8 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge Watch This March

Atlanta, Outlander, Bridgerton, and many more series are returning this month. Plus, you may want to brush up on The Boys before you watch animated supplement The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

March 7, 2022

A surprising number of sophomore seasons from some of our favorite new series of 2020–21 are due out this month — meaning there’s all the more reason for you to dedicate an afternoon to season 1 and binge it all before more comes to your TV. Catch our March 2022 monthly binge guide below.

91% Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

What it is: Set 20 years after Jean-Luc Picard goes into retirement and isolation, Star Trek: Picard marks the grand return of one of today’s most iconic heroes. The story picks up with the unexpected arrival of Dahj (Isa Briones), a young woman who turns to Picard for help following an enormous trauma, in turn reigniting the former captain’s desire to return to Starfleet.

Why you should watch it: Do you need more of a reason than the opportunity to see Sir Patrick Stewart doing what he does best? For long-devoted TNG fans and those visiting the Star Trek franchise for the first time, Picard is just about perfect. Season 2 premiered March 3 on Paramount+.

Where to watch: Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft, Paramount+, Vudu

Commitment: Approx. 7.5 hours (for the first season)

91% The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

What it is: Set in the Eric Kripke’s The Boys universe of good evil, The Boys Presents: Diabolical is an anthological series featuring one of the most stacked voiceover casts we’ve seen in awhile: Awkwafina, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Jason Isaacs, Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Christian Slater, Giancarlo Esposito, Kumail Nanjiani, Nasim Pedrad, and the list goes on. Plot details have been kept under wraps, but we know that each episode is centered on a unique story and characters new and old in a different style of animation. We’ll be tuning in!

Why you should watch it: You know you’re in good hands with Seth Rogen and oft-creative collaborator Evan Goldberg. Pair them with a sci-fi TV veteran like Kripke (Supernatural, Timeless, Revolution), and The Boys has become one of the best superhero series airing today. Turning well-known comic book tropes on their head, the show asks the question: What would happen if superheroes, instead of for good, used their powers for self-serving purposes, power, and greed? We recommend you watch the first two seasons of the live-action The Boys before tuning into its spinoff series Diabolical, which premiered March 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch: Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft, Vudu

Commitment: Approx. 16 hours (for the first two seasons)

89% Outlander (Starz)

What it is: Based on the hit fantasy novel series from author Diana Gabaldon, Outlander is the story of World War II nurse Claire (Caitriona Balfe), who is inexplicably transported back in time to 18th-century Scotland and quickly swept up in the drama and romance of Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) — despite being married in her own time to Frank (Tobias Menzies).

Why you should watch it: There’s little to dislike about this lavish series. Expertly-crafted performances and, ahem, titillating character arcs have consumed audiences in impassioned “who will she choose” debate for years. This series, from Battlestar Galactica reboot mastermind Ronald D. Moore, has the scripts, direction, and overall production value worth fawning over, too. Season 6 made its long-awaited premiere on March 6 on Starz.

Where to watch it: Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft, Netflix, StarzVudu

Commitment: Approx. 67 hours (for the first five seasons)

86% Kung Fu (The CW)

What it is: An adaptation of the iconic 1970s series of the same name, Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen. A Chinese American college student-turned-martial arts master, Nicky returns from her training in China to fight crime and corruption in her hometown of San Francisco — all while tracking down the assassin who killed her Saolin mentor.

Why you should watch it: Martial arts as a practice has stood the test of time, and so, too, has the entertainment stemmed from it. This contemporized Kung Fu feels right at home on the CW while kicking butt, emphasizing family and feminism, and making a bonafide star of Liang. Season 2 premieres March 9 on the CW.

Where to watch: Amazon, Google Play, HBO Max, Microsoft, Vudu

Commitment: Approx. 9.5 hours (for the first season)

- - Upload (Amazon Prime Video)

What it is: From the mind of Greg Daniels (The Office, Space Force), Upload follows Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), a 20-something who, upon his untimely death, chooses to have his consciousness uploaded to a digital Heaven called Lake View. But as time goes on, Lake View isn’t what it seems, and those still on Earth begin suspecting that Nathan was murdered.

Why you should watch it: One part The Good Place, another part Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Upload is a clever spin on the afterlife with enough intriguing turns, world-building, and beguiling characters to keep us hooked. Season 2 premieres March 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch it: Amazon

Commitment: Approx. 5 hours (for the first season)

- - Young Rock (NBC)

What it is: One thing’s been true for the last 25 years: We smell what the Rock is cooking, and we want more of it! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s  latest small-screen project, Young Rock, takes a look at his formative years through to the early days of his wrestling career with the help of three talented young actors: Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Johnson, Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Johnson, and Uli Latukefu as 20-year-old Johnson.

Why you should watch it: A fun and endearing series that the whole family can enjoy, fans of Johnson new and old will have plenty to love here, including a peek behind the curtain of the world of wrestling. Season 2 premieres March 15 on NBC.

Where to watch it: Amazon, Google Play, Hulu, Microsoft, Peacock, Vudu

Commitment: Approx. 4.5 hours (for the first season)

97% Atlanta (FX)

What it is: While Atlanta in many respects defies definition, the short of it is Donald Glover (who also created the series) stars as Earn, a down-on-his luck, unemployed Atlanta native and Princeton University dropout looking for a way out of his rut — and he finds it when his cousin, Alfred (Bryan Tyree Henry), starts to make it big as rapper Paper Boi.

Why you should watch it: Winning Golden Globes for best comedy series and best actor in a musical or comedy and Emmys for best actor in a comedy series and outstanding direction in a comedy series for its freshman outing, Atlanta made quite a splash for two seasons before going dark in 2018. Now, it’s finally back with a two-season order. Utterly original, genre-bending, and pushing the boundaries of narrative television in all the right ways, Atlanta is very worthy of its reputation.

Where to watch: Amazon, Google Play, Hulu, Microsoft, Vudu

Commitment: Approx. 10.5 hours (for the first two seasons)

87% Bridgerton (Netflix)

What it is: Set in a mildly contemporized Regency-era England, Bridgerton is an epic story of love, power, and family — and, for better or worse, the hushed gossip that keeps them all together.

Why you should watch it: One of Netflix’s biggest series of all time (and from the muscle of Shonda Rhimes, no less), Bridgerton came in with a bang last year and helped steam things up in the cold of winter. Now it’s back to do it again with many of your favorite characters returning to the romantic period drama, which this season largely centers on the romantic prospects of Anthony Bridgerton, played by fan-favorite Jonathan Bailey. Season 2 premieres March 25 on Netflix.

Where to watch: Netflix

Commitment: Approx. 8 hours (for the first season)

