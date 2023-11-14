An Insider’s Guide to Covering Festivals

The Rotten Tomatoes Lab: Critics Edition is a series of resources designed to support critics in developing their craft and career, from how-to guides to advice on pitching, publishing, and networking.

As an extension of Rotten Tomatoes’ support of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Media Inclusion Initiative, a grant program designed to support early-career and underserved press in attending the festival, we held an in-person panel featuring established critics offering advice for festival first-timers.

Throughout the panel, established critics with experience as editors, freelancers, reporting, and reviewing, offered advice for scheduling, pitching, and gaining access to events and screenings.

The conversation was moderated by Jaqueline Coley (Awards Editor at Rotten Tomatoes), and participants included: Kay-B, freelance journalist, TV and film critic, producer, podcaster, and on-camera host; Esther Zuckerman, freelance entertainment writer; Erik Anderson, Editor-in-Chief of AwardsWatch; and Valerie Complex, Film Writer and Associate Editor at Deadline.

Check out the Critic Resources page for other iterations of the Rotten Tomatoes Lab: Critics Edition and other educational tools for critics.