Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny First Reviews: 'Safe,' 'Wacky,' 'Empty,' Critics Say

Exactly 15 years after the Cannes premiere of the previous installment, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny just made its debut at the same film festival, and the first reviews have made their way online. This fifth movie in the franchise sees Harrison Ford return as the titular adventuring archaeologist, with many of his scenes set in the past using de-aging special effects.

Also along for the ride are Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy’s goddaughter and Antonio Banderas as a new ally, while John Rhys-Davies returns as Sallah, last seen in Raiders of the Lost Ark. James Mangold directs Dial of Destiny, taking over from Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four Indiana Jones movies.

Here’s what critics are saying about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

(Photo by Lucasfilm)

“Indiana Jones still has a certain old-school class.”

– Peter Bradshaw, Guardian

“James Mangold brings the character’s adventures to a satisfying close.”

– James Mottram, South China Morning Post

“It ultimately feels like a counterfeit of priceless treasure: the shape and the gleam of it might be superficially convincing for a bit, but the shabbier craftsmanship gets all the more glaring the longer you look.”

– Robbie Collin, Daily Telegraph (UK)

“Nobody with a brain in their heads will compare Dial of Destiny favorably to the first three films.”

– Donald Clarke, Irish Times

“An empty slog of a movie that only exists to smooth over any of the stray fan complaints that have splintered the franchise’s audience over the last 15 years, ‘The Dial of Destiny’ is a globe-trotting adventure movie so safe that even its 80-year-old hero never seems to be in any significant danger.”

– David Ehrlich, IndieWire

“If you join him for the ride, it feels like a fitting goodbye to cinema’s favourite grave-robber.”

– John Nugent, Empire Magazine

“Harrison Ford is the hero of the hour. He never loses either his scowl or his doggedness. He plays even the flimsiest scenes with conviction and dry humour. His performance carries the movie.”

– Geoffrey Macnab, Independent (UK)

50% Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) (Walt Disney Pictures)

