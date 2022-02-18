Trophy Talk

Oscar Ballot Poll 2022: Cast Your Vote for Who Should Win

Who do you think deserves the Oscar for Best Picture? Best Costume Design? Best Original Song? Vote in every category now!

by | February 18, 2022 | Comments

We are nearing the end of the awards season for 2021, with the Academy Awards just a few weeks away. And with all the nominations officially announced, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog has emerged the frontrunner after racking up tons of awards elsewhere. How many of its leading 12 nominations will it actually win? Could something like Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, the biopic King Richard, or even Denis Villeneuve’s Dune pull off an upset for Best Picture?

Before all the trophies are handed out at the Oscars on March 27, we’re giving you a chance to make your voice heard and vote for who you think should win the Academy Award in every category, from Best Picture to Best Original Song, and even the short films. You can vote in each category once per day until polls close on Wednesday, March 23, so feel free to return multiple times to see how your favorites are doing and add to their tallies. See below for the entire ballot and cast your votes now!

The 94th Academy Awards air live March 27, 2022 at 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT on ABC.

Thumbnail images by Chiabella James/©Warner Bros., ©Warner Bros., Niko Tavernise/©20th Century Studios

