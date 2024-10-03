New Movies and TV Shows Streaming in October 2024: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Disney+ and more

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.

Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

Choose your streaming service:

Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video & Freevee | More

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2024

Highlights

Shrinking: Season 2

Why You Should Watch: The acclaimed dramedy from the creators of Ted Lasso is back after nearly two years.

Description: A grieving therapist (Jason Segel) works through his problems with his own therapist (Harrison Ford).

Premiere Date: Oct. 16

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Season 1

Why You Should Watch: The Russos are back with a new generation of wizards on Disney+.

Description: Justin Russo (David Henrie) is a mortal now, but his sister Alex (Selena Gomez) brings him a new magic protege.

Premiere Date: Oct. 29

Heartstopper: Season 3

Why You Should Watch: The beloved LGBTQ+ romance is back for a third season.

Description: Charlie (Joe Locke), Nick (Kit Connor), and all their friends take their relationships to the next level.

Premiere Date: Oct. 3

Apple TV+

* – original

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Where’s Wanda?*

Friday, Oct. 4

Curses!*

Friday, Oct. 11

The Last of the Sea Women [MOVIE]*

Disclaimer*

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Shrinking Season 2*

Friday, Oct. 25

Before*

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Tú También lo Harías*

Choose your streaming service:

Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video & Freevee | More

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2024