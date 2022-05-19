RT Podcast

Binge Battle: Better Call Saul

As the final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff nears its end, our panelists go head-to-head on the most burning questions, from the most shocking moment to which show is actually better.

by | May 20, 2022 | Comments

Breaking Bad is commonly regarded as one of the greatest television shows ever, so it’s more than a small miracle that a spin-off of that series has become, in the popular zeitgeist, just as well-regarded, if not better. We are currently smack dab in the middle of Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season — which, by the way, makes it a full season longer than Breaking Bad — and as the first half of the season comes to a close (before returning on July 11), it’s a great time to break down all the highlights in an episode of Binge Battle.

Listen Now: Spotify | Amazon Music | Stitcher | TuneIn | Radio Public | Deezer

Regular host Mark Ellis plays moderator between two panelists who will debate and rebut and attempt to get the upper hand on one another in a variety of Better Call Saul-related topics, including best call-back characters, best season, most shocking moment, and of course, whether or not the series is, in fact, better than Breaking Bad. Going head-to-head this time around are Jake Baldino, producer at Gameranx and host of his own YouTube channel, and Josh Macuga, a writer, producer, and lead host of FCF. They’re actually close friends who are also huge fans of BCS, but they have some very different opinions on the topics at hand. Tune in for the full battle!

Key art for Better Call Saul

(Photo by ©AMC)

