2023 Critics Choice Awards Nominations: Television Nominees Announced

The Critics Choice Association on Tuesday announced the nominees for its 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards program.

Abbott Elementary scored six nominations, while Better Call Saul received five and Gaslit, The Good Fight, and Reservation Dogs each collected four. FX leads networks with 15 nominations, and HBO and Netflix follow with 15 each.

The top titles by number of nominations:

Abbott Elementary (ABC) – 6

Better Call Saul (AMC) – 5

Gaslit (Starz) – 4

Reservation Dogs (FX) – 4

The Good Fight (Paramount+) – 4

Barry (HBO) – 3

House of the Dragon (HBO) – 3

Pam & Tommy (Hulu) – 3

The Bear (FX) – 3

The Offer (Paramount+) – 3

Top networks/streamers by number of nominations:

FX – 15

HBO – 15

Netflix – 15

Hulu – 14

Apple TV+ – 10

Paramount+ – 10

The awards ceremony will air live on The CW on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (7–10 p.m. ET, delayed PT – check local listings). from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

TELEVISION AWARD NOMINEES

BEST DRAMA SERIES



BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



BEST COMEDY SERIES



BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES



BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES



BEST LIMITED SERIES



BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES



BEST ANIMATED SERIES



BEST TALK SHOW



BEST COMEDY SPECIAL



