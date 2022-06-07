Video Interviews

An Oral History of Jurassic Park

The original trio of stars reminisce about working on the groundbreaking first film and offer behind-the-scenes stories.

by | June 7, 2022 | Comments

Almost 30 years ago in June of 1993, a trio of intrepid scientists were alternately awestruck and horrified to learn that a wealthy man with an army of researchers had not only successfully cloned a dinosaur, but created an entire theme park of cloned dinosaurs. Thus began one of the most iconic, thrilling, and technologically groundbreaking franchises ever, whose latest chapter arrives in the form of Jurassic World: Dominion. To celebrate the release of that film, we sat down with the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum to reminisce about their earliest memories of Jurassic Park, from their first day on set together to how they crafted their characters. They explain what it felt like to experience CGI filmmaking and how they never could have predicted how big the film would become, and they offer tons of great behind-the-scenes tidbits for die-hard fans.

88% Jurassic World Dominion (2022) opens in theaters on Friday, June 10.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

japan IMDb TV TCA Winter 2020 ESPN Britbox true crime prank worst movies classics crossover Cartoon Network disaster dceu spanish razzies godzilla First Reviews USA Network GIFs Star Wars video The Academy Chernobyl talk show streamig Lifetime Christmas movies See It Skip It CMT DC Universe concert Oscar comics TV Super Bowl Hallmark Christmas movies Star Trek The Walking Dead 1990s monster movies Anna Paquin sequel 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards YouTube Premium Superheroes A24 Apple TV Plus ABC Family news doctor who psycho fast and furious BBC sopranos kids new york New York Comic Con Chilling Adventures of Sabrina GoT American Society of Cinematographers dc rt labs critics edition Netflix Christmas movies live event TV renewals 94th Oscars 72 Emmy Awards Shudder crime thriller zombies jurassic park sports SDCC CBS All Access Best Director Logo Women's History Month king arthur Apple TV+ Sneak Peek canceled TV shows Vudu Podcast toy story interviews RT History RT21 Disney Plus Lionsgate justice league Television Academy versus japanese IFC anime green book Broadway Countdown Film vampires NBC Amazon Studios mob Awards Tour streaming Netflix spider-man golden globes toronto ratings Mary Poppins Returns streaming movies cars comedies Comic-Con@Home 2021 Certified Fresh Marathons cops Tokyo Olympics 2020 social media Discovery Channel Emmys kong Christmas book Paramount USA Hollywood Foreign Press Association documentary ITV Hallmark Pop TV zero dark thirty medical drama docuseries superman Showtime werewolf spain comic Creative Arts Emmys worst slashers FX on Hulu cinemax sag awards Ellie Kemper The Arrangement Year in Review obi wan 79th Golden Globes Awards die hard Sci-Fi Paramount Pictures miniseries ViacomCBS animated Trailer Syfy dexter documentaries Rock Sundance TV know your critic chucky heist movie marvel comics Stephen King aliens name the review revenge Tomatazos TV One Disney streaming service basketball summer TV Action Awards composers Interview Bravo 99% VOD rotten universal monsters Writers Guild of America TCA 2017 trailers Rocky unscripted foreign comiccon indie Character Guide black Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt marvel cinematic universe Emmy Nominations renewed TV shows movies 93rd Oscars ABC Signature international Nickelodeon Acorn TV feel good Mudbound rotten movies we love nfl olympics reboot movie Peacock Comics on TV spider-verse Song of Ice and Fire Arrowverse NBA Trivia TCA Awards science fiction spanish language cancelled TV shows historical drama Fall TV Masterpiece Polls and Games casting Academy Awards technology cartoon 73rd Emmy Awards Western stop motion AMC all-time Winter TV Tumblr cancelled TV series war Video Games Nominations