An Oral History of Jurassic World

The legacy of Jurassic Park certainly casts a giant shadow, so when a new film in the franchise debuted in 2015, fans were cautiously optimistic. Thankfully, the new Jurassic World trilogy has managed to blaze its own trail, introducing new heroes, new dinosaurs, and a world unlike any we’ve seen before. As Jurassic World: Dominion prepares to stomp into theaters, director Colin Trevorrow and stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt sat down with Rotten Tomatoes to talk about the journey they’ve taken over the course of the three films. They discuss what Jurassic Park meant to them and what it was like to share the screen with the original stars, how it felt to join the iconic franchise, and of course, how their characters have evolved over the years.

Jurassic World: Dominion opens in theaters on Friday, June 10.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.