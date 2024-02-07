Oscars 2024 Luncheon: Photo Gallery of the Stars Attending the 96th Academy Awards Event

The Oscar nominees luncheon was held Monday, February 12 at the Beverly Hilton, a bright and optimistic gathering where award hopefuls mingle and celebrate before the 96th Academy Awards on March 10th. And Rotten Tomatoes was there alongside with our Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley presenting our own Certified Fresh trophies to actors and artists, Sterling K. Brown, Cord Jefferson, more.

See our photos below, with credit to photographer: Mike Garcia