Interviewing Advice for Critics from Journalists, Publicists, and Actors

Rotten Tomatoes Lab: Critics Edition is a new series of resources designed to support critics in developing their craft and career, from how-to guides to advice on pitching, publishing, and networking.

In recognition of barriers that exist in the industry, particularly for folks from marginalized backgrounds, Rotten Tomatoes is committed to offering tools, resources and developmental opportunities that help foster a more inclusive pool of critics. As part of this commitment, we have developed the Rotten Tomatoes Lab: Critics Edition, an ongoing educational series that includes in-person and virtual panels, workshops, and editorial articles – offering career development tools for the next generation of critics.

Rotten Tomatoes is collaborating with Gold House, an incubator for Asian and Pacific Islander talent across industries, to facilitate advice for early- to mid-career journalists and spotlight API perspectives in the industry.

In this latest edition of the RT Lab: Critics Edition, journalists, a publicist, and an actor offer advice and discuss their experiences interviewing in press environments. They covered how to pitch, what publicists look for when granting access to screeners and talent, and offer firsthand experiences from journalists’ and actors’ perspectives.

Check out the Critic Resources page for other iterations of the Rotten Tomatoes Lab: Critics Edition and other educational tools for critics.

For more information on Gold House’s Journalism Accelerator program – in partnership with Madison Wells and in collaboration with Rotten Tomatoes and Forbes – please visit goldhouse.org/futures-journalism.