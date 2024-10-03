New Movies and TV Shows Streaming in October 2024: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Disney+ and more

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.
Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.
Why You Should Watch: The acclaimed dramedy from the creators of Ted Lasso is back after nearly two years.
Description: A grieving therapist (Jason Segel) works through his problems with his own therapist (Harrison Ford).
Premiere Date: Oct. 16
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Season 1
Why You Should Watch: The Russos are back with a new generation of wizards on Disney+.
Description: Justin Russo (David Henrie) is a mortal now, but his sister Alex (Selena Gomez) brings him a new magic protege.
Premiere Date: Oct. 29
Why You Should Watch: The beloved LGBTQ+ romance is back for a third season.
Description: Charlie (Joe Locke), Nick (Kit Connor), and all their friends take their relationships to the next level.
Premiere Date: Oct. 3
* – original
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Where’s Wanda?*
Friday, Oct. 4
Curses!*
Friday, Oct. 11
The Last of the Sea Women [MOVIE]*
Disclaimer*
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Shrinking Season 2*
Friday, Oct. 25
Before*
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Tú También lo Harías*
