Trophy Talk

Oscar Ballot 2022: Printable Academy Awards Ballot For Your Oscar Pool

Download and print the Rotten Tomatoes Oscar ballot, complete with Tomatometer scores and Audience Scores for all the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards.

by | February 14, 2022 | Comments

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues its slow crawl to becoming endemic, the various restrictions we faced just a year ago are starting to ease up. This means that by the time the Academy Awards ceremony takes place on March 27, many of us may feel more comfortable hosting the Oscar parties in person this year. Whether you decide to take that chance or you end up Zooming with friends and family on the big night, you’re going to need a handy ballot to keep track of all the trophies being awarded, and, as always, Rotten Tomatoes has you covered.

Below, you’ll find a full printable Oscar ballot for 2022, including Tomatometer and Audience Scores for all the nominated films. Will Jane Campion’s history-making second Best Director nomination culminate in a win for her and Best Picture frontrunner The Power of the Dog? Will Queen Bey’s first ever Oscar nomination for “Be Alive” in King Richard translate into a win for Best Original Song? Can Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s festival darling Drive My Car pull off an upset in Best Picture, Best Director, or Best Adapted Screenplay? Download the full printable 202e Oscar ballot below, make your picks, and good luck!

Click here to download and print your 2022 Oscar ballot.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live March 27, 2022 at 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT on ABC.

