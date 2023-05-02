Rotten Tomatoes: 25 Years of Fresh Picks

We’re celebrating Rotten Tomatoes’ 25th Anniversary with a look back at how it all started, charting all of the biggest milestones we’ve achieved over the years. From the birth of the website in 1998 and the first movie to get a Tomatometer score all the way up to the inclusion of TV coverage, the inaugural episode of our podcast, and even the launch of our very own card game, read on to see how RT has grown and evolved to become one of the premier destinations for film and television fandom.