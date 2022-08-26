Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Cast Preview Their Roles the Epic Fantasy Series

Catching up with the cast of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a test of stamina. The characters of the fantasy series’ huge ensemble cast span Middle-earth: elves, dwarves, humans, harfoots, Númenóreans, and more. Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Perri Nemiroff was up to the task, and spoke to 14 cast members about what to expect from the fantasy epic: Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel), Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), Trystan Gravelle (Pharazôn), Ema Horvath (Eärien), Markella Kavenagh (Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot), Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa), Lloyd Owen (Elendil), Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand), and Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad).

- - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 1 (2022) premieres with its first two episodes on Friday, Sept. 2 on Prime Video.

