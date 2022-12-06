Trophy Talk

2023 Critics Choice Awards Nominations: Television Nominees Announced

Abbott Elementary scored six nominations, while Better Call Saul received five, and Gaslit, The Good Fight, and Reservation Dogs each collected four. FX leads networks and streamers with 15 nominations.

Abbott Elementary

(Photo by ABC)

The Critics Choice Association on Tuesday announced the nominees for its 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards program.

Abbott Elementary scored six nominations, while Better Call Saul received five and Gaslit, The Good Fight, and Reservation Dogs each collected four. FX leads networks with 15 nominations, and HBO and Netflix follow with 15 each.

The top titles by number of nominations:
Abbott Elementary (ABC) – 6
Better Call Saul (AMC) – 5
Gaslit (Starz) – 4
Reservation Dogs (FX) – 4
The Good Fight (Paramount+) – 4
Barry (HBO) – 3
House of the Dragon (HBO) – 3
Pam & Tommy (Hulu) – 3
The Bear (FX) – 3
The Offer (Paramount+) – 3

Top networks/streamers by number of nominations:
FX – 15
HBO – 15
Netflix – 15
Hulu – 14
Apple TV+ – 10
Paramount+ – 10

The awards ceremony will air live on The CW on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (7–10 p.m. ET, delayed PT – check local listings). from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

TELEVISION AWARD NOMINEES

BEST DRAMA SERIES

(Disney+)

Andor
96%

(Apple TV+)

Bad Sisters
100%

(AMC)

Better Call Saul
98%

(Netflix)

The Crown
86%

(HBO)

Euphoria
88%

(Paramount+)

The Good Fight
95%

(HBO)

House of the Dragon
93%

(Apple TV+)

Severance
97%

(Paramount Network)

Yellowstone
85%

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES


Jeff Bridges

The Old Man (FX)


Sterling K. Brown

This Is Us (NBC)


Diego Luna

Andor (Disney+)


Bob Odenkirk

Better Call Saul (AMC)


Adam Scott

Severance (Apple TV+)


Antony Starr

The Boys (Prime Video)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES


Christine Baranski

The Good Fight (Paramount+)


Sharon Horgan

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)


Laura Linney

Ozark (Netflix)


Mandy Moore

This Is Us (NBC)


Kelly Reilly

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)


Zendaya

Euphoria (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES


Andre Braugher

The Good Fight (Paramount+)


Ismael Cruz Cordova

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)


Michael Emerson

Evil (Paramount+)


Giancarlo Esposito

Better Call Saul (AMC)


John Lithgow

The Old Man (FX)


Matt Smith

House of the Dragon (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES


Milly Alcock

House of the Dragon (HBO)


Carol Burnett

Better Call Saul (AMC)


Jennifer Coolidge

The White Lotus (HBO)


Julia Garner

Ozark (Netflix)


Audra McDonald

The Good Fight (Paramount+)


Rhea Seehorn

Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

(ABC)

Abbott Elementary
99%

(HBO)

Barry
99%

(FX)

The Bear
100%

(FX)

Better Things
98%

(CBS)

Ghosts
96%

(HBO Max)

Hacks
100%

(Hulu)

Reboot
88%

(FX)

Reservation Dogs
99%

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES


Matt Berry

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)


Bill Hader

Barry (HBO)


Keegan-Michael Key

Reboot (Hulu)


Steve Martin

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)


Jeremy Allen White

The Bear (FX)


D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Reservation Dogs (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES


Christina Applegate

Dead to Me (Netflix)


Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary (ABC)


Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)


Renée Elise Goldsberry

Girls5eva (Peacock)


Devery Jacobs

Reservation Dogs (FX)


Jean Smart

Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES


Brandon Scott Jones

Ghosts (CBS)


Leslie Jordan

Call Me Kat (Fox)


James Marsden

Dead to Me (Netflix)


Chris Perfetti

Abbott Elementary (ABC)


Tyler James Williams

Abbott Elementary (ABC)


Henry Winkler

Barry (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES


Paulina Alexis

Reservation Dogs (FX)


Ayo Edebiri

The Bear (FX)


Marcia Gay Harden

Uncoupled (Netflix)


Janelle James

Abbott Elementary (ABC)


Annie Potts

Young Sheldon (CBS)


Sheryl Lee Ralph

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

(Hulu)

The Dropout
89%

(Starz)

Gaslit
89%

(Hulu)

The Girl From Plainville
90%

(Paramount+)

The Offer
57%

(Hulu)

Pam & Tommy
80%

(HBO Max)

Station Eleven
98%

(AMC+)

This Is Going to Hurt
95%

(FX)

Under the Banner of Heaven
86%

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

(Hulu)

Fresh
81%

(Hulu)

Prey
93%

(Showtime)

Ray Donovan: The Movie
87%

(HBO)

The Survivor
85%

(Paramount+)

Three Months
79%

(The Roku Channel)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
84%

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION


Ben Foster

The Survivor (HBO)


Andrew Garfield

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)


Samuel L. Jackson

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)


Daniel Radcliffe

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)


Sebastian Stan

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)


Ben Whishaw

This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION


Julia Garner

Inventing Anna (Netflix)


Lily James

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)


Amber Midthunder

Prey (Hulu)


Julia Roberts

Gaslit (Starz)


Michelle Pfeiffer

The First Lady (Showtime)


Amanda Seyfried

The Dropout (Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION


Murray Bartlett

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)


Domhnall Gleeson

The Patient (FX)


Matthew Goode

The Offer (Paramount+)


Paul Walter Hauser

Black Bird (Apple TV+)


Ray Liotta

Black Bird (Apple TV+)


Shea Whigham

Gaslit (Starz)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION


Claire Danes

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)


Dominique Fishback

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)


Betty Gilpin

Gaslit (Starz)


Melanie Lynskey

Candy (Hulu)


Niecy Nash

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)


Juno Temple

The Offer (Paramount+)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

(Netflix)

1899
79%

(Netflix)

Borgen
100%

(Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo
100%

(HBO Max)

¡García!
100%

(MUBI)

The Kingdom Exodus
80%

(Netflix)

Kleo
100%

(HBO)

My Brilliant Friend
97%

(Apple TV+)

Pachinko
97%

(Apple TV+)

Tehran
87%

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

(Disney+)

Bluey

(Fox)

Bob's Burgers

(Adult Swim)

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
100%

(HBO Max)

Harley Quinn
96%

(Paramount+)

Star Trek: Lower Decks
89%

(Prime Video)

Undone
97%

BEST TALK SHOW

(Peacock)

The Amber Ruffin Show

(TBS)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

(NBC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show

(HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

(NBC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers

(Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

(Netflix)

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
--

(HBO)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
100%

(Netflix)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
--

(HBO)

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
--

(Netflix)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
100%

(Peacock)

Would It Kill You to Laugh?
--