Thumbnail images by Samir Hussein, Kevin Winter, Taylor Hill/Getty Images

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

dark Hollywood Foreign Press Association Best Actress FOX Paramount Network Hulu 20th Century Fox concert kong Esquire 1990s crime thriller Rock docudrama Awards Tour First Look Martial Arts Lucasfilm rom-coms slasher boxoffice young adult Alien PlayStation WGN USA Network golden globes genre doctor who E! Television Critics Association Fantasy documentaries ABC Family Wes Anderson Epix Opinion Disney+ Disney Plus Sneak Peek Western ViacomCBS Chernobyl A&E lord of the rings television Thanksgiving MCU 2021 kaiju Super Bowl Crunchyroll strong female leads Video Games The CW Best and Worst cops elevated horror olympics game show LGBTQ historical drama aliens fresh National Geographic vs. australia Valentine's Day chucky supernatural Mary Poppins Returns TCA 2017 Television Academy DGA boxing hispanic heritage month politics Sundance Now debate Hear Us Out sitcom Oscars romance harry potter DirecTV rt labs Teen Amazon Studios scorecard TV VICE casting ITV Baby Yoda NBC criterion biography Pop TV all-time Peacock TV renewals series adventure Drama Disney Plus OneApp cars Podcast jurassic park name the review richard e. Grant japanese comic book movie San Diego Comic-Con FX monster movies witnail Pacific Islander Country Polls and Games Year in Review golden globe awards RT21 wonder woman target CBS Infographic Broadway indiana jones comic based on movie ratings period drama 45 zombie know your critic Comedy Musicals Set visit Film franchise leaderboard Tomatazos Red Carpet travel AMC Universal Musical cancelled television a nightmare on elm street venice HFPA Photos TBS Turner Classic Movies Ovation aapi Emmy Nominations 90s Apple TV Plus Calendar anthology Apple Holiday cinemax Mindy Kaling die hard award winner godzilla Funimation crime drama Dark Horse Comics french marvel cinematic universe finale south america Fargo 79th Golden Globes Awards revenge DC Comics Women's History Month rotten movies we love japan Black Mirror werewolf zombies disaster Academy Awards international hist 4/20 heist movie BAFTA comiccon Brie Larson President crossover spider-man superhero screen actors guild MTV DC streaming service Rocky new zealand james bond Awards The Walt Disney Company unscripted comedies serial killer Best Director women live action Pixar social media Image Comics dc obituary Avengers Pirates Spring TV 2019 green book Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Superheroe emmy awards Universal Pictures Best Picture book Netflix Christmas movies 2015 El Rey natural history Trophy Talk anime halloween tv Kids & Family Christmas Countdown Netflix slashers animated Spike TCA Winners Mary poppins festival ID Toys 72 Emmy Awards Vudu Food Network Neflix TV movies 73rd Emmy Awards adenture VOD First Reviews Fox News Sci-Fi A24 new star wars movies psychological thriller video IFC Films Animation saw black comedy ghosts Elton John Sundance Summer talk show blaxploitation Certified Fresh indie Warner Bros. true crime South by Southwest Film Festival police drama Sundance TV BBC One 24 frames Black History Month mission: impossible reviews art house Chilling Adventures of Sabrina facebook HBO Go hispanic stop motion Interview diversity cancelled suspense New York Comic Con Ghostbusters cults Paramount Plus news directors Extras miniseries video on demand stand-up comedy sopranos Tags: Comedy 007 Crackle TV Land festivals spy thriller live event Cannes IMDb TV YouTube 2018 game of thrones The Purge ABC Lifetime cartoon justice league Winter TV transformers PBS toy story cancelled TV series TNT laika Comics on TV AMC Plus Comic-Con@Home 2021 best breaking bad Shondaland child's play OWN WarnerMedia BBC Tumblr quibi 2020 rt archives Reality Legendary marvel comics LGBT nature teaser TLC Marvel Studios spider-verse spain CNN feel good Quiz new york SDCC hollywood war technology hidden camera blockbusters GLAAD ESPN jamie lee curtis 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Premiere Dates TCA Winter 2020 cats The Walking Dead Mudbound Trailer stoner Best Actor Spectrum Originals Masterpiece dramedy CMT comics 99% worst See It Skip It Grammys Schedule APB Creative Arts Emmys popular gangster 71st Emmy Awards book adaptation Exclusive Video Horror Amazon Prime pirates of the caribbean mcc Action critic resources GIFs christmas movies space royal family Film Festival Acorn TV Song of Ice and Fire 2017 thriller black The Arrangement high school Cosplay mockumentary latino Tubi twilight Anna Paquin movies Arrowverse fast and furious Marvel ABC Signature BBC America FX on Hulu theme song toronto crime halloween Superheroes renewed TV shows Star Wars parents Disney Channel Lionsgate sequels Cartoon Network dreamworks sports Captain marvel NYCC Mary Tyler Moore FXX blockbuster sag awards American Society of Cinematographers comic books scary movies asian-american Star Trek Logo Endgame CBS All Access IFC nfl Reality Competition mutant mob Watching Series vampires Lifetime Christmas movies Syfy Character Guide spanish language legend Fall TV Fox Searchlight singing competition TIFF Holidays Nat Geo BET Columbia Pictures Disney streaming service YouTube Red streaming movies MSNBC zero dark thirty deadpool 2016 batman composers binge SXSW VH1 biopic Classic Film spanish action-comedy cancelled TV shows reboot Tokyo Olympics Bravo Marvel Television romantic comedy prank dexter basketball rt labs critics edition HBO Max Freeform X-Men docuseries Nickelodeon independent comic book movies science fiction Disney TCA Awards streaming BET Awards Amazon Prime Video adaptation king arthur The Academy dceu Tarantino Showtime The Witch dragons scary SXSW 2022 RT History universal monsters 93rd Oscars Pet Sematary PaleyFest Adult Swim superman films robots archives documentary Travel Channel HBO Prime Video children's TV Emmys GoT Trivia Apple TV+ canceled TV shows cooking remakes foreign spinoff screenings tv talk canceled political drama Binge Guide Election what to watch Shudder posters football Instagram Live italian Nominations DC Universe Amazon E3 Rom-Com rotten Paramount Discovery Channel free movies History YA USA Britbox telelvision Walt Disney Pictures Hallmark sequel Comedy Central Heroines SundanceTV critics joker Stephen King Family razzies YouTube Premium king kong Pop Hallmark Christmas movies classics Turner Box Office NBA trailers Writers Guild of America CW Seed Rocketman Music Biopics scene in color Pride Month medical drama Sony Pictures Ellie Kemper versus worst movies TruTV TCM Comic Book 21st Century Fox discovery trophy Marathons TV One Mystery kids psycho satire Starz dogs movie nbcuniversal
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy