Video Interviews

An Oral History of Jurassic World

Director Colin Trevorrow and co-stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt talk about joining the iconic franchise, working with the original cast, and experiencing their own journeys across three films.

by | June 8, 2022 | Comments

The legacy of Jurassic Park certainly casts a giant shadow, so when a new film in the franchise debuted in 2015, fans were cautiously optimistic. Thankfully, the new Jurassic World trilogy has managed to blaze its own trail, introducing new heroes, new dinosaurs, and a world unlike any we’ve seen before. As Jurassic World: Dominion prepares to stomp into theaters, director Colin Trevorrow and stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt sat down with Rotten Tomatoes to talk about the journey they’ve taken over the course of the three films. They discuss what Jurassic Park meant to them and what it was like to share the screen with the original stars, how it felt to join the iconic franchise, and of course, how their characters have evolved over the years.

Jurassic World: Dominion opens in theaters on Friday, June 10.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Freeform Best Picture psychological thriller GoT ghosts children's TV 71st Emmy Awards crime thriller 24 frames news aapi transformers chucky Star Wars screen actors guild Rocketman TruTV Marvel Television The Arrangement series A24 genre halloween tv Hallmark Lucasfilm Sony Pictures critics die hard Mary Tyler Moore BBC One Turner Classic Movies tv talk italian Action trophy talk show Anna Paquin TBS Disney ITV Netflix blockbuster Character Guide women BBC America Lifetime Christmas movies Neflix universal monsters lord of the rings laika ABC Family prank science fiction Lionsgate Crunchyroll dogs Amazon Studios free movies Black History Month Geeked Week adaptation Syfy ABC Signature Holidays television fast and furious royal family Mary poppins Trailer Amazon Prime Video game show Academy Awards Apple VICE Mystery Esquire boxoffice sopranos rotten movies we love basketball jamie lee curtis psycho singing competition Ghostbusters ABC sequel Acorn TV best Tubi Travel Channel indiana jones MSNBC ratings remakes See It Skip It Winter TV documentary festivals Ellie Kemper summer TV preview Women's History Month doctor who vs. werewolf TCA Awards award winner romantic comedy Tumblr First Reviews Holiday emmy awards FX on Hulu SXSW 2022 theme song Song of Ice and Fire Music teaser TV Land CMT blaxploitation DC streaming service japan Television Academy anthology Star Wars Celebration Marvel Studios 20th Century Fox Sci-Fi archives renewed TV shows 2015 young adult Elton John TV movies Shudder Prime Video mockumentary Amazon Prime Countdown leaderboard serial killer cooking composers travel Mindy Kaling art house SDCC Sony Television Critics Association australia directors Family Paramount Pictures Bravo unscripted Nat Geo Pride Month natural history video suspense revenge spider-verse Toys hispanic heritage month Arrowverse TV football superhero dreamworks Alien Discovery Channel space biopic asian-american 2021 scorecard X-Men TCM Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Trivia Chernobyl Binge Guide cinemax Disney streaming service halloween Fantasy Cartoon Network technology 93rd Oscars OneApp CW Seed Martial Arts Mudbound IFC Hollywood Foreign Press Association zombies indie comic books period drama hidden camera versus The CW RT21 Hear Us Out HBO Go Video Games dramedy Best Actress deadpool Christmas cancelled canceled TV shows zero dark thirty new zealand Certified Fresh criterion Cosplay USA Network justice league diversity Rocky comiccon black IFC Films king arthur Biopics comedies toy story summer preview dark Interview Best and Worst cancelled television dragons Oscar harry potter TCA Brie Larson Creative Arts Emmys summer TV Writers Guild of America SundanceTV Tags: Comedy GLAAD festival video on demand First Look new star wars movies scary movies APB Nickelodeon RT History saw streaming cars Broadway Pacific Islander based on movie Showtime supernatural 72 Emmy Awards BBC The Purge Best Director child's play Quiz Disney Channel stand-up comedy target 45 The Academy SXSW LGBTQ TLC stoner Baby Yoda Heroines Grammys name the review MTV sag awards movies Universal Superheroes quibi Country reboot American Society of Cinematographers Film Festival comic Set visit casting scene in color foreign posters CBS 94th Oscars Focus Features Paramount crime drama spanish language History E3 Hulu comic book movies IMDb TV rt archives disaster 2017 Disney+ Disney Plus independent binge french The Walt Disney Company National Geographic Rock docuseries medical drama political drama razzies Election 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Thanksgiving YouTube Red monster movies 1990s TV renewals legend Universal Pictures Hallmark Christmas movies jurassic park what to watch venice President Food Network YouTube Premium Turner war Pop Watching Series Disney Plus Paramount Network mutant wonder woman HBO Schedule 2020 Animation Tarantino obituary Stephen King HFPA Awards Tour Super Bowl facebook Spectrum Originals Endgame aliens Infographic godzilla dexter Legendary The Walking Dead Rom-Com VOD Comics on TV Shondaland crime historical drama Reality trailers docudrama El Rey Fall TV james bond all-time japanese Red Carpet Photos BET rt labs critics edition Superheroe scary films spy thriller Marvel strong female leads telelvision golden globe awards action-comedy Emmys 2018 South by Southwest Film Festival Instagram Live sequels robots Wes Anderson obi wan nbcuniversal 4/20 a nightmare on elm street Cannes blockbusters Awards The Witch Amazon A&E hispanic FOX true crime cancelled TV series Dark Horse Comics Ovation kong 90s spain Reality Competition Logo Comic-Con@Home 2021 TCA Winter 2020 Calendar hist OWN sports Comedy Central Winners Starz DC Universe heist movie slashers witnail richard e. Grant ID social media popular joker book breaking bad TIFF police drama miniseries DC Comics San Diego Comic-Con NBC cults spinoff documentaries Comedy latino Comic Book thriller Film PaleyFest AMC Crackle spanish discovery Trophy Talk satire TCA 2017 parents HBO Max New York Comic Con classics Marathons Adult Swim Black Mirror stop motion Warner Bros. Nominations DGA WGN Pet Sematary concert Sundance Oscars twilight superman MGM finale Exclusive Video USA Tokyo Olympics toronto DirecTV 2016 cancelled TV shows dceu batman Fox News GIFs 73rd Emmy Awards Columbia Pictures PBS Funimation mcc Spike Spring TV adventure politics MCU Musical Classic Film gangster boxing CBS All Access Pop TV Lifetime Podcast Extras Walt Disney Pictures screenings sitcom mission: impossible FXX movie biography 21st Century Fox fresh vampires Star Trek Fargo Pixar green book streamig Emmy Nominations BAFTA feel good comics know your critic Peacock new york comic book movie olympics black comedy Premiere Dates TV One CNN Kids & Family NBA Avengers rt labs international franchise pirates of the caribbean Musicals AMC Plus worst movies debate ESPN Paramount Plus christmas movies BET Awards 79th Golden Globes Awards Opinion ViacomCBS book adaptation Epix adenture broadcast NYCC Horror cats worst marvel cinematic universe crossover E! anime YA 99% Valentine's Day mob kaiju king kong nfl Fox Searchlight spider-man rom-coms interviews YouTube LGBT Teen critic resources Tomatazos FX Sundance TV Drama canceled dc Polls and Games marvel comics cartoon zombie game of thrones streaming movies golden globes Sundance Now animated kids south america reviews Image Comics 2019 hollywood high school PlayStation Year in Review live action Best Actor Sneak Peek Apple TV+ Western Apple TV Plus Britbox Captain marvel slasher rotten cops nature Box Office Mary Poppins Returns Pirates Masterpiece VH1 live event Vudu elevated horror WarnerMedia 007 romance TNT Netflix Christmas movies Summer
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy