60 Minutes Trailer Exclusive: CBS Newsmagazine Returns for 56th Season

From Beyonce to business, politics, sports, world events, and more, 60 Minutes offers hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker interviews, feature segments, and in-depth profiles. The newsmagazine returns on Sunday on CBS (after football) for a new season, featuring Bill Whitaker’s report from the Isle of Man on the most dangerous motorcycle race in the world, Jon Wertheim’s visit to the micronation of Sealand off the coast of England, and Sharyn Alfonsi’s report on sloths and their superpower of slowing down from Costa Rica. 60 Minutes correspondents and contributors also include Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Anderson Cooper, and Cecilia Vega with Norah O’Donnell. Bill Owens is executive producer.

Respondents recently voted 60 Minutes their top pick in the “Docuseries, Documentaries & News Shows” category of Rotten Tomatoes’ Fall TV Survey.

- - 60 Minutes : Season 56 premieres on Sunday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, after football, on the CBS Television Network.