More Like This: Love The Mandalorian? Here Are More Series Like It

If season 3 of The Mandalorian has you feeling Baby Yoda fever all over again, here are five more shows like it that are totally worth checking out.

Pedro Pascal guiding an orphan through dangerous terrain may seem like old hat now, but The Mandalorian was the first to do it, and it just completed another Certified Fresh, must-see season.

And with more Pedro, more Star Wars, and more hero-and-sidekick action, this list will be your perfect companion for a binge-filled evening — or five.

BRAND-NEW PICK:

96% The Last of Us (HBO)

Starting with our brand new — and somewhat obvious — pick, The Last of Us. Released on HBO and HBO Max in January, this series quickly became a hit and one of the most talked about shows in a long time. And what matters here today, is that it gives you what The Mandalorian can’t: more Pedro Pascal!

After just one Certified Fresh season, The Last of Us is now widely considered among critics to be one of the greatest video game adaptations ever.

While you wait for the officially greenlit season 2, it’ll take you around 10 hours to watch the first season, and then a couple more days to totally process what you just watched.

Where to Watch: by subscription on HBO Max | buy season 1 at Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

THROWBACK PICK:

83% Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengeance (1972) (Toho Company)

Making the journey as our throwback pick is the Lone Wolf and Cub franchise, which includes six films and a tv series. This manga story was first published in 1970 and screams Mandalorian, as it’s centered around an assassin father and his 3-year-old son who travel together seeking revenge.

Over the years critics have praised the sword work of the actors and twists and turns of the story, saying that this movie franchise features the rare type of film that succeeds as either lowbrow visceral entertainment or high-concept art.

The Lone Wolf and Cub films include Sword of Vengeance, Baby Cart at the River Styx, Baby Cart to Hades, Baby Cart in Peril, Baby Cart in the Land of Demons, White Heaven in Hell.

You can binge all six movies and 80 episodes in just about 80 hours.

Where to Watch: by subscription on HBO Max | rent/buy at Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV (The TV series is available to stream by subscription on The Roku Channel.)

AUDIENCE PICK:

96% Andor (Disney+)

Bringing some rebellion to this list is our audience pick, Andor. With fan-favorite Star Wars actor Diego Luna leading the way as thief–turned–rebel spy Cassian Andor, this series takes us into previously unseen parts of the Star Wars universe — much like The Mandalorian.

After a Certified Fresh first season, Andor holds the highest Tomatometer score out of all the live-action Star Wars shows, with critics calling it an exceptionally mature and political entry into the mythos.

With the second and final season probably not coming until 2024, you can watch the 12-episode first season in about nine hours.

Where to Watch: by subscription on Disney+

EDITORS’ PICK:

66% The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

Climbing out of a sarlacc pit to be our editor’s pick is The Book of Boba Fett. This series takes place at the same time as, and even crosses over with, The Mandalorian. It features Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, both reprising their roles from previous Star Wars titles, including The Mandalorian.

While it hasn’t garnered quite the same praise as Mando and Andor, the first season is still Fresh on the Tomatometer. And critics say that it ultimately earns its commission with spectacular set pieces and Morrison’s commanding presence.

No official word yet on a second season, but in the meantime, you can watch the first season in just over five hours. And then you too, may be able to survive a sarlacc pit!

Where to Watch: by subscription on Disney+

CERTIFIED FRESH PICK:

82% Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

And finally, our Certified Fresh pick is another live-action Star Wars series: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Much like Din Djarin, Obi-Wan is a bit of a solo traveler in this series and winds up with some precious cargo of his own, as he he is tasked with looking after a young princess Leia.

With Ewan McGregor returning as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader, critics praise the Certified Fresh limited series, especially McGregor’s soulful performance paired with some refreshing twists.

You’ll only need about four and a half hours to get through the season, which leaves you plenty of time to keep practicing your force powers.

Where to Watch: by subscription on Disney+

86% The Mandalorian: Season 3 (2023) is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

