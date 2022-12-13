2023 Critics Choice Awards Nominations: Film Nominees Announced

(Photo by Aidan Monaghan/©Searchlight Pictures)

The Critics Choice Awards unveiled their nominations for categories in film for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards this morning, and Everything Everywhere All at Once led all titles with 14, including a Best Actress nod for star Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting nods for co-stars Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu, as well as nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. The Fabelmans followed close behind with 11 noms, while The Banshees of Inisherin and Babylon tied with nine nominations each. Be sure to check out our awards leaderboard to see where your favorite film stacks up this season and which film scored the most wins.

Chelsea Handler will be the MC when the Critics Choice Awards are handed out on January 15th, and all the stars are expected to be in attendance when the show airs live on the CW. If you are looking for television nominations that were announced on Tuesday, however, you can read about those here. Read on for the full list of Critics Choice Award film nominations.

BEST PICTURE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Tár

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Aftersun

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Whale

Living

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

She Said

Women Talking

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Avatar: The Way of Water

Empire of Light

Tár

The Fabelmans

Top Gun: Maverick

Babylon

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis

Babylon

BEST EDITING

Babylon

Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis

Tár

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis

The Woman King

Babylon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST COMEDY

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

BEST SONG

“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“New Body Rhumba” – White Noise

BEST SCORE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

The Batman

Tár

Women Talking

Babylon

The Fabelmans

The Critic Choice Awards will be presented live on January 15th at 5PST/8EST on the CW.

