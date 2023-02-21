Adam Scott and the Cast of Party Down on Putting the Pink Bowtie Back On

After 13 years, cult comedy Party Down has returned for a third season. Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Zoë Chao, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and John Enbom tell Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Perri Nemiroff about donning the pink bowtie once again, the onscreen reunion, new faces in the catering comedy, and more.

Season 3 description: Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

94% Party Down: Season 3 (2023) premieres at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 on Starz.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.