Binge Guide

8 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch This May

Stranger Things, Star Wars films featuring young Obi-Wan Kenobi, Hacks, and five more binges to indulge in this month.

by | May 2, 2022 | Comments

The weather’s warming up, and that no longer means just blockbuster fare at your local movie theaters. TV and streaming is ramping up some of today’s biggest properties with new seasons this month, including Stranger Things and Star Wars. To find out what else is new this month, read up on the eight certified fresh returning series below!

Purchase episodes and seasons on demand: Apple | Google Play | Microsoft | Prime Video | Vudu

98% Girls5eva (Peacock TV)

What it is: Charting the comeback reunion efforts of a long-forgotten pop girl group, Girls5eva stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell. The comedy series comes from creator Meredith Scardino and executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.
Why you should watch it: Reunions of yesteryear favorites are all the rage these days, and Girls5Eva masterfully (and hilariously) takes that prompt and runs with it. Aside from its radio-ready earworms, what makes it work is the cohesion and ease its four leads bring to the screen. Bareilles and Goldsberry, in particular, are surprisingly deft at bringing their musical star power to the world of comedy. Season 2 premieres May 5 on Peacock.
Where to watch: Peacock
Commitment: Approx. 4 hours (for the first season)

89% The Staircase (HBO Max)

What it is: The narrative miniseries starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette charts the headline-making murder trial of American author Michael Peterson after his wife’s death in 2001. It is adapted from the Peabody-winning docuseries.
Why you should watch it: Widely credited with being an influence on all following true-crime docuseries, Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s 2004 docuseries The Staircase continues to be must-watch TV today. Installments from the 13-episode series aired beginning in 2004 and wrapped with new episodes created for streaming on Netflix in 2018. Now, its much-buzzed-about narrative adaptation premieres May 5 on HBO Max.
Where to watch: Netflix
Commitment: Approx. 10.5 hours (for the full docuseries)

- - Bosch: Legacy (Prime Video)

What it is: A sequel series to Amazon Prime’s longrunning Bosch, Bosch: Legacy picks up where season 7 left off and introduces the next career phase of Detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver). This new series comes from creators Tom Bernardo and Eric Ellis Overmyer and is based on the novels by Michael Connelly.
Why you should watch it: Bosch may be the best crime series you’ve never heard of. Change that! Welliver stars as Harry Bosch, a steely, determined homicide detective keeping watch over the City of Angels. Each season follows one major case and strikes the perfect balance between contemporary crime grit and smooth noir. Plus, co-creator Overmyer is a seasoned vet of the genre; Homicide: The Movie and Law & Order both earned him Emmy nominations in 2000 and 2002, respectively. We suggest you binge all of the original series before Bosch: Legacy premieres May 6 on Freevee.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Commitment: Approx. 58 hours (for all seven seasons)

87% The Wilds (Prime Video)

What it is: From creator Sarah Streicher, The Wilds is a fast-paced survival drama following a group of girls stranded on an island after their plane to Hawaii fails. The twist is that unbeknownst to them, a secret group of onlookers planned on their arrival on the sandy shores all along.
Why you should watch it: Tonally a mix between Lost and Yellowjackets, The Wilds is an engrossing mystery whose well-acted twists and turns might just leave you gasping for air. Season 2 premieres May 6 on Amazon Prime.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Commitment: Approx. 10 hours (for the first season)

91% Breeders (FX on Hulu)

What it is: Martin Freeman took his international stardom from The Hobbit film series and Sherlock and did something unlikely: turned the lens on his personal life and co-created a passion project about modern-day parenting. Also serving as star and executive producer, he plays Paul, partner to Ally (Daisy Haggard) and father to Luke and Ava.
Why you should watch it: In title, it’s a tongue-in-cheek nod to the procreative practices of heterosexual couples. In practice, it’s a refreshingly unflinching look at the good, bad, and ugly realities of parenthood — new parents be warned! Season 3 premieres May 9 on FX.
Where to watch: FX on Hulu
Commitment: Approx. 10 hours (for the first two seasons)

100% Hacks (HBO Max)

