1 (2023)
96% The Last of Us: Season 1 (2023)
(Photo by Disney+)
Who will be nominated?
Emma Stone – The Curse
Jennifer Anniston – The Morning Show
Sarah Snook – Succession
Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Bella Ramsay – The Last of Us
(Photo by Disney+)
Who will be nominated?
Tom Hiddleston – Loki
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Jharel Jerome – I am Virgo
Nathan Fielder – The Curse
(Photo by Abbott Elementary - Key Art. (ABC))
Who will be nominated?
99% The Bear: Season 2 (2023)
98% Poker Face: Season 1 (2023)
100% Abbott Elementary: Season 2 (2022)
96% Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 (2023)
96% Our Flag Means Death: Season 2 (2023)
82% Ted Lasso: Season 3 (2023)
(Photo by Peacock)
Who will be nominated?
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Elle Fanning – The Great
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Who will be nominated?
(Photo by FX)
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Rhys Darby – Our Flag Means Death
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Who will be nominated?
(Photo by Apple TV+)
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones and the Six
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Who will be nominated?
(Photo by Apple TV+)
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
(Photo by Netflix)
Who will be nominated?
98% Beef: Season 1 (2023)
70% Daisy Jones & the Six: Season 1 (2023)
84% Fargo: Season 4 (2020)
100% A Small Light: Limited Series (2023)
87% Swarm: Season 1 (2023)
84% Lessons in Chemistry: Season 1 (2023)
(Photo by FX)
Who will be nominated?
Steven Yeun – Beef
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones and the Six
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case
(Photo by Apple TV+)
Who will be nominated?
Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
Ali Wong — Beef
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones and the Six
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Sydney Sweeney – Reality
The 2023 Golden Globe Nomination will be announced Monday, December 11th at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT. Check back at Rotten Tomatoes to see who gets a nod.
