Oscar Nominations 2022: Full List of Nominated Films, Actors, Directors, and Filmmakers

(Photo by Kirsty Griffin/©Netflix)

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at about 5:15am PDT / 8:13am EDT, Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross will announce the nominees for all 23 categories in the 94th Academy Awards. While Jane Campion’s Western drama The Power of the Dog continues to rack up the awards elsewhere and remains a clear frontrunner in several Oscar categories, 2021 proved to be another strange year for Hollywood, and we expect the nominations will reflect that. (Check out our full list of Oscar 2022 nomination predictions for our take on what will go down on Tuesday.)

Be on the lookout for some surprises, particularly in the races for Best Actress (will Kristen Stewart sneak in for Spencer? we doubt it), Best Supporting Actor and Actress (so many great performances to choose from that it’s kind of a toss-up), and Best Screenplay (both Original and Adapted). Also, the streaming services are likely to have a big presence this year, indicating just how much the ongoing pandemic has sped up the industry change we all saw coming eventually. So pop back over here on Tuesday morning and stay tuned, as we will list the full suite of nominees below as soon as they’re announced.

The 94th Academy Awards air live April 25, 2021, 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT, on ABC.

Are you as obsessed with awards as we are? Check out our Awards Leaderboard for 2020/21.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.