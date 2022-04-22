Bill Hader and Team Barry on the Chaos of Season 3

The cast of Barry, HBO’s dark comedy about a hitman with existential issues, preview the new season. Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley got the lowdown on season 3 from series co-creator Bill Hader, who plays the titular Barry, and costars Anthony Carrigan (NoHo Hank), Sarah Goldberg (Sally Reed), Stephen Root (Monroe Fuches), and Henry Winkler (Gene Cousineau) — a season so dark, Winkler says he bought a miner’s hat with a headlamp off of Amazon to navigate it.

100% Barry: Season 2 (2019) premieres on Sunday, April 24 on HBO and HBO Max.

