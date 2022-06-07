RT Podcast

Debating the Jurassic Park Franchise

With Jurassic World: Dominion set to hit theaters, we look back and assess the entire franchise from a fan's point of view.

by | June 8, 2022 | Comments

The sci-fi dino-thriller franchise that began with Jurassic Park has never quite lived up to the height of its first installment, and this week it will make one last (presumably) attempt to impress the critics — and rake in a ton of cash — with Jurassic World: Dominion. With that in mind, this episode of our Aftershow podcast reaches all the way back to 1993 to reexamine the entire series as a whole, considering the highs and the lows as we prepare for its swan song (again, presumably).

Listen Now: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Radio Public | Deezer | iHeart

Host and RT correspondent Nikki Novak welcomes frequent RT podcast guest Perri Nemiroff, film critic and Senior Producer at Collider, who is not just your run-of-the-mill Jurassic Park expert and super-fan — just ask her about the tattoo she has of a certain iconic phrase from the movie. Perri has joined us before to argue the merits of Jurassic World and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, among others, and this time around she engages Nikki in a lively discussion about the best and worst of the franchise, from famous lines to favorite moments and more. Tune in for the full discussion!

Image from Jurassic Park (1993)

(Photo by ©Universal Pictures courtesy Everett Collection)