What it is: Jean Smart stars as Deborah Vance, a has-been, world famous female comic who begrudgingly hires a down-and-out up-and-comer to punch up jokes for her Vegas residency.
Why you should watch it: A 2021 Emmy winner for best leading actress in a comedy series, best direction, and best writing, Hacks is far and away one of the best freshman series of the pandemic. Not only is it Smart at her absolute best, it’s also a star-making opportunity for newcomer (and fellow Emmy nominee) Hannah Einbinder. We can’t wait to hit the road with them when season 2 premieres May 12 on HBO Max.
Where to watch: HBO Max
Commitment: Approx. 5 hours (for the first season)

- - Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

What it is: Emmy winner Ewan McGregor is back (finally!) as Obi-Wan Kenobi in this highly anticipated Disney+ limited series that charts the jedi’s life in the aftermath of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Joining him is Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker-turned-Darth Vader.
Why you should watch it: While the Star Wars prequel films are loved and hated in equal measure by those devout to the franchise, there’s no denying that McGregor and Christensen had real gravitas as their iconic characters. And Disney+ hasn’t steered us wrong with their series treatments yet, so we’re crossing our fingers for this one. To get ready, we recommend you binge the first three prequel films: The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith.
Where to watch: Disney+
Commitment: Approx. 7 hours (for the three prequel films)

93% Stranger Things (HBO Max)

What it is: A dark mystery overtakes a rural Indiana town when the young Will Byers goes missing and a young girl with a shaved head and telekinetic abilities appears. Something sinister and supernatural has come out to play — and that’s just the pilot! So buckle up.
Why you should watch it: It was the synth-laden soundtrack heard ’round the world six summers ago when Stranger Things dropped out of nowhere onto Netflix and took us all by storm. A back-to-form Winona Ryder, career-best David Harbour, and breakout stars by way of all its kids (but particularly Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown) are pitch-perfect and paired with plenty of ’80s-era horror nostalgia to make you want to watch this series again and again. The first half of season 4 streams May 27 on Netflix.
Where to watch: Netflix
Commitment: Approx. 24 hours (for the first three seasons)

