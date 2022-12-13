2023 Critics Choice Awards Nominations: Film Nominees Announced

TAGGED AS: Awards, Critics Choice, movies
The Critics Choice Awards unveiled their nominations for categories in film for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards this morning, and Everything Everywhere All at Once led all titles with 14, including a Best Actress nod for star Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting nods for co-stars Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu, as well as nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. The Fabelmans followed close behind with 11 noms, while The Banshees of Inisherin and Babylon tied with nine nominations each. Be sure to check out our awards leaderboard to see where your favorite film stacks up this season and which film scored the most wins.
Chelsea Handler will be the MC when the Critics Choice Awards are handed out on January 15th, and all the stars are expected to be in attendance when the show airs live on the CW. If you are looking for television nominations that were announced on Tuesday, however, you can read about those here. Read on for the full list of Critics Choice Award film nominations.
BEST PICTURE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Jalyn Hall – Till
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink – The Whale
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking
BEST DIRECTOR
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Tár
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Aftersun
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Whale
Living
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
She Said
Women Talking
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Avatar: The Way of Water
Empire of Light
Tár
The Fabelmans
Top Gun: Maverick
Babylon
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
Babylon
BEST EDITING
Babylon
Top Gun: Maverick
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
Tár
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
The Woman King
Babylon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST COMEDY
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
BEST SONG
“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR
“New Body Rhumba” – White Noise
BEST SCORE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
The Batman
Tár
Women Talking
Babylon
The Fabelmans
The Critic Choice Awards will be presented live on January 15th at 5PST/8EST on the CW.
