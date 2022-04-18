Video Interviews

Bob Odenkirk and the Better Call Saul Cast on Their ‘Rollercoaster’ Final Season

The show's star and co-stars Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Patrick Fabian preview season 6 and reveal their reactions to the series finale's script.

by | April 18, 2022 | Comments

The Better Call Saul cast talk about the show’s final season and the new sides of their characters fans can look forward to. Star Bob Odenkirk fills us in on Jimmy McGill’s transition to Saul Goodman, while Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Patrick Fabian preview the cartel war, acts of vengeance, and other bloody trouble to come, as well as how they felt when they read the series finale’s script. Correspondent Mark Ellis hosts Rotten Tomatoes’ conversation with the Saul stars.

100% Better Call Saul: Season 6 (2022) premieres on Monday, April 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

Read Also: 
Walter White and Jesse Pinkman Will Appear in Better Call Saul Season 6
Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks Set Their First Post–Better Call Saul Roles
Better Call Saul Final Season First Reviews

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

facebook TIFF Writers Guild of America Tumblr deadpool IFC unscripted witnail Amazon Prime satire Song of Ice and Fire book adaptation E! travel science fiction Warner Bros. documentaries Apple TV Plus cancelled TV series 20th Century Fox Mystery Grammys Marathons Emmys South by Southwest Film Festival slasher renewed TV shows Brie Larson The Purge adventure GLAAD Year in Review animated HBO Go children's TV Sundance spider-man Hallmark Chernobyl streaming movies nfl Food Network YouTube Premium Fall TV hollywood TCA FOX Legendary Pet Sematary FX basketball Chilling Adventures of Sabrina DGA HFPA Alien Disney Channel harry potter 2020 golden globes Best Director Comics on TV Opinion australia rt labs Crunchyroll docudrama japanese Black History Month BAFTA Film Festival nature Spectrum Originals TV Land spinoff reviews Certified Fresh kong cancelled television American Society of Cinematographers Tarantino CW Seed Reality scary movies Holiday TCA Winter 2020 Apple marvel comics Baby Yoda video on demand Music Country mutant hispanic heritage month The Arrangement comedies godzilla Calendar Cannes fresh remakes IFC Films E3 YouTube Trophy Talk ABC Signature cars true crime 73rd Emmy Awards stop motion PaleyFest DC Universe transformers free movies BET CNN Lucasfilm marvel cinematic universe Heroines television posters prank Rock italian scene in color rom-coms 93rd Oscars 4/20 book 2017 Amazon documentary dramedy Broadway spy thriller target Lifetime ABC Family Family a nightmare on elm street Epix teaser Schedule Christmas TruTV Box Office anime know your critic Anna Paquin action-comedy festivals The Walt Disney Company Superheroes TV renewals christmas movies suspense Elton John Fargo Winter TV kaiju period drama Sci-Fi zombie adenture dc critics japan south america hidden camera Vudu Universal sequel Amazon Studios diversity Nat Geo CBS new star wars movies robots live event nbcuniversal independent Quiz History Freeform Adult Swim Neflix Nickelodeon parents MGM NBA Polls and Games rotten Tomatazos lord of the rings 007 FX on Hulu Exclusive Video Paramount Network NYCC streaming SXSW joker Travel Channel Hear Us Out Nominations Awards new york live action Film dogs VICE king arthur vampires USA Rom-Com Disney streaming service Trivia A24 ratings Horror Discovery Channel doctor who Tags: Comedy docuseries X-Men sag awards high school cats sequels Toys Rocketman USA Network Comic Book aliens First Look CMT LGBT anthology Interview Syfy films Turner Comedy Central blaxploitation Classic Film Spike VH1 The CW Disney Image Comics Ovation TV Holidays feel good war finale based on movie halloween toronto Fox News dexter 72 Emmy Awards asian-american