25 Best Horror Movies of Each Year Since 1998

We’re celebrating 25 years of Rotten Tomatoes with a look back on some of the most celebrated genre movies of each year, since 1998! Right now we look at horror, with each title selected using our recommendation formula, a calculation based on the Tomatometer that prioritizes titles which stood out among critics and fans, combined with a pinch of curatorial love from our editors.

The guide begins with 1998’s The Ring, whose 2002 remake kickstarted a rash of Japanese and horror adaptations in America. And Asian horror overall is well-represented, as critics and audiences aligned on Audition, A Tale of Two Sisters, The Host, and Train to Busan.

The top 2000s horror movies are almost an exclusively international affair, with a swath of countries representing, like Spain (The Devil’s Backbone, The Orphanage), United Kingdom (28 Days Later, Shaun of the Dead, The Descent), and Sweden (Let the Right One In).

America starts to make a comeback with 2009’s Zombieland and the satirical The Cabin the Woods, before launching into blockbuster territory with the classic-styled The Conjuring. Since then, horror has had a resurgent decade, with low-budget sensations (The Babadook), social thrillers (Get Out, His House), and sci-fi (A Quiet Place).

#1998 The Ring (1998) 98% #1998 Adjusted Score: 99364% Critics Consensus: Ringu combines supernatural elements with anxieties about modern technology in a truly frightening and unnerving way. Synopsis: When her niece is found dead along with three friends after viewing a supposedly cursed videotape, reporter Reiko Asakawa (Nanako... When her niece is found dead along with three friends after viewing a supposedly cursed videotape, reporter Reiko Asakawa (Nanako... [More] Starring: Nanako Matsushima, Hiroyuki Sanada, Miki Nakatani, Yuko Takeuchi Directed By: Hideo Nakata

#1999 Audition (1999) 83% #1999 Adjusted Score: 85875% Critics Consensus: An audacious, unsettling Japanese horror film from director Takashi Miike, Audition entertains as both a grisly shocker and a psychological drama. Synopsis: This disturbing Japanese thriller follows Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), a widower who decides to start dating again. Aided by a film-producer... This disturbing Japanese thriller follows Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), a widower who decides to start dating again. Aided by a film-producer... [More] Starring: Ryo Ishibashi, Eihi Shiina, Jun Kunimura, Miyuki Matsuda Directed By: Takashi Miike

#2000 Ginger Snaps (2000) 90% #2000 Adjusted Score: 91378% Critics Consensus: The strong female cast and biting satire of teenage life makes Ginger Snaps far more memorable than your average werewolf movie -- or teen flick. Synopsis: The story of two outcast sisters, Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) and Brigitte (Emily Perkins), in the mindless suburban town of Bailey... The story of two outcast sisters, Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) and Brigitte (Emily Perkins), in the mindless suburban town of Bailey... [More] Starring: Emily Perkins, Katharine Isabelle, Kris Lemche, Mimi Rogers Directed By: John Fawcett

#2009 Zombieland (2009) 89% #2009 Adjusted Score: 98842% Critics Consensus: Wickedly funny and featuring plenty of gore, Zombieland is proof that the zombie subgenre is far from dead. Synopsis: After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#2012 Sightseers (2012) 86% #2012 Adjusted Score: 89506% Critics Consensus: Director Ben Wheatley and writer-stars Alice Lowe and Steve Oram deliver a wicked road trip movie that successfully walks the line between dark comedy and horror. Synopsis: A couple's (Alice Lowe, Steve Oram) cross-country road trip takes a deadly turn when they decide to start killing everyone... A couple's (Alice Lowe, Steve Oram) cross-country road trip takes a deadly turn when they decide to start killing everyone... [More] Starring: Alice Lowe, Steve Oram, Eileen Davies, Richard Glover Directed By: Ben Wheatley

#2014 The Babadook (2014) 98% #2014 Adjusted Score: 107474% Critics Consensus: The Babadook relies on real horror rather than cheap jump scares -- and boasts a heartfelt, genuinely moving story to boot. Synopsis: A troubled widow (Essie Davis) discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home... A troubled widow (Essie Davis) discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home... [More] Starring: Essie Davis, Daniel Henshall, Noah Wiseman, Hayley McElhinney Directed By: Jennifer Kent

#2016 Train to Busan (2016) 94% #2016 Adjusted Score: 100451% Critics Consensus: Train to Busan delivers a thrillingly unique -- and purely entertaining -- take on the zombie genre, with fully realized characters and plenty of social commentary to underscore the bursts of skillfully staged action. Synopsis: A man (Gong Yoo), his estranged daughter and other passengers become trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak... A man (Gong Yoo), his estranged daughter and other passengers become trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak... [More] Starring: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Choi Woo-sik Directed By: Yeon Sang-ho

#2018 A Quiet Place (2018) 96% #2018 Adjusted Score: 115217% Critics Consensus: A Quiet Place artfully plays on elemental fears with a ruthlessly intelligent creature feature that's as original as it is scary -- and establishes director John Krasinski as a rising talent. Synopsis: If they hear you, they hunt you. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by... If they hear you, they hunt you. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by... [More] Starring: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe Directed By: John Krasinski

#2019 Us (2019) 93% #2019 Adjusted Score: 124860% Critics Consensus: With Jordan Peele's second inventive, ambitious horror film, we have seen how to beat the sophomore jinx, and it is Us. Synopsis: Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a... Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a... [More] Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker Directed By: Jordan Peele

#2020 His House (2020) 100% #2020 Adjusted Score: 107221% Critics Consensus: Featuring genuine scares through every corridor, His House is a terrifying look at the specters of the refugee experience and a stunning feature debut for Remi Weekes. Synopsis: A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new... A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new... [More] Starring: Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith, Cornell John Directed By: Remi Weekes