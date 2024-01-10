Full List of 2024 SAG Award Nominations: Barbenheimer and Succession Lead the Way

(Photo by HBO)

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced live on Instagram this morning by Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae. The phenomenon known as “Barbenheimer” that dominated last summer, both in pop culture and at the box office, proved it wasn’t a fluke, as both Barbie and Oppenheimer came away with four nominations apiece to lead the film categories. But it was HBO’s Succession that led all nominees across film and television with five nominations, while The Bear, The Last of Us, and Ted Lasso also nabbed four each of their own.

After streaming on Netflix’s YouTube channel last year, the SAG Awards will broadcast live on Netflix itself this year for the first time. The ceremony will take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 24.

Read on for the full list of nominees.

FILM AWARDS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things