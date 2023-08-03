New Movies & TV Shows Streaming in August 2023: What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and More

Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in August. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, and the pluses — Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ — are all represented. We offer a few highlights up top, but read on to get each streamer’s full schedule, a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, and what’s leaving where available.

HIGHLIGHTS

95% Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 (2023)

Why You Should Watch: Season 3 adds screen legend Meryl Streep, as an inexperienced Broadway actor. Paul Rudd returns as doofus action star Ben Glenroy, working on his Broadway debut until his murder. And, of course, the magical chemistry of comedic crime-solving podcasters Charles, Oliver, and Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez).

Description: Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Premiere Date: Tuesday, August 8

- - Star Wars: Ahsoka: Season 1 (2023)

Why You Should Watch: Rosario Dawson delighted Star Wars fans with her guest appearance as live-action Ahsoka — the fan-favorite character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels animated series — in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Here, she stars in the series, as Ahsoka hunts for Rebel enemy Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who leads the remnants of the Galactic Empire. The series also stars Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Wes Chatham as Captain Enoch, David Tennant as Huyang, and the late Ray Stevenson in one of his final roles as Baylan Skoll.

Description: Set after the fall of the Empire, former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Premiere Date: Wednesday, August 23

- - One Piece: Season 1 (2023)

Why You Should Watch: Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, this high-seas adventure transports fans into the walking, talking, stretching, sailing story of young Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy). The series also stars Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are writers, executive producers, and showrunners.

Description: Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world’s ultimate treasure to become the next Pirate King.

Premiere Date: Thursday, August 31

Apple TV+

Wednesday, Aug. 2



Physical: Season 3 (2023) Apple TV+

Friday, Aug. 4

Eva the Owlet: Season 1, Apple TV+

Wednesday, Aug. 9



- - Strange Planet: Season 1 (2023) Apple TV+

Friday, Aug. 18

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, Apple TV+ [movie]

Wednesday, Aug. 23



- - Invasion: Season 2 (2023) Apple TV+

