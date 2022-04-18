Bob Odenkirk and the Better Call Saul Cast on Their ‘Rollercoaster’ Final Season

The Better Call Saul cast talk about the show’s final season and the new sides of their characters fans can look forward to. Star Bob Odenkirk fills us in on Jimmy McGill’s transition to Saul Goodman, while Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Patrick Fabian preview the cartel war, acts of vengeance, and other bloody trouble to come, as well as how they felt when they read the series finale’s script. Correspondent Mark Ellis hosts Rotten Tomatoes’ conversation with the Saul stars.

100% Better Call Saul: Season 6 (2022) premieres on Monday, April 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

Read Also:

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman Will Appear in Better Call Saul Season 6

Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks Set Their First Post–Better Call Saul Roles

Better Call Saul Final Season First Reviews

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.