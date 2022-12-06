2023 Critics Choice Awards Nominations: Television Nominees Announced

TAGGED AS: 28th Critics Choice Awards, Awards, Critics Choice, Nominations, television, TV
(Photo by ABC)
The Critics Choice Association on Tuesday announced the nominees for its 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards program.
Abbott Elementary scored six nominations, while Better Call Saul received five and Gaslit, The Good Fight, and Reservation Dogs each collected four. FX leads networks with 15 nominations, and HBO and Netflix follow with 15 each.
The top titles by number of nominations:
Abbott Elementary (ABC) – 6
Better Call Saul (AMC) – 5
Gaslit (Starz) – 4
Reservation Dogs (FX) – 4
The Good Fight (Paramount+) – 4
Barry (HBO) – 3
House of the Dragon (HBO) – 3
Pam & Tommy (Hulu) – 3
The Bear (FX) – 3
The Offer (Paramount+) – 3
Top networks/streamers by number of nominations:
FX – 15
HBO – 15
Netflix – 15
Hulu – 14
Apple TV+ – 10
Paramount+ – 10
The awards ceremony will air live on The CW on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (7–10 p.m. ET, delayed PT – check local listings). from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
(Disney+)Andor
(Apple TV+)Bad Sisters
(AMC)Better Call Saul
(Netflix)The Crown
(HBO)Euphoria
(Paramount+)The Good Fight
(HBO)House of the Dragon
(Apple TV+)Severance
(Paramount Network)Yellowstone
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
The Old Man (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Severance (Apple TV+)
The Boys (Prime Video)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Ozark (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Euphoria (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
Evil (Paramount+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Old Man (FX)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
(ABC)Abbott Elementary
(HBO)Barry
(FX)The Bear
(FX)Better Things
(CBS)Ghosts
(HBO Max)Hacks
(Hulu)Reboot
(FX)Reservation Dogs
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Barry (HBO)
Reboot (Hulu)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Bear (FX)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Dead to Me (Netflix)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Girls5eva (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ghosts (CBS)
Call Me Kat (Fox)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Reservation Dogs (FX)
The Bear (FX)
Uncoupled (Netflix)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
(Hulu)The Dropout
(Starz)Gaslit
(Hulu)The Girl From Plainville
(Paramount+)The Offer
(Hulu)Pam & Tommy
(HBO Max)Station Eleven
(AMC+)This Is Going to Hurt
(FX)Under the Banner of Heaven
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
(Hulu)Fresh
(Hulu)Prey
(Showtime)Ray Donovan: The Movie
(HBO)The Survivor
(Paramount+)Three Months
(The Roku Channel)Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
The Survivor (HBO)
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Prey (Hulu)
Gaslit (Starz)
The First Lady (Showtime)
The Dropout (Hulu)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
The Patient (FX)
The Offer (Paramount+)
Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Gaslit (Starz)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Gaslit (Starz)
Candy (Hulu)
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
The Offer (Paramount+)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
(Netflix)1899
(Netflix)Borgen
(Netflix)Extraordinary Attorney Woo
(HBO Max)¡García!
(MUBI)The Kingdom Exodus
(Netflix)Kleo
(HBO)My Brilliant Friend
(Apple TV+)Pachinko
(Apple TV+)Tehran
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
(Disney+)Bluey
(Fox)Bob's Burgers
(Adult Swim)Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
(HBO Max)Harley Quinn
(Paramount+)Star Trek: Lower Decks
(Prime Video)Undone
BEST TALK SHOW
(Peacock)The Amber Ruffin Show
(NBC)The Kelly Clarkson Show
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
(Netflix)Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
(HBO)Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
(Netflix)Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
(HBO)Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
(Netflix)Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
(Peacock)Would It Kill You to Laugh?