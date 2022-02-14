Oscar Ballot 2022: Printable Academy Awards Ballot For Your Oscar Pool

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues its slow crawl to becoming endemic, the various restrictions we faced just a year ago are starting to ease up. This means that by the time the Academy Awards ceremony takes place on March 27, many of us may feel more comfortable hosting the Oscar parties in person this year. Whether you decide to take that chance or you end up Zooming with friends and family on the big night, you’re going to need a handy ballot to keep track of all the trophies being awarded, and, as always, Rotten Tomatoes has you covered.

Below, you’ll find a full printable Oscar ballot for 2022, including Tomatometer and Audience Scores for all the nominated films. Will Jane Campion’s history-making second Best Director nomination culminate in a win for her and Best Picture frontrunner The Power of the Dog? Will Queen Bey’s first ever Oscar nomination for “Be Alive” in King Richard translate into a win for Best Original Song? Can Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s festival darling Drive My Car pull off an upset in Best Picture, Best Director, or Best Adapted Screenplay? Download the full printable 202e Oscar ballot below, make your picks, and good luck!

Click here to download and print your 2022 Oscar ballot.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live March 27, 2022 at 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT on ABC.



Thumbnail images by Samir Hussein, Kevin Winter, Taylor Hill/Getty Images

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.