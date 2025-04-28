Vote: Your Most Anticipated TV or Streaming Show of May

While April initially looked a little thin on the movie side, the month was packed with fantastic television, from several returning fan favorites to hotly anticipated new series. Being that the summer is usually dominated by movies, it’s probably not a surprise that the tables have turned, and the TV offerings are a little less buzzworthy than they were last month. That doesn’t mean we don’t have some quality shows to look forward to, though, and we want to know what you’re most excited about.

Vote below in our poll for the Most Anticipated TV or Streaming Shows of May before we tally up the votes and announce the top five on Thursday!

See also: Vote for your Most Anticipated Movie of May

Thumbnail images by Jon Pack/©Netflix, ©Adult Swim, Karolina Wojtasik/©Peacock

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.