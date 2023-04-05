25 Best Animated Movies of Each Year Since 1998

We’re celebrating 25 years of Rotten Tomatoes with a look back on some of the most celebrated movies of each year, since 1998! Previously we took a look at the horror genre, and now we explore the animation medium, with each title selected using our recommendation formula, a calculation based on the Tomatometer that prioritizes the titles that stood out among critics and fans, combined with a pinch of curatorial love from our editors. Using this formula, we discovered the most recommended animated movie of every year since 1998.

The guide unsurprisingly begins in the late ’90s with Pixar and their follow-up feature to Toy Story, A Bug’s Life. (What is this? A Seven Samurai for ants?) Then came the 1999 mega-sequel Toy Story 2, which cemented the studio as the premier American animation shop for the years ahead. Toy Story 3 (2010) and Toy Story 4 (2019) would also peg Woody and Buzz as stars of the highest-recommended animated film of their respective years.

Pixar would next take the top spot after 1999 with 2004’s The Incredibles. In between, we see a great variety of animation: the stop-motion Chicken Run, Studio Ghibli fantasia Spirited Away, the traditionally drawn Lilo & Stitch (the last hurrah of the Disney Renaissance), and the Jacques Tati-inspired Triplets of Belleville.

After The Incredibles, it’s another string of eclectic top offerings, featuring Wallace & Gromit in Curse of the Were-Rabbit (directed by Chicken Run‘s Nick Park), Satoshi Kon’s final film Paprika, and the urgent, biographical Persepolis.

Starting in 2008, we see a triple-header from Pixar and arguably their golden age: WALL-E, Up, and Inside Out. From there, the animation playing field opened up, including the return of Disney (Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Zootopia), dazzling fan tribute Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers, the animated documentary Flee, WB’s The LEGO Movie, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Paprika (2006) 85% Critics Consensus: Following its own brand of logic, Paprika is an eye-opening mind trip that is difficult to follow but never fails to dazzle. Synopsis: Dr. Atsuko Chiba works as a scientist by day and, under the code name "Paprika," is a dream detective at night. Starring: Cindy Robinson, Yuri Lowenthal, Michael Forest, David Lodge Directed By: Satoshi Kon

WALL-E (2008) 95% Critics Consensus: Wall-E's stellar visuals testify once again to Pixar's ingenuity, while its charming star will captivate younger viewers -- and its timely story offers thought-provoking subtext. Synopsis: WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying up the planet. Starring: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard Directed By: Andrew Stanton

Zootopia (2016) 98% Critics Consensus: The brilliantly well-rounded Zootopia offers a thoughtful, inclusive message that's as rich and timely as its sumptuously state-of-the-art animation -- all while remaining fast and funny enough to keep younger viewers entertained. Synopsis: From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live together. Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba Directed By: Byron Howard, Rich Moore