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Sneak Peek Emmy Nominations Universal rom-coms 2017 Film criterion Superheroes DGA Walt Disney Pictures cancelled TV series Warner Bros. Stephen King anthology Discovery Channel TCM Netflix japan Adult Swim Best Director YA spain Awards Tour E3 werewolf RT History Animation CBS All Access football reviews movie unscripted Nickelodeon indie saw award winner news Holidays Logo obituary debate Esquire Western rt labs critics edition Winter TV hidden camera History American Society of Cinematographers nature Netflix Christmas movies Prime Video venice razzies toronto The Witch MCU doctor who true crime cancelled nfl biography Tumblr facebook Women's History Month DC Universe gangster christmas movies Star Wars Hallmark Christmas movies Comics on TV monster movies archives Opinion Action Instagram Live Lifetime Christmas movies cartoon political drama Chernobyl marvel comics 45 suspense First Look streaming movies action-comedy zombie The Walking Dead wonder woman 71st Emmy Awards king kong singing competition video ratings legend Fall TV TV renewals TV movies 73rd Emmy Awards Mudbound Cannes Year in Review mockumentary Crunchyroll Disney+ Disney Plus free movies 79th Golden Globes Awards documentaries SXSW 2022 Amazon Prime Reality Competition Acorn TV TCA Winter 2020 Fargo Tomatazos godzilla Amazon Studios IMDb TV Tarantino Crackle child's play Countdown telelvision Podcast Anna Paquin First Reviews Sundance Now Photos NBA cops cats aliens Starz art house Comic-Con@Home 2021 book adaptation biopic 2019 National Geographic scene in color Toys science fiction Cosplay TLC Fox News animated comic book movie scorecard 90s Lifetime Exclusive Video Reality 2020 FX on Hulu Travel Channel NBC Fantasy Pride Month reboot cinemax television joker worst stop motion kong Emmys Pop CBS spider-man Nat Geo cults dramedy green book directors El Rey Trophy Talk dreamworks quibi richard e. Grant trailers tv talk 2018 Television Critics Association travel south america Comedy Central TCA french Disney Channel italian trophy streaming festivals hollywood BAFTA golden globe awards 1990s video on demand game of thrones Freeform Red Carpet Pop TV spy thriller Best Actor finale ViacomCBS comic book movies hispanic MSNBC what to watch Rocky APB heist movie remakes Lucasfilm Paramount kaiju Amazon Prime Video witnail Oscars jurassic park Epix Paramount Plus mcc Martial Arts screen actors guild Star Trek classics sequel TruTV batman Brie Larson Summer Infographic foreign Dark Horse Comics chucky Arrowverse Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Food Network LGBTQ Best and Worst Apple TV Plus Black History Month Song of Ice and Fire Wes Anderson mob 007 PaleyFest Turner Classic Movies Biopics Heroines royal family critics Showtime GIFs Marathons black 2021 Mindy Kaling adenture book Pacific Islander OWN international sitcom a nightmare on elm street cars technology USA Network Disney streaming service romance BET 94th Oscars dark The Purge The Arrangement basketball 93rd Oscars stand-up comedy japanese MGM Hollywood Foreign Press Association TV Land Marvel Studios adaptation miniseries Mary Tyler Moore documentary all-time PlayStation dragons A24 IFC Films Pet Sematary justice league VICE spanish language ID asian-american latino binge talk show comiccon dceu natural history dexter boxing 20th Century Fox screenings lord of the rings ABC Family A&E rt archives sag awards YouTube Red streamig AMC Plus YouTube theme song The Academy Tubi Film Festival Apple TV+ breaking bad films dogs Marvel psychological thriller 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards die hard fast and furious ghosts zombies Peacock NYCC GoT aapi WGN 72 Emmy Awards olympics cancelled TV shows Hulu Mary Poppins Returns Chilling Adventures of Sabrina SundanceTV blaxploitation Television Academy marvel cinematic universe San Diego Comic-Con 2016 twilight Classic Film sports mutant comic books Grammys best Super Bowl Watching Series festival CNN 4/20 E! HBO name the review space politics ESPN New York Comic Con robots Amazon Interview X-Men halloween Ovation crossover ABC transformers BBC America thriller Comic Book TV DirecTV slasher Sundance Broadway independent children's TV Election pirates of the caribbean TCA 2017 Certified Fresh Endgame Lionsgate Polls and Games Holiday period drama popular disaster Shudder superman Binge Guide DC streaming service Writers Guild of America genre psycho superhero Teen movies Winners Schedule OneApp comic Ellie Kemper halloween tv IFC Awards Sci-Fi stoner The Walt Disney Company ABC Signature concert crime thriller Paramount Network Christmas anime Extras BBC South by Southwest Film Festival Oscar jamie lee curtis President AMC docudrama Image Comics Calendar mission: impossible Turner Baby Yoda Box Office casting adventure 2015 composers Bravo ITV Pixar Trivia blockbusters See It Skip It Premiere Dates Drama Syfy Rom-Com Video Games Ghostbusters USA cooking Hallmark 24 frames Shondaland Spectrum Originals zero dark thirty Apple prank Hear Us Out HBO Max Horror docuseries young adult police drama SDCC Captain marvel satire sequels laika target Mary poppins canceled cancelled television Set visit Kids & Family medical drama elevated horror Disney spider-verse VOD versus vs. Spike canceled TV shows PBS revenge Masterpiece BET Awards Character Guide GLAAD VH1 Tags: Comedy MTV series worst movies TBS slashers crime LGBT james bond emmy awards new zealand Neflix leaderboard black comedy Rocketman HBO Go Best Actress Sundance TV Musical critic resources HFPA 21st Century Fox hist Fox Searchlight Valentine's Day Disney Plus spanish discovery boxoffice sopranos historical drama DC Comics Creative Arts Emmys diversity Alien Mystery Legendary golden globes women FXX renewed TV shows know your critic franchise Marvel Television posters Musicals Funimation teaser The CW BBC One serial killer Universal Pictures Avengers Vudu TNT Best Picture nbcuniversal Columbia Pictures live event vampires Cartoon Network Rock harry potter rotten movies we love supernatural Pirates 99% new star wars movies Quiz Trailer Family TCA Awards Elton John scary Superheroe rotten kids new york romantic comedy rt labs Britbox australia based on movie crime drama Tokyo Olympics feel good Thanksgiving Spring TV fresh live action blockbuster parents indiana jones Nominations FX king arthur RT21 deadpool CW Seed scary movies FOX TIFF social media YouTube Premium WarnerMedia Music Country Black Mirror universal monsters high school spinoff Sony Pictures Comedy game show toy story comics Academy Awards TV One dc CMT hispanic heritage month comedies strong female leads war SXSW
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy