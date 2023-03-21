News

25 Best Horror Movies of Each Year Since 1998

Critics and audiences together select the best horror movie of each year since the start of Rotten Tomatoes.

by | March 21, 2023 | Comments

We’re celebrating 25 years of Rotten Tomatoes with a look back on some of the most celebrated genre movies of each year, since 1998! Right now we look at horror, with each title selected using our recommendation formula, a calculation based on the Tomatometer that prioritizes titles which stood out among critics and fans, combined with a pinch of curatorial love from our editors.

The guide begins with 1998’s The Ring, whose 2002 remake kickstarted a rash of Japanese and horror adaptations in America. And Asian horror overall is well-represented, as critics and audiences aligned on Audition, A Tale of Two Sisters, The Host, and Train to Busan.

The top 2000s horror movies are almost an exclusively international affair, with a swath of countries representing, like Spain (The Devil’s Backbone, The Orphanage), United Kingdom (28 Days Later, Shaun of the Dead, The Descent), and Sweden (Let the Right One In).

America starts to make a comeback with 2009’s Zombieland and the satirical The Cabin the Woods, before launching into blockbuster territory with the classic-styled The Conjuring. Since then, horror has had a resurgent decade, with low-budget sensations (The Babadook), social thrillers (Get Out, His House), and sci-fi (A Quiet Place).

#1998

The Ring (1998)
98%

Adjusted Score: 99364%
Critics Consensus: Ringu combines supernatural elements with anxieties about modern technology in a truly frightening and unnerving way.
Synopsis: When her niece is found dead along with three friends after viewing a supposedly cursed videotape, reporter Reiko Asakawa (Nanako... [More]
Starring: Nanako Matsushima, Hiroyuki Sanada, Miki Nakatani, Yuko Takeuchi
Directed By: Hideo Nakata

#1999

Audition (1999)
83%

Adjusted Score: 85875%
Critics Consensus: An audacious, unsettling Japanese horror film from director Takashi Miike, Audition entertains as both a grisly shocker and a psychological drama.
Synopsis: This disturbing Japanese thriller follows Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), a widower who decides to start dating again. Aided by a film-producer... [More]
Starring: Ryo Ishibashi, Eihi Shiina, Jun Kunimura, Miyuki Matsuda
Directed By: Takashi Miike

#2000

Ginger Snaps (2000)
90%

Adjusted Score: 91378%
Critics Consensus: The strong female cast and biting satire of teenage life makes Ginger Snaps far more memorable than your average werewolf movie -- or teen flick.
Synopsis: The story of two outcast sisters, Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) and Brigitte (Emily Perkins), in the mindless suburban town of Bailey... [More]
Starring: Emily Perkins, Katharine Isabelle, Kris Lemche, Mimi Rogers
Directed By: John Fawcett

#2001
Adjusted Score: 97173%
Critics Consensus: Creepily atmospheric and haunting, The Devil's Backbone is both a potent ghost story and an intelligent political allegory.
Synopsis: After losing his father, 10-year-old Carlos (Fernando Tielve) arrives at the Santa Lucia School, which shelters orphans of the Republican... [More]
Starring: Marisa Paredes, Eduardo Noriega, Federico Luppi, Fernando Tielve
Directed By: Guillermo del Toro

#2002

28 Days Later (2002)
87%

Adjusted Score: 94817%
Critics Consensus: Kinetically directed by Danny Boyle, 28 Days Later is both a terrifying zombie movie and a sharp political allegory.
Synopsis: A group of misguided animal rights activists free a caged chimp infected with the "Rage" virus from a medical research... [More]
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Noah Huntley, Naomie Harris, Brendan Gleeson
Directed By: Danny Boyle

#2003
Adjusted Score: 86573%
Critics Consensus: Restrained but disturbing, A Tale of Two Sisters is a creepily effective, if at times confusing, horror movie.
Synopsis: After being institutionalized in a mental hospital, Korean teen Su-mi (Yum Jung-ah) reunites with her beloved sister, Su-yeon (Im Soo-jung),... [More]
Starring: Yum Jung-ah, Kim Kap-soo, Moon Geun-young, Im Soo-jung
Directed By: Kim Jee-woon

#2004
Adjusted Score: 99493%
Critics Consensus: Shaun of the Dead cleverly balances scares and witty satire, making for a bloody good zombie movie with loads of wit.
Synopsis: Shaun is a 30-something loser with a dull, easy existence. When he's not working at the electronics store, he lives... [More]
Starring: Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis, Nick Frost
Directed By: Edgar Wright

#2005

The Descent (2005)
86%

Adjusted Score: 92562%
Critics Consensus: Deft direction and strong performances from its all-female cast guide The Descent, a riveting, claustrophobic horror film.
Synopsis: A year after a severe emotional trauma, Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) goes to North Carolina to spend some time exploring caves... [More]
Starring: Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza, Alex Reid, Saskia Mulder
Directed By: Neil Marshall

#2006

The Host (2006)
93%

Adjusted Score: 98578%
Critics Consensus: As populace pleasing as it is intellectually satisfying, The Host combines scares, laughs, and satire into a riveting, monster movie.
Synopsis: Careless American military personnel dump chemicals into South Korea's Han River. Several years later, a creature emerges from the tainted... [More]
Starring: Song Kang-ho, Byun Hee-bong, Park Hae-il, Bae Doona
Directed By: Bong Joon-ho

#2007

The Orphanage (2007)
87%

Adjusted Score: 93499%
Critics Consensus: Deeply unnerving and surprisingly poignant, The Orphanage is an atmospheric, beautifully crafted haunted house horror film that earns scares with a minimum of blood.
Synopsis: Laura (Belén Rueda) has happy memories of her childhood in an orphanage. She convinces her husband to buy the place... [More]
Starring: Belén Rueda, Fernando Cayo, Geraldine Chaplin, Montserrat Carulla
Directed By: Juan Antonio Bayona

#2008
Adjusted Score: 105126%
Critics Consensus: Let the Right One In reinvigorates the seemingly tired vampire genre by effectively mixing scares with intelligent storytelling.
Synopsis: When Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant), a sensitive, bullied 12-year-old boy living with his mother in suburban Sweden, meets his new neighbor,... [More]
Starring: Kåre Hedebrant, Lina Leandersson, Per Ragnar, Henrik Dahl
Directed By: Tomas Alfredson

#2009

Zombieland (2009)
89%

Adjusted Score: 98842%
Critics Consensus: Wickedly funny and featuring plenty of gore, Zombieland is proof that the zombie subgenre is far from dead.
Synopsis: After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... [More]
Starring: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin
Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#2010

Let Me In (2010)
88%

Adjusted Score: 96619%
Critics Consensus: Similar to the original in all the right ways -- but with enough changes to stand on its own -- Let Me In is the rare Hollywood remake that doesn't add insult to inspiration.
Synopsis: Bullied at school, neglected at home and incredibly lonely, 12-year-old Owen (Kodi Smit-McPhee) spends his days plotting revenge on his... [More]
Starring: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chloë Grace Moretz, Richard Jenkins, Cara Buono
Directed By: Matt Reeves

#2011
Adjusted Score: 103527%
Critics Consensus: The Cabin in the Woods is an astonishing meta-feat, capable of being funny, strange, and scary -- frequently all at the same time.
Synopsis: When five college friends (Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams) arrive at a remote forest cabin... [More]
Starring: Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz
Directed By: Drew Goddard

#2012

Sightseers (2012)
86%

Adjusted Score: 89506%
Critics Consensus: Director Ben Wheatley and writer-stars Alice Lowe and Steve Oram deliver a wicked road trip movie that successfully walks the line between dark comedy and horror.
Synopsis: A couple's (Alice Lowe, Steve Oram) cross-country road trip takes a deadly turn when they decide to start killing everyone... [More]
Starring: Alice Lowe, Steve Oram, Eileen Davies, Richard Glover
Directed By: Ben Wheatley

#2013

The Conjuring (2013)
86%

Adjusted Score: 94487%
Critics Consensus: Well-crafted and gleefully creepy, The Conjuring ratchets up dread through a series of effective old-school scares.
Synopsis: In 1970, paranormal investigators and demonologists Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed (Patrick Wilson) Warren are summoned to the home of... [More]
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor, Ron Livingston
Directed By: James Wan

#2014

The Babadook (2014)
98%

Adjusted Score: 107474%
Critics Consensus: The Babadook relies on real horror rather than cheap jump scares -- and boasts a heartfelt, genuinely moving story to boot.
Synopsis: A troubled widow (Essie Davis) discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home... [More]
Starring: Essie Davis, Daniel Henshall, Noah Wiseman, Hayley McElhinney
Directed By: Jennifer Kent

#2015

Green Room (2015)
90%

Adjusted Score: 103914%
Critics Consensus: Green Room delivers unapologetic genre thrills with uncommon intelligence and powerfully acted élan.
Synopsis: Members (Anton Yelchin, Alia Shawkat) of a punk-rock band and a tough young woman (Imogen Poots) battle murderous white supremacists... [More]
Starring: Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots, Alia Shawkat, Joe Cole
Directed By: Jeremy Saulnier

#2016

Train to Busan (2016)
94%

Adjusted Score: 100451%
Critics Consensus: Train to Busan delivers a thrillingly unique -- and purely entertaining -- take on the zombie genre, with fully realized characters and plenty of social commentary to underscore the bursts of skillfully staged action.
Synopsis: A man (Gong Yoo), his estranged daughter and other passengers become trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak... [More]
Starring: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Choi Woo-sik
Directed By: Yeon Sang-ho

#2017

Get Out (2017)
98%

Adjusted Score: 126225%
Critics Consensus: Funny, scary, and thought-provoking, Get Out seamlessly weaves its trenchant social critiques into a brilliantly effective and entertaining horror/comedy thrill ride.
Synopsis: Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend... [More]
Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford
Directed By: Jordan Peele

#2018

A Quiet Place (2018)
96%

Adjusted Score: 115217%
Critics Consensus: A Quiet Place artfully plays on elemental fears with a ruthlessly intelligent creature feature that's as original as it is scary -- and establishes director John Krasinski as a rising talent.
Synopsis: If they hear you, they hunt you. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by... [More]
Starring: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe
Directed By: John Krasinski

#2019

Us (2019)
93%

Adjusted Score: 124860%
Critics Consensus: With Jordan Peele's second inventive, ambitious horror film, we have seen how to beat the sophomore jinx, and it is Us.
Synopsis: Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a... [More]
Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker
Directed By: Jordan Peele

#2020

His House (2020)
100%

Adjusted Score: 107221%
Critics Consensus: Featuring genuine scares through every corridor, His House is a terrifying look at the specters of the refugee experience and a stunning feature debut for Remi Weekes.
Synopsis: A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new... [More]
Starring: Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith, Cornell John
Directed By: Remi Weekes

#2021
Adjusted Score: 108002%
Critics Consensus: A nerve-wracking continuation of its predecessor, A Quiet Place Part II expands the terrifying world of the franchise without losing track of its heart.
Synopsis: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they... [More]
Starring: Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe
Directed By: John Krasinski

#2022

X (2022)
94%

Adjusted Score: 103662%
Critics Consensus: A fresh spin on the classic slasher formula, X marks the spot where Ti West gets resoundingly back to his horror roots.
Synopsis: In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their... [More]
Starring: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow
Directed By: Ti West

