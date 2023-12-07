Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2024 Golden Globe Nominations

(Photo by ©Apple TV+)

Awards season is just getting started, but what would it be without a little controversy? Well, the Golden Globes are back and ready to celebrate their first official show in their new home. After years of controversial headlines, the Golden Globes’ previous home, NBC, decided to part ways with the beleaguered organization, and just like the last time that happened, the Globes switched over to CBS, which will host the awards show for this year and going forward. We are still not sure how well things will go with a new voting body and a new home, but that won’t stop us from trying to guess what they might be thinking.

Still, the awards obsessives (yes, that includes us) are dialed in. Even with big-name titles, once expected to be major players this year, vacating to the 2024 season, this is shaping up to be one for the record books. (Don’t worry, Zendaya; we’ll still be here for you in 2024 with Challengers and Dune.) All of Hollywood is expected to turn out for Globes, anxious to see where the early season winds are blowing. With many of the old members leaving the organization, this new Hollywood Foreign Press may choose to buck tradition and select an entirely new host of nominees, ones that we’ve likely never seen before.

The Globes unveiled their new voting body and rules while announcing two new voting categories. One is for the best standup special on TV, and one is for the best cinematic and box office achievement. We’ll be sticking with traditional categories this year for our television and film nominations, but we will keep a close eye on how these new ones play out to predict them accurately next year. With so many new faces from around the globe, we are at a loss as to how exactly to predict for this new group of 300 journalists. However, there have been indications all year to give us a good idea of exactly who will be competing in this slightly smaller award season.

This year, we expect a Barbenheimer-type showdown to dominate the awards season, just as their combined power dominated the summer box office. In fact, if the prolonged labor strikes of the WGA and SAG taught us anything this summer, it’s that people hunger for ways to comment on and celebrate the biggest titles of the year. And though many in Hollywood wanted to turn the page on the Globes, they are an integral part of the awards season landscape, with their prime calendar placement and boozy ceremonies filled with can’t-miss moments. And if they can get their act together, they’ll continue to be for years to come.

For the predictions below, our Awards Expert Jacqueline Coley will take into consideration everything from industry buzz and the historical leanings of the HFPA to our Tomatometer and Audience Scores as a guide, read the tea leaves, and place our bets. How right will they be? Bookmark this page and find out when the Golden Globe nominations are announced next Tuesday, December 11.