MCU 94th Oscars critic resources cults concert Rocky Oscar halloween tv YA Marvel Studios Oscars green book ITV police drama french MSNBC strong female leads GoT 90s dragons Fox Searchlight OWN young adult Drama comic book movie 2021 romance news Walt Disney Pictures quibi MTV laika sopranos hist crime drama spider-verse screenings Shondaland twilight Premiere Dates Star Wars National Geographic Red Carpet trophy leaderboard Marvel Sundance Now new zealand casting game show 24 frames 99% telelvision Shudder Paramount Infographic Crackle DirecTV Animation Peacock Academy Awards Mary poppins directors Lionsgate crime universal monsters black comedy romantic comedy jamie lee curtis talk show mcc Superheroe Pride Month stand-up comedy justice league LGBTQ boxing thriller movie series Paramount Plus Comic-Con@Home 2021 The Walking Dead Sneak Peek golden globe awards supernatural Fantasy zero dark thirty Acorn TV serial killer cooking A&E See It Skip It Black Mirror Tubi rt archives dark dreamworks rotten movies we love award winner Western AMC zombies Sony Pictures Stephen King what to watch DC streaming service BBC America TV One cancelled New York Comic Con canceled Best Actress spanish language tv talk Ghostbusters cancelled TV shows Britbox die hard indiana jones Spring TV RT History Esquire best psychological thriller scary ID emmy awards 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards WGN psycho DC Comics Logo GIFs boxoffice politics legend social media heist movie biography Avengers Bravo canceled TV shows Tokyo Olympics Dark Horse Comics NBC Podcast fast and furious Masterpiece Pacific Islander toy story comic 21st Century Fox monster movies Binge Guide Set visit worst movies slashers chucky PBS movies archives Musical San Diego Comic-Con RT21 football comic book movies Emmy Nominations sitcom Hulu richard e. Grant SundanceTV WarnerMedia name the review superman SDCC medical drama TV movies El Rey james bond cops Lifetime Christmas movies APB obituary wonder woman Marvel Television dceu Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt blockbusters Reality Competition Hollywood Foreign Press Association reboot biopic Valentine's Day HBO Max comiccon President werewolf rt labs critics edition popular Watching Series Kids & Family art house Awards Tour space Best Picture adaptation Netflix Christmas movies genre Apple TV+ 2016 spain 71st Emmy Awards Instagram Live VOD Thanksgiving versus festival Teen comic books black Mary Poppins Returns The Witch Martial Arts worst Video Games Women's History Month jurassic park Amazon Prime Video ABC 1990s Best Actor Hallmark Christmas movies 2018 mockumentary historical drama Cartoon Network hispanic TLC mob stoner YouTube Red pirates of the caribbean all-time Best and Worst AMC Plus TCA 2017 TCM Winners razzies video miniseries women discovery international technology crime thriller Television Critics Association elevated horror Star Trek political drama child's play ESPN Cosplay Pixar foreign SXSW 2022 Sundance TV criterion Columbia Pictures trailers aapi CBS All Access ghosts Trailer HBO saw Endgame comics batman Action 2019 Musicals cinemax Countdown Starz FXX gangster Election kids olympics Universal Pictures Summer BBC BET Awards latino Showtime game of thrones Creative Arts Emmys Pirates binge cartoon Prime Video Television Academy disaster 79th Golden Globes Awards Mindy Kaling ViacomCBS Captain marvel composers venice king kong royal family Super Bowl blockbuster scorecard vs. debate Turner Classic Movies Mudbound 45 natural history breaking bad Disney+ Disney Plus indie revenge OneApp First Reviews superhero theme song TBS IMDb TV TNT BBC One Ellie Kemper Mary Tyler Moore Comedy classics The Academy Funimation 2015 screen actors guild Arrowverse Extras Pop franchise singing competition sports PlayStation crossover Wes Anderson Pop TV Netflix TCA Awards Disney Plus Character Guide Biopics mission: impossible Photos spanish
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy