200 Best LGBTQ+ Movies of All Time

It’s been a big few years for LGBTQ films. In 2016, Carol earned six Oscar nominations, and just a year later, for the first time in history, Moonlight became the first LGBTQ+-themed movie to win Best Picture. At the 2019 Oscars, Olivia Colman was named Best Actress for playing the lesbian queen Anne in The Favourite, beating out Can You Ever Forgive Me?‘s Melissa McCarthy, who played lesbian writer Lee Israel. In 2020, Pedro Almadóvar’s Pain and Glory would make a dent on the awards circuit, as would Celine Sciamma’s romance Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, one of the best-reviewed movies of recent years. Meanwhile, Love, Simon made history in 2018 as the first mainstream, wide-release teenage rom-com to focus on a gay character (a spin-off TV series, Love, Victor, enters its second season on Hulu this year). And it wasn’t the last: A lesbian romance lies at the center of critically acclaimed high school flick, Booksmart, as well as last year’s Christmas rom-com, The Happiest Season. Meanwhile comedy Midas Judd Apatow is currently producing a gay rom-com starring Billy on the Street’s Billy Eichner, which will hit theaters in Summer 2022.

All of these films stand on the shoulders of other LGBTQ+ films that have come before. Our list of the 200 Best LGBTQ+ Movies of All Time stretches back 90 years to the pioneering German film, Mädchen in Uniform, which was subsequently banned by the Nazis, and crosses multiple continents, cultures, and genres. There are broad American comedies (The Birdcage), artful Korean crime dramas (The Handmaiden), groundbreaking indies (Tangerine), and landmark documentaries (Paris Is Burning). In our latest thorough update to the list, we added titles like the documentary Welcome to Chechnya, about LGBTQ+ activists risking their lives for the cause in Russia; Certified Fresh comedy Shiva, Baby; and Netflix’s The Old Guard, a rare movie about super beings that showed a same-sex relationship between two of its heroes.

When revising this list in further recent updates, we’ve also looked to include more stories from outside of the U.S., and we’re excited for people to discover films like Taboo (Gohatto), a gay love story set during the waning years of the samurai era; The Wound (Inxeba), centered around three men during a tribal initiation ceremony in Africa; and Australian film 52 Tuesdays, about the relationship between a daughter and her mother who is undergoing a gender transition.

To be considered for the list, a movie had to prominently feature gay, lesbian, trans, or queer characters; concern itself centrally with LGBTQ+ themes; present its LGBTQ+ characters in a fair and realistic light; and/or be seen as a touchpoint in the evolution of queer cinema. And it had to be Fresh. The final list was culled from a longlist of hundreds, after which the films were ranked according to our ranking formula which acts as a kind of inflation adjustment, taking into consideration the Tomatometer score, as well as the number of reviews a film received relative to the average number of reviews for films released that same year. We did not include miniseries, leaving out seminal works like Angels in America, nor movies made for TV. (Movies released on streaming services, such as new addition Mucho Mucho Amor, were included.) And we recognize that some of the films in the list will re-ignite healthy debates that have been fixtures of discussion around LGBTQ+ films — straight actors playing gay characters, cis actors playing trans characters, and the historical dominance of white male perspectives. We’d encourage those debates to continue, respectfully, in the comments section below. (And speaking of comments: yes, we know that But I’m a Cheerleader is missing — we love it too! — but it’s Rotten.)

For now, join us as we celebrate the work of hundreds of filmmakers whose talents and risks have opened up the possibilities of cinema.

Best LGBTQ+ Movies

#198 The Prom (2020) 54% #198 Adjusted Score: 68699% Critics Consensus: Through fiery songs and dance breaks, The Prom's bonanza of glitz, glitter, and jazz hands might be enough to whisk audiences away. Synopsis: Down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to... Down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to... [More] Starring: Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key Directed By: Ryan Murphy

#194 Bent (1997) 74% #194 Adjusted Score: 70534% Critics Consensus: Bent juggles heavy topics with style, though its heavy-handedness at times feels more like exploitation than exploration. Synopsis: In 1930s Berlin, homosexual Max (Clive Owen) sleeps with German officer Wolf (Nikolaj Waldau), only to see him killed by... In 1930s Berlin, homosexual Max (Clive Owen) sleeps with German officer Wolf (Nikolaj Waldau), only to see him killed by... [More] Starring: Clive Owen, Lothaire Bluteau, Brian Webber, Ian McKellen Directed By: Sean Mathias

#192 Falling (2020) 67% #192 Adjusted Score: 71537% Critics Consensus: As messy and complex as the relationship at its center, Falling's repetitive nature can be taxing, but its heart is clearly in the right place. Synopsis: FALLING follows John (Viggo Mortensen) who lives with his partner, Eric (Terry Chen), and their daughter, Mónica (Gabby Velis), in... FALLING follows John (Viggo Mortensen) who lives with his partner, Eric (Terry Chen), and their daughter, Mónica (Gabby Velis), in... [More] Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Lance Henriksen, Laura Linney, Sverrir Gudnason Directed By: Viggo Mortensen

#191 Mayor Pete (2021) 71% #191 Adjusted Score: 72855% Critics Consensus: Mayor Pete may not pull back the curtain on its subject's deepest inner self, but it remains a compelling portrait of a candidate on the campaign trail. Synopsis: Mayor Pete brings viewers inside Pete's campaign to be the youngest U.S. President, providing an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate,... Mayor Pete brings viewers inside Pete's campaign to be the youngest U.S. President, providing an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate,... [More] Starring: Pete Buttigieg, Chasten Buttigieg Directed By: Jesse Moss

#189 Shortbus (2006) 68% #189 Adjusted Score: 73308% Critics Consensus: The sex may be explicit, but Mitchell integrates it into the characters' lives and serves the whole story up with a generous dose of sweetness and wit. Synopsis: John Cameron Mitchell's SHORTBUS explores the lives of several emotionally challenged characters as they navigate the comic and tragic intersections... John Cameron Mitchell's SHORTBUS explores the lives of several emotionally challenged characters as they navigate the comic and tragic intersections... [More] Starring: Sook-Yin Lee, Paul Dawson, Lindsay Beamish, PJ DeBoy Directed By: John Cameron Mitchell

#186 Personal Best (1982) 73% #186 Adjusted Score: 74151% Critics Consensus: Mariel Hemingway has a career-making star turn in this highly physical drama about two Olympic athletes who find each other during competitive training. Synopsis: Young sprinter Chris Cahill (Mariel Hemingway) is having difficulty reaching her potential as an athlete, until she meets established track... Young sprinter Chris Cahill (Mariel Hemingway) is having difficulty reaching her potential as an athlete, until she meets established track... [More] Starring: Mariel Hemingway, Patrice Donnelly, Scott Glenn, Kenny Moore Directed By: Robert Towne

#184 Southern Comfort (2001) 95% #184 Adjusted Score: 75031% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Kate Davis's award-winning documentary chronicles the final four seasons in the life of Robert Eads, a female-to-male transsexual dying of... Kate Davis's award-winning documentary chronicles the final four seasons in the life of Robert Eads, a female-to-male transsexual dying of... [More] Starring: Directed By: Kate Davis

#181 Heartbeats (2010) 74% #181 Adjusted Score: 75276% Critics Consensus: An art film to the max, Heartbeats intriguing and appealing premise is sometimes buried by director Xavier Dolan's filmmaking flourishes. Synopsis: Francis (Xavier Dolan) is a young gay man, Marie (Monia Chokri) is a young straight woman and the two of... Francis (Xavier Dolan) is a young gay man, Marie (Monia Chokri) is a young straight woman and the two of... [More] Starring: Niels Schneider, Xavier Dolan, Monia Chokri, Anne Dorval Directed By: Xavier Dolan

#180 The Runaways (2010) 69% #180 Adjusted Score: 75626% Critics Consensus: Viewers expecting an in-depth biopic will be disappointed, but The Runaways is as electric as the band's music, largely thanks to strong performances from Michael Shannon, Dakota Fanning, and Kristen Stewart. Synopsis: Joan Jett (Kristen Stewart) and Cherie Currie (Dakota Fanning), two rebellious teenagers from Southern California, become the frontwomen for the... Joan Jett (Kristen Stewart) and Cherie Currie (Dakota Fanning), two rebellious teenagers from Southern California, become the frontwomen for the... [More] Starring: Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning, Alia Shawkat, Scout Taylor-Compton Directed By: Floria Sigismondi

#177 High Art (1998) 76% #177 Adjusted Score: 76254% Critics Consensus: A surprisingly sultry performance from Ally Sheedy elevates High Art from pretentious melodrama to compelling -- if still a little pretentious -- romance. Synopsis: Syd (Radha Mitchell), a low-level editor at a photography magazine eager to establish herself, discovers her neighbor is the once-celebrated... Syd (Radha Mitchell), a low-level editor at a photography magazine eager to establish herself, discovers her neighbor is the once-celebrated... [More] Starring: Ally Sheedy, Radha Mitchell, Patricia Clarkson, Tammy Grimes Directed By: Lisa Cholodenko

#172 Outrage (2009) 77% #172 Adjusted Score: 77696% Critics Consensus: Outrage walks a difficult moral and ethical line -- and not always successfully -- but despite its flaws, it's a fascinating, provocative look at homosexuality in American politics. Synopsis: Oscar-nominated documentarian Kirby Dick directs this shocking and passionate indictment of the clandestine hypocrisy of many closeted homosexuals in Washington,... Oscar-nominated documentarian Kirby Dick directs this shocking and passionate indictment of the clandestine hypocrisy of many closeted homosexuals in Washington,... [More] Starring: Directed By: Kirby Dick

#165 The Intervention (2016) 78% #165 Adjusted Score: 80483% Critics Consensus: The Intervention's familiar plot is enlivened by complex character dynamics and a likable cast. Synopsis: A weekend getaway for four couples takes a sharp turn when one of the couples discovers the entire trip was... A weekend getaway for four couples takes a sharp turn when one of the couples discovers the entire trip was... [More] Starring: Clea DuVall, Melanie Lynskey, Natasha Lyonne, Vincent Piazza Directed By: Clea DuVall

#163 Alex Strangelove (2018) 81% #163 Adjusted Score: 80690% Critics Consensus: Alex Strangelove offers a refreshingly insightful -- and fittingly adult -- take on teen sexuality enlivened by smart humor and a fearlessly progressive approach. Synopsis: A high school senior plans on losing his virginity to his girlfriend. Things get complicated when he meets a handsome... A high school senior plans on losing his virginity to his girlfriend. Things get complicated when he meets a handsome... [More] Starring: Daniel Doheny, Madeline Weinstein, Antonio Marziale, Joanna Adler Directed By: Craig Johnson

#161 Philadelphia (1993) 80% #161 Adjusted Score: 81211% Critics Consensus: Philadelphia indulges in some unfortunate clichés in its quest to impart a meaningful message, but its stellar cast and sensitive direction are more than enough to compensate. Synopsis: Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Jason Robards, Antonio Banderas Directed By: Jonathan Demme