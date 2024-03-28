5 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch In April

Star Trek: Discovery will premiere its fifth and final season in April. Welcome to Wrexham, Loot, The Big Door Prize, and All American will also return throughout the month. These are the five streaming shows you should catch up on before they kick off new seasons.

96% All American (The CW, Hulu)

What it is: Spencer James is a rising high school football player and A student at South Crenshaw High, but when coach Billy Baker recruits him to join his team in Beverly Hills, Spencer’s mother, Grace, and his best friend, Coop, convince him it’s an opportunity he has to seize. Forced to move in with Billy and his family to protect his transfer permit to Beverly, Billy’s son Jordan, who is also the starting quarterback, is less than thrilled to be sharing his father’s attention — or the team spotlight. While Spencer struggles to find his footing, he makes an unlikely friend in Jordan’s sister, who is struggling with her own demons. Season 6 premieres Monday, April 1.

Why you should watch it: It’s a teen series that tastefully balances the soapy nature of high school TV with some deeper drama. Topics like racism, classism, and bullying are explored with honesty and integrity against the competitive backdrop of high school football.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-5); buy at Vudu, Prime Video and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 58 hours (for season 1)

83% Loot (Apple TV+)

What it is: After divorcing her husband of 20 years, Molly Novak must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement; she decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world, finding herself along the way. Season 2 premieres Wednesday, April 3.

Why you should watch it: Maya Rudolph finally gets a lead vehicle to support her talents as a comedic actress.

Where to watch: Apple TV (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 4 hours (for season 1)

86% Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

What it is: Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman for CBS All Access, the story of Star Trek: Discovery begins roughly a decade before Captain Kirk’s five-year mission — as portrayed in the original Star Trek from the 1960s — and a century before the events of Star Trek: Enterprise. The series follows the crew of the USS Discovery as they encounter new worlds and civilizations, delving into familiar themes and expanding upon an incident that has been talked about within the franchise’s universe, but never fully explored. The fifth and final season premieres Thursday, April 4.

Why you should watch it: It’s the modern day Star Trek series that kicked off the new television franchise on Paramount+. Now’s the perfect time to catch up on the program before the crew of the USS Discovery goes their separate ways.

Where to watch: Paramount+ (subscription, seasons 1-4); buy at Vudu, Prime Video and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 54 hours (for seasons 1-4)

91% Welcome to Wrexham (Hulu)

What it is: In Welcome to Wrexham, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds learn to run the third-oldest professional football club in the world. In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase Wrexham AFC in the hope of turning the fifth-tier Red Dragons into an underdog story the whole world can root for, but the concern was that neither had any experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, and the front office to the pub, the docuseries tracks Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it. Season 3 premieres Thursday, April 18.

Why you should watch it: Fans of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will want to watch this for their star power and comedic chemistry. But beyond their presence in the series, the real draw is the emotional component of watching their football club forge bonds and strive for sports greatness. It’s an addictive watch and may even pluck a heartstring or two.

Where to watch: Hulu (subscription, seasons 1-2); buy at Vudu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 19 hours (for seasons 1-2)

92% The Big Door Prize (Apple TV+)

What it is: A small town is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears, promising to reveal everyone’s true potential; soon, residents start changing jobs, rethinking relationships, and questioning long-held beliefs. Season 2 premieres Wednesday, April 24.

Why you should watch it: It’s a sci-fi mystery disguised as a low-stakes comedy that asks some important philosophical questions. Chris O’Dowd and the show’s talented ensemble make this a quirky fun watch.

Where to watch: Hulu (subscription, season 1); buy at Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 5 hours (for season 1)

Thumbnail image by Paramount+.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.