An Oral History of Jurassic Park

Almost 30 years ago in June of 1993, a trio of intrepid scientists were alternately awestruck and horrified to learn that a wealthy man with an army of researchers had not only successfully cloned a dinosaur, but created an entire theme park of cloned dinosaurs. Thus began one of the most iconic, thrilling, and technologically groundbreaking franchises ever, whose latest chapter arrives in the form of Jurassic World: Dominion. To celebrate the release of that film, we sat down with the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum to reminisce about their earliest memories of Jurassic Park, from their first day on set together to how they crafted their characters. They explain what it felt like to experience CGI filmmaking and how they never could have predicted how big the film would become, and they offer tons of great behind-the-scenes tidbits for die-hard fans.

88% Jurassic World Dominion (2022) opens in theaters on Friday, June 10.