Disney+ Disney Plus scary CW Seed Mary Tyler Moore hollywood Captain marvel Nat Geo 2018 Amazon Prime South by Southwest Film Festival robots ID gangster TCM dragons Classic Film Neflix Spike Quiz Tubi asian-american Rom-Com slasher Prime Video BET Awards thriller scene in color biopic Walt Disney Pictures Universal broadcast Dark Horse Comics blaxploitation Cosplay ABC FXX screenings Election action-comedy Binge Guide PlayStation dramedy Holiday latino debate cults MSNBC Sundance Now psychological thriller Best and Worst Shondaland Black Mirror game of thrones harry potter Box Office richard e. Grant Hear Us Out dreamworks biography remakes travel adventure politics Alien Brie Larson Food Network transformers rom-coms diversity Paramount Network The Purge best high school superhero political drama Marvel period drama spy thriller Fox News award winner comic book movie Instagram Live pirates of the caribbean Cannes YouTube Red TV Land Travel Channel MTV TruTV BAFTA Holidays adaptation Winners National Geographic Country Comic Book Heroines Image Comics Black History Month book adaptation french critic resources DC Comics History Martial Arts Fantasy 20th Century Fox X-Men boxoffice target IFC Films aapi Amazon king kong mission: impossible HFPA television series football young adult venice Marvel Television Starz Crunchyroll critics breaking bad nbcuniversal Turner Classic Movies summer preview cancelled television Marvel Studios genre Legendary TIFF Infographic TV movies rt archives scorecard blockbusters Mystery Pet Sematary Mindy Kaling WGN YA dogs SundanceTV Valentine's Day Wes Anderson Spring TV south america DirecTV halloween tv TBS Pirates anthology child's play Family Geeked Week christmas movies vs. twilight royal family Star Wars Celebration archives obituary LGBTQ 2021 Esquire YouTube First Look HBO Go Kids & Family PaleyFest CBS FX children's TV Spectrum Originals a nightmare on elm street Tags: Comedy Animation Hulu LGBT wonder woman romance Freeform Musical strong female leads Thanksgiving GLAAD elevated horror australia kaiju Crackle sitcom police drama Trophy Talk what to watch Best Picture SXSW 2022 HBO Max festivals docudrama halloween Disney video on demand witnail Focus Features adenture Pride Month Universal Pictures Comedy Apple legend dark Lifetime independent spinoff AMC Plus Turner comic book movies 45 Sony women rt labs new zealand The Witch DC streaming service comic books films telelvision deadpool Musicals Calendar laika Teen tv talk jamie lee curtis VICE Warner Bros. Mary poppins new star wars movies E3 scary movies satire festival Amazon Prime Video art house boxing Adult Swim natural history saw 90s cooking Biopics Reality Competition OWN criterion Grammys live action TNT golden globe awards Film Festival Columbia Pictures Ovation binge 71st Emmy Awards discovery blockbuster lord of the rings popular finale President BET Exclusive Video DGA serial killer Disney Channel based on movie romantic comedy Summer Ghostbusters Baby Yoda mockumentary italian Comedy Central posters Fargo Extras Reality Superheroe El Rey emmy awards mcc Photos Best Actress Rocketman singing competition E! joker 2015 Pacific Islander black comedy The CW 2016 trophy Avengers parents franchise 21st Century Fox 4/20 facebook VH1 Opinion cancelled cats Drama canceled quibi theme song sequels BBC One indiana jones crime Set visit A&E Sundance hispanic batman FOX directors free movies 2019 BBC America Oscars Tarantino Television Critics Association zombie HBO reviews hidden camera SXSW space Watching Series Schedule teaser OneApp 007 2017 stoner screen actors guild Sony Pictures hist TCA Paramount Plus TLC game show The Walt Disney Company stand-up comedy suspense leaderboard NYCC WarnerMedia Premiere Dates PBS hispanic heritage month Best Actor Toys Fox Searchlight 24 frames Funimation CNN San Diego Comic-Con james bond MGM Red Carpet crime drama APB Lucasfilm Endgame ghosts Epix Elton John Pixar summer TV preview Pop nature fresh mutant MCU supernatural Music Horror
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy