Rotten Tomatoes Goes Inside the 2024 Oscar Nominees Luncheon

The Academy Awards held its annual Oscar nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Ballroom in Los Angeles. A final opportunity to socialize with fellow honorees and snap the iconic class photo, the AMPAS luncheon is often touted as a highlight of the season.

Rotten Tomatoes’ Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley was on hand to speak with some of the honorees, including Barbie Best Supporting Actress nominee America Ferrera and Godzilla Minus One writer and director Takashi Yamazaki.

“It’s bigger than just this moment and this performance for me, it’s my childhood dream realized,” America Ferrera reflected on her journey from a young girl to an Oscar nominee.

Godzilla Minus One writer and director Takashi Yamazaki discussed a sequel and the potential of an international cast.

