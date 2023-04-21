Celebrating RT25 with our Favorite Movies of 1998

To celebrate 25 years of Rotten Tomatoes, guests Clarke Wolfe and Winston A. Marshall join Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong host Mark Ellis to reminisce about some of our favorite movies from 1998. From the comedy blockbuster Rush Hour to the romantic drama Practical Magic, we cover all that 1998 had to offer.

Does anyone remember the Jonathan Taylor Thomas Christmas classic I’ll be Home from Christmas? Winston sure does and has an amazing story about it.

Check out all that and more all on this After Dark special RT25 episode!

Subscribe to Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong on: