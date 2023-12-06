New Movies & TV Shows Streaming in December 2023: What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and More

Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in December. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, and the pluses — Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ — are all represented. We offer a few highlights up top, but read on to get each streamer’s full schedule, a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, and what’s leaving where available.

HIGHLIGHTS

- - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (2023) (Peacock)

Why You Should Watch: It’s been 14 years since Monk came to an end. Tony Shalhoub won three Emmys for his turn as OCD detective Adrian Monk during the show’s initial eight season run. Now, he’s back in a sequel film that brings the gang back together. Consider this a gift for all the die-hard fans who miss Shalhoub in all his quirky crime solving glory.

Description: Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved step-daughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

Premiere Date: Friday, December 8

- - Reacher: Season 2 (2023) (Prime Video)

Why You Should Watch: Reacher is cut from the same narrative cloth as shows like Justified and Longmire, before it. Mix a quaint small town life with some down and dirty crime, toss in Alan Ritchson’s hulking crime-fighter, and douse it with loads of gritty action. That pretty much sums up Reacher. And if the first season is a sign of things to come, we’re in for quite a ride once the new episodes drop.

Description: Reacher is pulled from his vagabond life by a coded message informing him that a member of the 110th – his elite group of Army Special Investigators – has been murdered. He and some of his former military cohorts reunite to investigate and soon realize the case is bigger than they ever could have imagined.

Premiere Date: Friday, December 15

82% Maestro (2023) (Netflix)

Why You Should Watch: This one has Oscar contender written all over it. Bradley Cooper has quickly become a filmmaker to watch and his new one, documenting the life of famed composer Leonard Bernstein, looks like another win for the actor/director. Prosthetic nose controversy aside, Cooper’s performance as Bernstein is generating tons of buzz.

Description: Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

Premiere Date: Wednesday, December 20

Apple TV+

*ORIGINALS

Friday, December 1



- - Frog and Toad: Christmas Eve (2023) *

- - Shape Island: The Winter Blues (2023) *

- - The Snoopy Show: Happiness Is Holiday Traditions (2023) *

Friday, December 15



- - The Family Plan (2023) *

