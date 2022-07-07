Binge Guide

5 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch This July

From What We Do in the Shadows to Harley Quinn, here's what you should catch up on this month.

by | July 7, 2022 | Comments

Looking for something new to comfort-binge this July? Grab an icy beverage, hit the recline button, and kick back as we walk you through five returning series that are well worth your time.

Purchase episodes and seasons on demand: Apple | Google Play | Microsoft | Prime Video | Vudu

98% What We Do in the Shadows

What it is: Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement re-imagine their 2014 cult comedy film in this off-beat FX series that follows a group of dysfunctional vampire roommates living in Staten Island, New York, doing their best to make sense of the modern world while juggling the many challenges that can come from the supernatural one.

Why you should watch it: The chemistry between cast members Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, and Mark Proksch provide regular laughs as the series pokes fun at a wide array of genre tropes. Fans of horror and comedy, take note – this is the show you’ve been waiting for. Season 4 premieres July 12 on Hulu.

Where to watch it: Hulu

Commitment: Approx. 15 hours (for the first three seasons)

96% Solar Opposites

What it is: What happens when a family of aliens is forced to leave their planet Shlorp to escape an apocalypse, only to crash land on Earth in Middle America? That’s the question Solar Opposites aims to explore. And it does so with a raunchy, heartfelt, sci-fi flair.

Why you should watch it: Hailing from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Rick and Morty writer and producer Mike McMahon, Hulu’s animated hit taps into the off-beat humor viewers have come to expect from Roiland and team. As Korvo, Terry, Yumyulack, and Jesse acclimate to their new surroundings, a wonderfully weird adventure reveals itself. Season 3 premieres July 13 on Hulu.

Where to watch it: Hulu

Commitment: Approx. 6 1/2 hours (for the first two seasons)

grown-ish

(Photo by Freeform/Mike Taing)

What it is: The spinoff off of ABC’s Black-ish follows Zoey as she leaves the nest and transitions to college life where she encounters a whole new array of experiences – sex, drugs, and relationships, oh my! – in this contemporary take on the issues facing students and educators in the complicated world of higher learning.

Why you should watch it: Utilizing the same narrative stylings as its predecessor, Grown-ish uses the voiceover narration of its lead, the wonderful Yara Shahidi, to continue exploring timely cultural issues through a Gen Z perspective. Season 5 premieres July 20 on Freeform.

Where to watch it: Freeform

Commitment: Approx. 25 hours (for the first four seasons)

75% High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

What it is: Here’s what this isn’t: a sequel or reboot of Disney Channel’s High School Musical movie. What we have here, instead, is is a mockumentary style TV show about a high school that is putting on their own musical stage production of the film. Set in a fictional version of East High, the actual school where the real High School Musical was shot, the series flips the script on the beloved franchise in this irreverent, loving, and very meta re-imagining.

Why you should watch it: Creative, funny, and on-brand, the program pays respect to the movies that came before it while never taking itself too seriously. Oh, and it’s still a musical. Season 3 premieres July 27 on Disney+.

Where to watch it: Disney+

Commitment: Approx. 11 hours (for the first two seasons)

94% Harley Quinn

What it is: This isn’t Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. In this adult (and we mean adult) animated take on the fan favorite DC character, Harley ventures out on her own with the goal of achieving supreme villainy after finally cutting ties with the Joker.

Why you should watch it: Packed with fun vocal performances by Kaley Cuoco (as Harley), Lake Bell (as Poison Ivy), Tony Hale (as Dr. Psycho), Ron Funches (as King Shark), and Alan Tudyk (as Joker), the result is a a razor-sharp mix of smart writing, unflinching storylines, and dirty jokes aplenty. Season 3 premieres July 28 on HBO Max.

Where to watch it: HBO Max

Commitment: Approx. 10 hours (for the first two seasons)

Thumbnail image by FX

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

technology Drama Columbia Pictures 2016 women Turner batman Holiday rt labs pirates of the caribbean singing competition Star Wars Infographic Marathons Sundance Now psychological thriller game of thrones revenge Watching Series Hulu 1990s suspense Syfy 73rd Emmy Awards boxing DC Universe Schedule concert Quiz Best and Worst YouTube Premium crime drama Television Academy sopranos Tubi discovery scorecard screen actors guild HBO FX on Hulu Heroines movie Binge Guide Geeked Week jamie lee curtis aapi adventure rotten movies we love kids Stephen King Chernobyl Best Actress Paramount Network spy thriller based on movie CBS All Access composers Comic Book leaderboard wonder woman The Witch series high school Lifetime hist classics crossover TLC Superheroes WarnerMedia romance sitcom young adult Sneak Peek animated Neflix Lucasfilm VICE children's TV LGBTQ festival canceled Exclusive Video franchise Apple TCA 2017 heist movie target 99% Wes Anderson ABC doctor who legend dragons Amazon Prime Video stand-up comedy Photos anthology mission: impossible mob finale TCA Winter 2020 BET Awards DC streaming service 2020 GIFs Spring TV mockumentary telelvision Marvel Nominations Acorn TV ID spinoff MCU Polls and Games Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt twilight NYCC Rocky Trophy Talk fresh Apple TV Plus Emmy Nominations dc blockbusters VOD Countdown Indigenous halloween tv scene in color series ViacomCBS blaxploitation Tomatazos Endgame lord of the rings thriller sequels Fargo Fox News 2018 Toys festivals medical drama Christmas comic DC Comics Prime Video 45 cancelled television police drama Turner Classic Movies South by Southwest Film Festival Pride Month Freeform TCA Awards cooking Song of Ice and Fire jurassic park Shudder Logo italian science fiction interviews American Society of Cinematographers Pacific Islander Comic-Con@Home 2021 war harry potter Dark Horse Comics Food Network gangster Calendar casting Certified Fresh Trailer kong Horror comiccon halloween nature APB streaming hispanic Reality Family Cartoon Network green book dceu 94th Oscars movies unscripted SundanceTV Television Critics Association 79th Golden Globes Awards book adaptation Amazon Awards Tour The Walt Disney Company foreign Broadway Sci-Fi spanish language TNT Nickelodeon Disney streaming service quibi A&E ESPN streamig zero dark thirty independent Extras parents Pop Classic Film Oscar ghosts Nat Geo spider-man sports Anna Paquin robots Black Mirror Film Trivia Super Bowl Ovation breaking bad sequel The CW VH1 2019 Ellie Kemper Mary poppins news versus IFC Reality Competition Netflix rt labs critics edition golden globes Winners Funimation stop motion 71st Emmy Awards monster movies Fantasy documentary king arthur tv talk TV movies Paramount Plus facebook The Walking Dead biography rt archives broadcast USA DGA Academy Awards Mudbound cinemax travel posters SXSW 2022 dreamworks know your critic Universal Election Creative Arts Emmys Pop TV ITV summer TV Sundance Marvel Television werewolf GoT TIFF PBS zombie sag awards comedies christmas movies History marvel comics Winter TV PaleyFest Lionsgate razzies Teen RT21 Elton John 72 Emmy Awards Opinion french Walt Disney Pictures scary FXX SXSW PlayStation kaiju Image Comics canceled TV shows Premiere Dates hidden camera Action child's play olympics Britbox Peacock cults Arrowverse Cannes political drama Amazon Studios 90s anime docuseries E! debate blockbuster Native Writers Guild of America 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards LGBT Thanksgiving genre TCM serial killer new zealand Vudu Paramount hollywood Epix transformers indie hispanic heritage month Holidays international Video Games black comedy black comic books MSNBC Hollywood Foreign Press Association television renewed TV shows Fall TV Emmys docudrama all-time theme song Rom-Com Biopics reviews king kong action-comedy spain YouTube trophy japanese adaptation Star Wars Celebration Animation scene in color film series Ghostbusters Esquire prank target scene in color Crackle psycho San Diego Comic-Con TV One die hard miniseries binge SDCC BAFTA Best Actor ABC Family Bravo Baby Yoda south america Tags: Comedy obi wan OneApp Hallmark supernatural strong female leads comic book movie aliens Comedy Sony NBA Warner Bros. FOX cancelled TV series biopic Martial Arts historical drama Tokyo Olympics Instagram Live new star wars movies Character Guide Star Trek Starz Disney+ Disney Plus witnail NBC USA Network AMC Plus nbcuniversal YA dexter E3 MGM BBC One Amazon Prime Alien RT History james bond satire social media royal family crime critics First Look cartoon CBS diversity CMT Valentine's Day comic book movies National Geographic Sony Pictures New York Comic Con Year in Review CW Seed space El Rey trailers joker indiana jones The Academy superman Sundance TV Masterpiece boxoffice dramedy slashers Women's History Month dark summer preview adenture summer TV preview TCA IMDb TV Shondaland Summer period drama TV australia Podcast feel good See It Skip It what to watch Spectrum Originals Pet Sematary latino Set visit saw Mary Tyler Moore ABC Signature GLAAD TV Land name the review spider-verse 24 frames vs. popular TV renewals archives japan Music Cosplay zombies Musicals BBC IFC Films golden globe awards video on demand emmy awards Red Carpet basketball Best Picture cats remakes spanish Comedy Central reboot First Reviews Mary Poppins Returns criterion Superheroe The Purge comics romantic comedy Crunchyroll stoner deadpool live event 007 Paramount Pictures fast and furious live action new york Mindy Kaling a nightmare on elm street Black History Month toronto Spike game show politics Kids & Family BBC America WGN Disney OWN DirecTV disaster toy story superhero Lifetime Christmas movies worst Adult Swim true crime justice league 93rd Oscars Brie Larson ratings rotten Comics on TV mcc Captain marvel Best Director laika elevated horror marvel cinematic universe Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 20th Century Fox Fox Searchlight art house Legendary Hear Us Out teaser free movies Discovery Channel 2017 mutant Awards award winner godzilla Showtime universal monsters TBS AMC Grammys 4/20 Pixar Interview Avengers Tarantino natural history cars Oscars crime thriller The Arrangement Disney Plus Western A24 richard e. Grant YouTube Red nfl Netflix Christmas movies TruTV 2021 CNN Pirates directors Universal Pictures worst movies cancelled Country football cancelled TV shows obituary Rock screenings slasher streaming movies X-Men Musical FX rom-coms chucky cops Focus Features video vampires talk show Marvel Studios scary movies HFPA venice 2015 Film Festival Rocketman President scene in color Hallmark Christmas movies BET critic resources films documentaries Tumblr Box Office Apple TV+ 21st Century Fox HBO Max asian-american HBO Go Disney Channel dogs Mystery book MTV best Travel Channel
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy