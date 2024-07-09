Film Critic Breaks Down the Iconic Disney Films of Your Childhood

Certain films have a way of sticking with you as you maneuver through life; for one critic in particular, it was the films of the Disney Renaissance. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lion King, critic Carlos Aguilar sat down for the first installment of RT’s Critical Thinking, where film critics discuss impactful movie moments, to dissect the iconic animated films released by Disney from 1989 to 1999.

Aguilar breaks down everything from the lighthearted quirkiness of The Little Mermaid to the dramatic darkness of Mulan, highlighting the rewatchable qualities, nuanced subject matter, and catchy musical numbers that made the hand-drawn feature films classics in the first place.

Carlos Aguilar: I think nostalgia plays a part in how you perceive a film. Because I saw these films growing up, they became a part of my movie-watching identity as a kid. Watching them in theaters and then at home, I feel there’s a connection that is kind of inescapable. That’s why I understand that certain new animated films, which feel kind of forgettable to me, become cultural juggernauts with young children. They represent something for them that, at my age, I perhaps cannot connect with. Maybe that’s why some of these Disney films really resonate with me.

Watch the video for the full critic break-down with Carlos Aguilar.

