Quinta Brunson and the Abbott Elementary Cast on the Inspirational Show’s Biggest Influences

Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson, who plays young teacher Janine Teagues in the series and won an Emmy for her writing on the pilot, tells Rotten Tomatoes how much The Office and Parks and Recreation inspired her show. Costars Sheryl Lee Ralph (who won an Emmy for her role as Barbara Howard), Lisa Ann Walter (Melissa Schemmenti), Janelle James (Ava Coleman), Chris Perfetti (Jacob Hill), Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie), and William Stanford Davis (Mr. Johnson) also talk about the mockumentary style of the show, their characters’ unique contributions to it, and the positive influence Abbott Elementary has had on the real world.

Season 2 finds the faculty returning for a new year of school with new personal circumstances and challenges at school. Janine faces life without her longtime boyfriend Tariq after their split, while Gregory now has a full-time gig at Abbott.

- - Abbott Elementary: Season 2 (2022) premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21 on ABC and Hulu.

